ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A team-by-team breakdown of the SEC

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Alabama

Last year’s record: 13-2, 7-1 SEC

Arkansas

Last year’s record: 9-4, 4-4 SEC

Auburn

Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC

  • The 2021 Tigers ended on a five-game skid, the final four losses by an average of 4.8 points.
  • RB Tank Bigsby (1,102 yards, 10 TDs) faces a heavy workload on a team lacking WRs and QB questions.
  • While at Texas A&M, Razorbacks transfer QB Zach Calzada became first QB to beat Alabama in the regular season since LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019 .

Florida

Last year’s record: 6-7, 2-6 SEC

Georgia

Last year’s record: 14-1, 8-0 SEC

Kentucky

Last year’s record: 10-3, 5-3 SEC

LSU

Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC

Mississippi State

Last year’s record: 7-6, 4-4 SEC

Missouri

Last year’s record: 6-7, 3-5 SEC

Ole Miss

Last year’s record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

South Carolina

Last year’s record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC

Tennessee

Last year’s record: 7-6, 4-4 SEC

  • The Vols’ offense improved 93 spots to No. 9 (474.4 ypg), the fifth time in six seasons the offense of Josh Heupel ranked in the top 10.
  • WR Cedric Tillman finished with 64 grabs for 1,081 yards and 12 scores after recording 6 catches for 78 yards and no TDs through three games.
  • The degree of UT’s turnaround will hinge on the improvement of a defense that allowed 33.6 ppg.

Texas A&M

Last year’s record: 8-4, 4-4 SEC

  • Coach Jimbo Fisher had six of eight seasons at FSU with at least 10 wins, but just one in four years at A&M.
  • RB Devon Achane thrived as a backup and big-play threat, averaging 7 yards and scoring 9 TDs on 130 carries.
  • Antonio Johnson might move to safety after earning second team All-America honors at nickel, tallying 78 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 5 PBUs.

Vanderbilt

Last year’s record: 2-10, 0-8 SEC

  • The Commodores have lost 21 straight SEC games.
  • Sharing time with Ken Seals , 2022 starting QB Mike Wright proved a dangerous runner (376 yards) but inaccurate passer (53.1%).
  • Senior LB Anfernee Orji had 92 tackles, 13 for loss, in 2021 and could emerge as an NFL prospect leading an improving defense.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston resumes after long delay

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Saturday’s game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has resumed after a delay of almost three hours because of lightning in the area. The game was suspended at about 1 p.m. and resumed at 3:54 p.m. The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards.
The Associated Press

Maye's 5 TDs lift UNC over Appalachian State 63-61

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday despite surrendering 40 points in the fourth quarter. Maye, the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers. Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six touchdowns for Appalachian State (0-1). The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.
BOONE, NC
The Associated Press

No. 13 NC State hangs on to win at ECU after missed kicks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina 21-20 on Saturday after Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go. “We’re not walking out of here with a loss to learn from,” Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary said. “That’s my biggest takeaway.” The Pirates (0-1) were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down one, not to mention offer Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run. Holton Ahlers’ keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief.
GREENVILLE, NC
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy