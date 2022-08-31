ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

'It's been a wonderful window'

Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs summer deadline day signings

It’s deadline day! It’s also a relatively quiet one for Tottenham Hotspur, which feels weird but definitely puts me under a little bit less of the cosh today, so that’s nice. Tottenham had a match yesterday — a 1-1 draw at West Ham United that in a vacuum is a good result but feels like a bad one, both because of the way Spurs played and also because they have yet to put in a really convincing match performance yet this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United: Blues come from behind to win

Substitute Kai Havertz scored a late winner as Chelsea came from behind to record a dramatic victory over West Ham, who had a 90th-minute Maxwel Cornet equaliser ruled out. The Hammers frustrated Chelsea in a first half that saw plenty of home possession but no shots on target for either side, and looked to have executed their gameplan to perfection when Michail Antonio scored from a rare attack after 62 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Antony and Casemiro offer new options for Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag will consider handing £82m signing Antony a debut against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, with Casemiro also in contention to start. Ten Hag confirmed the Brazil winger trained with his new team-mates on Thursday and Friday and that he will make a decision after training on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

James Rowberry: Manager pleased with versatile Newport County squad

Newport County manager James Rowberry believes he has a "competitive squad" following his summer transfer dealings. Midfielder Hayden Lindley's deadline day arrival on loan from Aston Villa took Newport's summer tally of new recruits to 11. And the County boss is particularly pleased with the versatility of his squad. "I...
SOCCER
BBC

'Unstoppable Celtic blow Rangers to kingdom come' with 4-0 Old Firm victory

The day started with Kyogo Furuhashi forced off with a shoulder injury and ended with the brilliant striker slipping on the pitch as he celebrated with his team-mates. Between those two moments - and how Celtic will pray for his recovery before Real Madrid on Tuesday - it was a thunderous day for Ange Postecoglou and his team. They were, in a word, unstoppable. Even without their Japanese talisman, they blew Rangers to kingdom come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Nottingham Forest#Brazilian#Sky Sports
BBC

Summer transfer window: the best of social media as deadline day ends

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizanni said what everyone was thinking about the "madness" of transfer deadline day; Nottingham Forest signed a record 21 players in one window; and clubs went back to the '90s with their player announcement videos. Here are some of the social media highlights from the summer...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing

Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Warrington heads out on loan

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident

The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game

An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
PREMIER LEAGUE

