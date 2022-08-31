UF coach Billy Napier borrows from Nick Saban’s Alabama blueprint

First-time starting quarterback Anthony Richardson probably couldn't have found a better mentor than coach Billy Napier, who played the position at Furman. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Let go at Clemson , coach Billy Napier landed at Alabama humbled, hungry and — he soon discovered — oblivious.

Napier would never be the same. College football would not, either.

“My experience at Alabama kind of opened my eyes to what’s required to compete at this level,” Napier told the Orlando Sentinel.

Dabo Swinney’s fledgling Clemson program remained years away from flourishing when Napier’s fast rise came to a screeching halt. At Alabama, Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide were taking full flight.

Upon arriving in 2011 as an offensive analyst, Napier was awestruck by the Crimson Tide’s extensive infrastructure, strong financial commitment and detail-oriented CEO able to orchestrate such an ambitious enterprise.

“I walk into this building and I’m observing this operation and I’m thinking, ‘OK, I get it,’” Napier recalled earlier this year.

Napier, 43, has brought to the Gators key elements of what he gleaned during five formative seasons with Saban.

Alabama’s program set the standard for hiring a massive support staff, providing a deep salary pool for assistant coaches, building state-of-the-art facilities and capitalizing on a football-obsessed culture.

“Some of it’s the resources of the program — not to take anything away from Coach Saban, because he does a tremendous job,” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. “But there’s circumstances that can be beneficial, too.”

Napier accepted the Florida job after athletic director Scott Stricklin assured similar buy-in.

Napier has since hired around 60 people in roles ranging from co-defensive coordinators to dietitians, from overseeing logistics to NIL — a roughly 20% increase in staffing from 2021 and $2.7 million increase in salary. On Sunday, the Gators are scheduled to move into an $85 million, 140,000-square foot facility years in the making.

The Saban blueprint, however, is rooted in more than hiring binges or big checks.

Alabama has produced six national championships and 41 first-round NFL draft picks since he arrived in 2007. Even as others have kept pace in the arms race, Saban separated himself with his eye for talent, organizational genius, competitive drive and ability to consistently field disciplined, no-nonsense teams.

“Certainly he has not sat on his laurels,” former Florida coach Steve Spurrier said. “He gets ready to go the next year, the next game. He keeps his guys on the go. They don’t sit around and talk about how great they are.

“I like the way they play, very few penalties, they don’t hit you late out of bounds, they don’t have those interception chains and nonsense. They do things, in my opinion, the right way.”

The Saban way has rubbed off on college football, particularly in the nation’s southern region.

Napier joins Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin , Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher , Miami’s Mario Cristobal, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian , Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins and Georgia’s Kirby Smart as former Saban assistants serving as head coaches.

“I would doubt there’s ever been a coach in any sport, college or professional, that has so many people under him that are at major jobs,” Kiffin said. “It really is amazing.”

Producing Saban-like success is the challenge. Consider the 70-year-old’s career record against former assistants is 25-2 after losing to Fisher’s Aggies in 2021 and Smart’s Bulldogs in the national title game..

Last season, Smart joined Fisher as the only Saban acolyte to win a national title. Former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is the only other one to reach the College Football Playoff.

Many Saban disciplines have flamed out.

The biggest flop was Tennessee’s Derek Dooley , who was 4-19 in the SEC in his three seasons (2010-12). Two former Saban assistants also failed in Gainesville, Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain .

“You just have to be a little different,” SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum told the Sentinel. “All children are not the same, but they have the same parents. In Napier’s case, the indications are strong, though.

“This is not an assistant that’s never been tested before.”

Louisiana evolved into a Top 25 program during Napier’s four seasons, finishing 33-5 the past three seasons and 40-12 overall. Along the way, Napier spurned Auburn, among other SEC suitors.

“To turn down an SEC job when you’re at Louisiana, that’s pretty hard to do,” said Finebaum, a longtime college football observer who spent much of his media career in Birmingham. “But he knew where he was going.”

To get there with the Gators, Napier will draw on his many experiences.

“Everything I’ve learned I’ve stolen from someone else,” he said. “You have to remain humble enough to admit that.”

Napier credits many coaching influences for his success, beginning with his late father Bill, Napier’s high school coach in Georgia and idol. South Carolina State legend Buddy Pough gave Napier his first full-time job. Swinney, a two-time national champion, made Napier the youngest offensive coordinator in Division I, though the role was short-lived.

Napier’s subsequent time in Tuscaloosa was career-changing. After his stint as an analyst, Napier spent a season with McElwain at Colorado State before returning to Alabama to coach receivers and recruit for Saban from 2013-16.

Saban’s rigorous approach meshed with Napier’s own meticulous nature.

“A lot of his notes and detail, that comes from Coach Saban,” said Gators offensive coordinator and line coach Rob Sale, who was at Alabama from 2007-11.

Napier keeps notebooks charting each month from previous seasons to improve and refine.

“The football calendar is pretty much the same thing over and over again,” Sale said. “So he can see what we did, what mistakes we had the year before so you don’t make the same mistakes the next year. He’s constantly taking notes. He’s like a machine.

“I’m not that disciplined.”

Napier maximized every opportunity and examined every angle at resource-strained Louisiana, where he implemented a bare-bones version of the Saban blueprint and continued to develop it.

“I always used to tell people, we need to operate at a level where we can pick our system up and take it to the next stop and transplant it,” Napier told the Sentinel. “So everything we do we need to think, if we were at the elite level in college football would this translate? That’s what really I’m excited about ... We got better every year. We continued to tinker with everything.

“Now the challenge is, OK, you got the budget, you got the resources, you got a little bit more.”

Rarely is a program able to put the pieces in place to challenge Saban’s SEC stranglehold. Beginning with his first national title season there in 2009, Alabama is 164-17.

Meanwhile, Napier inherits a program coming off a 6-7 season and picked to finish fourth in the SEC East. The Gators’ new coach knows the destination and how to get there, but ultimately will follow his own path.

“The nuts and bolts are very similar,” Sale said. “But he puts his personality on it. He doesn’t try to be somebody else. He’s his own man.”

