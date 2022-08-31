Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Ingleside rolls past Mathis 46-7
The Ingleside Mustangs’ defense held Mathis to just 105 total yards en route to a 46-7 season-opening victory over the Pirates on Aug. 26 in Ingleside. The Pirates managed just 75 yards rushing and 30 yards through the air. Jesus Zamora accounted for Mathis’ lone score on a touchdown...
mysoutex.com
Taft’s Acosta passes Greyhounds over S-T
Taft’s J.J. Acosta passed for 515 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Taft Greyhounds to a 47-13 season-opening victory over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Aug. 25 at Greyhound Stadium. Josh Suarez had 14 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Acosta completed 30 of 35 passes and also...
Photos: Austin Westlake dominates Converse Judson, extends winning streak to 42 games
The Chaparrals cruised to a 47-14 victory over the Rockets to extend the longest active winning streak in Texas high school football Friday night
mysoutex.com
Beeville edges Sinton 20-17
Sinton’s 2022 football season got off to a rocky start Aug. 26. The Pirates watched a 17-10 third-quarter lead slip away in a 20-17 loss to Beeville at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Sinton went in front 7-0 early in the first quarter on a Braeden Brown touchdown pass...
mysoutex.com
S-T downs Pettus at Banquete tournament
The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats swept the Pettus Lady Eagles 26-24, 25-12 at the Banquete Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 18. Brandi Cobb had six kills and Kaitlyn Salinas, Jenna Vasquez and Neddia Gonzales each had five. Mailey Hardin posted 17 assists and Vasquez had eight digs. Vasquez also had five...
mysoutex.com
Lady Owls fall to Three Rivers
The Odem Lady Owls squared off with a solid Three Rivers team Tuesday night and lost 13-25, 20-25, 16-25 at Owl Gym. Odem (2-5) were led by Alysha Beltran who finished with five assists, nine digs and an ace, Zoey Garcia added nine digs and an ace, Irma Coronado added two assists, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Bella Salinas finished with a pair of kills for the Lady Owls.
New Braunfels, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Weatherford Christian School football team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Weatherford Christian SchoolNew Braunfels Christian Academy.
kgns.tv
Friday Football Fever (Week 2)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
Falls City, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Poth High School football team will have a game with Falls City High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KSAT 12
‘Everybody gravitated to him’: O’Connor coaches remember former student, football player who made impact off field
SAN ANTONIO – The O’Connor High School community is mourning the loss of a former student and football player. Charles Trammell III, 20, died in Fort Worth on Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle while helping stranded drivers on a busy highway ramp. “This is...
mysoutex.com
ATAT inducts Mathis’ Lonnie Messer to Hall of Fame
In July, the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas (ATAT) hosted its annual Professional Development Conference for teachers of agriculture, food and natural resources in-person at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi. The week-long conference was designed specifically for the educational enrichment of agriculture teachers and stakeholders and allows attendees...
mysoutex.com
Emma (Nieto) Juarez
Emma (Nieto) Juarez passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home in George West, Texas, lovingly surrounded by her family. She was 92. Mrs. Juarez was born December 12, 1929 in George West to Jose Nieto and Aurora (Zuniga) Nieto. She was a faithful parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and loved gardening. As an avid gardener, Emma loved yard work and planting and had a green thumb. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing and posing for pictures.
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
mysoutex.com
Juan Ramirez Sr.
Juan Ramirez Sr., 67, of Runge, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born November 12, 1954, to the late Pedro and Eva Reyes Ramirez, in Runge, Texas. He is survived by his sons, Juan Ramirez Jr. (Sandra), and David Ramirez (Elaine); daughters, Mary Villegas, and Sylvia Casillas (Tony); brothers, Pete Ramirez, Daniel Ramirez (Petra), Henry Ramirez (Brenda), Jesse Ramirez (Anita), David Ramirez (Linda), and Richard Ramirez (Christine); sisters, Elizabeth Garza (Diego), Gloria Loranzo (Joe), and Mary Farmer (Glen); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales listed among 10 oldest towns in Texas
Gonzales is a diverse, unique and historical city, that hometown citizens rightly are proud to call home. Many may be unaware that the city is actually among the oldest cities in Texas. In a recent story online, the city was named as No. 9 on the Top 10 oldest cities in the state.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
mysoutex.com
Gordon Ray Walleck
Gordon Ray Walleck, age 61, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born to George and Peggy Walleck on August 10, 1961. Gordon was baptized at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Fashing and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City. Gordon married...
lavacacountytoday.com
Veteran Yoakum principal steps in at SHS just before school starts
Longtime Yoakum High School Principal Chris Wegener is now the principal at Shiner High School, following the late summer departure of Brian McGraw, the former high school principal, who was lured away by Ganado ISD to serve as superintendent of schools at the Jackson County district. McGraw officially signed his Ganado employment contract on Aug. 4, which didn’t leave Shiner much time at all to…
mysoutex.com
Lucille “Lou” Anna Frey Gumm
Lucille “Lou” Anna Frey Gumm passed away peacefully in her home 1 day after her 100th birthday. She was born in Frey, LA on August 29, 1922. She was the daughter and first born four children of the late Tony and Ruth Frey. Lou was preceded in death...
KSAT 12
Cali-Style Burritos in SA, New Restaurant at the Pearl & Huge Cinnamon Rolls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
