A team-by-team breakdown of the SEC
Alabama
Last year’s record: 13-2, 7-1 SEC
- After leading the nation with 34.5 TFLs, LB Will Anderson aims to join Michigan CB Charles Woodson as the only defenders to capture the Heisman .
- Coach Nick Saban’s talent-rich Tide became richer with Georgia Tech transfer RB Jahmyr Gibbs , who averaged 5.2 ypc to go with 60 catches for 5 scores in two seasons.
- LB Henry To’oTo’o has 259 stops, including 111 in 2021, entering his final season.
Arkansas
Last year’s record: 9-4, 4-4 SEC
- Coach Sam Pittman’s 2021 Razorbacks ended a nine-game skid to Texas A&M along with five-game losing streaks to LSU and Missouri.
- QB KJ Jefferson blossomed in Kendal Briles’ attack , completing 67.3% of passes with a 21:4 TD-to-INT ratio.
- Hard-hitting Jalen Catalon , the Hogs’ best S since Steve Atwater , allowed 7 catches for 59 yards in six games before a shoulder injury.
Auburn
Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC
- The 2021 Tigers ended on a five-game skid, the final four losses by an average of 4.8 points.
- RB Tank Bigsby (1,102 yards, 10 TDs) faces a heavy workload on a team lacking WRs and QB questions.
- While at Texas A&M, Razorbacks transfer QB Zach Calzada became first QB to beat Alabama in the regular season since LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019 .
Florida
Last year’s record: 6-7, 2-6 SEC
- QB Anthony Richardson averaged 7.9 per carry, including 6 of 51 carries 20 yards or longer.
- The 2021 Gators’ allowed 70 runs of at least 10 yards, the most by UF since a 12-game schedule began in 2006.
- UF has not lost a home opener since 1987 to eventual national champion Miami , but opens with reigning Pac-12 champion Utah .
Georgia
Last year’s record: 14-1, 8-0 SEC
- The Bulldogs return just 10 starters but should be favored in all 12 regular-season games.
- QB Stetson Bennett returns for a sixth season at Georgia and seventh of college football, including 2018 at Jones C.C. in Mississippi.
- Sophomore TE Brock Bowers burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old, recording 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 TDs.
Kentucky
Last year’s record: 10-3, 5-3 SEC
- After 41 years without a 10-win season, Kentucky has won 10 games twice in four years under coach Mark Stoops .
- RB Chris Rodriguez set a school record with nine 100-yard rushing games.
- LBs Jacquez Jones (86 stops in 2021) and DeAndre Square (81) anchor a defense replacing six starters.
LSU
Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC
- First-year coach Brian Kelly’s 263 wins are third to Saban’s 269 and Mack Brown’s 265 among active coaches.
- The Tigers aim to bolster their roster after just 39 scholarship players were available during a 42-20 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State .
- LSU yielded 65 plays 20 yards or longer, 12th in the 14-team SEC .
Mississippi State
Last year’s record: 7-6, 4-4 SEC
- QB Will Rogers thrived last season in Mike Leach’s “Air Raid,” completing 73.9% of his passes for 36 scores as a sophomore.
- The Bulldogs return eight starters on each side of the ball, tops in the SEC.
- Mississippi State’s schedule is a gauntlet, including matchups with Georgia and Kentucky in the SEC East to go with trips to Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss.
Missouri
Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC
- Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s two Missouri squads are 1-12 against Power 5 teams finishing with winning records.
- The Tigers’ strong 2022 recruiting class included St. Louis WR Luther Burden III , the No. 1 player at his position.
- The Tigers return four offensive line starters but must replace starting QB Connor Bazelak and All-SEC RB Tyler Badie .
Ole Miss
Last year’s record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC
- The Rebels lost their leading passers and top four rushers and receivers from SEC’s No. 1 offense (492.5 ypg).
- Coach Lane Kiffin landed the top transfer class, headlined by former USC QB Jaxson Dart .
- Decorated senior G Nick Broeker is among three returning starters anchoring one of the SEC’s top offensive lines.
South Carolina
Last year’s record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC
- Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler steps in after the Gamecocks started four different QBs and were 13th in SEC passing offense.
- Rising star CB Cam Smith finished second in the SEC with 14 passes defensed .
- On 30 catches, TE Jaheim Bell averaged 16.6 yards and scored 5 times, twice during South Carolina’s Mayo Bowl win against UNC.
Tennessee
Last year’s record: 7-6, 4-4 SEC
- The Vols’ offense improved 93 spots to No. 9 (474.4 ypg), the fifth time in six seasons the offense of Josh Heupel ranked in the top 10.
- WR Cedric Tillman finished with 64 grabs for 1,081 yards and 12 scores after recording 6 catches for 78 yards and no TDs through three games.
- The degree of UT’s turnaround will hinge on the improvement of a defense that allowed 33.6 ppg.
Texas A&M
Last year’s record: 8-4, 4-4 SEC
- Coach Jimbo Fisher had six of eight seasons at FSU with at least 10 wins, but just one in four years at A&M.
- RB Devon Achane thrived as a backup and big-play threat, averaging 7 yards and scoring 9 TDs on 130 carries.
- Antonio Johnson might move to safety after earning second team All-America honors at nickel, tallying 78 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 5 PBUs.
Vanderbilt
Last year’s record: 2-10, 0-8 SEC
- The Commodores have lost 21 straight SEC games.
- Sharing time with Ken Seals , 2022 starting QB Mike Wright proved a dangerous runner (376 yards) but inaccurate passer (53.1%).
- Senior LB Anfernee Orji had 92 tackles, 13 for loss, in 2021 and could emerge as an NFL prospect leading an improving defense.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .
Comments / 0