Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: "Chapter Four: The Evidence" Synopsis Released
The CW has released a synopsis for "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence", the fourth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, September 21st. This week's season premiere saw the shocking murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), something that Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA came upon just moments after it happened. Now, the heroes have a murder mystery to solve in Blue Valley, but it's not the only challenge they face. Old foes are now living alongside them, presumably as allies, while Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) is back and from the sounds of things in the episode synopsis, Sylvester may need a little help of his own.
Collider
'Stargirl' Cast and Character Guide: The JSA, Injustice Society, and Everyone in Between
It’s nearly time to check back in with the JSA (Justice Society of America) because Season 3 of Stargirl is just around the corner! Created by Geoff Johns, the series follows Courtney Whitmore, a high schooler in Blue Valley who discovers a secret crate full of old superhero costumes and weapons. She adopts the name Stargirl, honoring a (presumably) fallen JSA member as she attempts to rebuild the once legendary group of heroes. To do so, she recruits friends and family to help her save the town from the ruthless return of the ISA (Injustice Society of America).
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl Season 3 Review: The Best Season Yet for The CW Series
DC's Stargirl may be one of television's most underrated superhero shows. When it first debuted in 2020, the then-DC Universe series brought a unique spin to the world of DC superheroes with a fresh, upbeat tone as it introduced Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl to the live-action space and offered up thoughtful, family-friendly adventures that had, in many respects, been missing in the genre. When Season 2 debuted last summer, the series maintained that thoughtfulness, but shifted gears as it made the jump to The CW, maturing the show and its characters as it delved into horror with the heroes of Blue Valley taking on Eclipso. Season 3 of the series debuts tonight and, once again, the show makes another shift this time into murder-mystery territory and, once again, the shift not only pushes the characters and their journey forward, but makes the show even more engaging, resulting in a third season that feels not only as fresh as its first, but also allows the viewer to grow right along with it.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: Starman's Return Explained
Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) were stunned at the end of Season 2 of DC's Stargirl to discover that Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) was alive and well, more than a decade after having seemingly been killed in battle with the Injustice Society. With McHale upped to series regular for The CW series' third season, heading into the Season 3 premiere fans of DC's Stargirl already knew that they'd be seeing more of the character and, hopefully, would get an explanation for his return. Now, with the series officially back, fans are getting just that — sort of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film
Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Black Adam Comic Preview Teases a Golden Age DC Hero
We're now less than two months away from Black Adam, the live-action blockbuster film that is set to change our expectations of the DC universe. The film will serve as the cinematic debut for a number of heroes from the Justice Society of America, including Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). As DC Comics fans know, Atom Smasher has a unique legacy status within the JSA — and the latest preview for the film's tie-in comic series highlights that. On Friday, DC released a preview for Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1, which is structured around a phone call between him and his uncle, Al Pratt / The Atom. The original Atom had previously been rumored to appear in Black Adam, but this is the first confirmation that he will factor into Albert's story.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
The Winchesters Adds Bridget Regan to Supernatural Prequel Cast
The CW's upcoming Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, has added Bridget Regan to the cast. According to The Wrap (via TVLine), Regan is set to appear in multiple episodes of the series, playing Rockin' Roxy, a character described as a "honey-voiced pirate radio DJ" who has taken over the airwaves in Lawrence, Kansas to "broadcast a wicked new sound. Not surprisingly, being the world of Supernatural and all, Roxy's listeners aren't all of the human variety."
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: SPOILER Dies in Season 3 Premiere
DC's Stargirl returned for its third season Wednesday night on The CW and the fan favorite superhero series quickly made good on star Brec Bassinger's previous tease that Season 3 would be a murder mystery. After setting up a new status quo for Courtney Whitmore and her friends after their defeat of Eclipso in Season 2 of the series, the Season 3 premiere also introduced some new tensions and new mysteries all before closing the episode with a shocking murder — and it's a whodunnit with some major implications for the rest of the season.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's final premiere shares exciting new plot details
The Walking Dead has unveiled new details ahead of its final episodes. The AMC show is due to come to an end later this year, with the final part of season 11 beginning in October – and we now have more info on the premiere of that last batch of episodes.
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ release date, playable characters and latest news
Gotham Knights pulls together several different characters from the Arkham series including Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin. The story is set after Batman dies, and Gotham is sent into a spiral of violence as rival gangs fight to fill the vacuum. It’s the first fully co-op game in the series, allowing players to team up to fight baddies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Blue Beetle Star Can't Wait For DC Fans To See The Suit In Action
While Batgirl has been cancelled and rumor has it that plans for most of DC's second-tier characters are being put on hold, the Blue Beetle film is still happening. Starring Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña, the series will center on Jaime Reyes, the third person to serve as the Blue Beetle in the comics and the only one whose backstory tied into the alien invaders known as The Reach. According to a new interview, Maridueña promises that the movie is going to be a big deal for the future of the DC Films universe, which is set to get a new boss soon following the departure of Walter Hamada.
hypebeast.com
'Harley Quinn' Officially Renewed for Season 4 on HBO Max
Harley Quinn has officially been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the fan-favourite adult animated series from DC Comics will feature a new showrunner, Sarah Peters. Peters has previously written for the show throughout its past three seasons. She is currently a consulting producer on the show and will now serve as the executive producer and showrunner. Peters takes over the role from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.
ComicBook
William Zabka Says There Is a Cobra Kai Endgame, Suggests Trilogy of Films After Series
The fifth season of Cobra Kai is hitting Netflix next week, and ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the chance to chat with the show's cast, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). Of course, both actors starred in the original The Karate Kid film back in 1984, and it doesn't sound like either actor is ready to say goodbye to their characters. In fact, Zabka joked that he's ready to make a trilogy of films as soon as the show ends.
CNET
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Ending Explained, Plus Home Release Dates
Thor: Love and Thunder was hotly anticipated, but unfortunately, reactions to the flick have been mixed (CNET's Sean Keane called it "disappointingly shallow"). It's still a good time though. So how does the ending tie up the action-packed movie, and how does it set up future adventures for the god of thunder?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3 Exclusive Clip
This exclusive clip from Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sheds light on how and why Abomination joined Wong in that curious sequence from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must...
Flash and Green Lantern reunite in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4
Barry and Hal - the original Brave and the Bold - are back together again and might be foreshadowing
'Iron Man 3' Star Set To Reprise Role In Upcoming Marvel Series 'Wonder Man'
These days, keeping up with the MCU is a full-time undertaking. Last month, Marvel confirmed new details about phases four, five and six which are set to culminate in the epic Avengers: Secret Wars - a film that is already claiming to be “bigger than Endgame.” For now though, fans are enjoying She-Hulk: Attorney At Law which has earnt rave reviews. There’s another Marvel series just around the corner though, and one Iron Man 3 star is set to reprise his role.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reminds the audience in a fourth wall break to start Thursday's She-Hulk. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." Jen's big green superhero alter-ego — She-Hulk, cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — is representing Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, on behalf of law firm GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division.
Comments / 0