Effective: 2022-09-03 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Val Verde FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Val Verde. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain over this area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO