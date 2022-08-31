DC's Stargirl may be one of television's most underrated superhero shows. When it first debuted in 2020, the then-DC Universe series brought a unique spin to the world of DC superheroes with a fresh, upbeat tone as it introduced Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl to the live-action space and offered up thoughtful, family-friendly adventures that had, in many respects, been missing in the genre. When Season 2 debuted last summer, the series maintained that thoughtfulness, but shifted gears as it made the jump to The CW, maturing the show and its characters as it delved into horror with the heroes of Blue Valley taking on Eclipso. Season 3 of the series debuts tonight and, once again, the show makes another shift this time into murder-mystery territory and, once again, the shift not only pushes the characters and their journey forward, but makes the show even more engaging, resulting in a third season that feels not only as fresh as its first, but also allows the viewer to grow right along with it.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO