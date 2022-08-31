It was a 2-1 loss against Arsenal and it probably should have been worse. With Aston Villa in a rut and the fanbase plunged in a fog of malaise and frustration, the Villa go from the frying pan to the fire in welcoming Manchester City to Birmingham. The plucky little team from up North with the payroll of most first world nations sits second behind the aforementioned Arsenal and it’s reasonable to say that they’re better than the North London side. Players to look out for include, but certainly aren’t limited to (it’s City, they’re all ridiculously good), include forward/wide midfielder Phil Foden, midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, and, if he plays, forward Erling Haaland. If Erling Halland plays, the scoreline risks getting awkward.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO