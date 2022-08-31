Read full article on original website
Leicester's only major summer signing Wout Faes eager to show his leadership qualities and make an instant impact for Brendan Rodgers' side
Leicester’s only signing of the transfer window Wout Faes is determined to stamp his leadership qualities on the bottom-of-table club right away. Faes, 24, joined from Reims on deadline day to replace Chelsea-bound central defender Wesley Fofana with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers impressed he’s captained both his previous club and Belgium youth teams.
Arsenal Trio Have Travelled Ahead Of Manchester United Clash
A trio of Arsenal players that were injury doubts have travelled to Manchester ahead of the clash against United.
'I thought it was a glass bottle!': Jurgen Klopp reacts to bottle-throwing incident during Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park... after German boss was targeted after Everton's disallowed goal
Jurgen Klopp has reacted to a bottle-throwing incident during Saturday's Merseyside derby draw with Everton. The Liverpool boss was targeted by a fan behind the technical area with a plastic bottle in the 71st minute, after the hosts had a goal disallowed by VAR. Though he wasn't hurt in the...
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Manchester City
It was a 2-1 loss against Arsenal and it probably should have been worse. With Aston Villa in a rut and the fanbase plunged in a fog of malaise and frustration, the Villa go from the frying pan to the fire in welcoming Manchester City to Birmingham. The plucky little team from up North with the payroll of most first world nations sits second behind the aforementioned Arsenal and it’s reasonable to say that they’re better than the North London side. Players to look out for include, but certainly aren’t limited to (it’s City, they’re all ridiculously good), include forward/wide midfielder Phil Foden, midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, and, if he plays, forward Erling Haaland. If Erling Halland plays, the scoreline risks getting awkward.
Antony and Casemiro offer new options for Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag will consider handing £82m signing Antony a debut against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, with Casemiro also in contention to start. Ten Hag confirmed the Brazil winger trained with his new team-mates on Thursday and Friday and that he will make a decision after training on Saturday.
Oliver Abildgaard: Celtic sign midfielder from Rubin Kazan
Celtic have signed Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard on a season-long loan from Rubin Kazan. The 26-year-old, capped once in 2020, has spent three seasons in the Russian Premier League after a move from Aalborg, making 62 appearances. Abildgaard is the third player to join Celtic from Kazan in the last...
James Rowberry: Manager pleased with versatile Newport County squad
Newport County manager James Rowberry believes he has a "competitive squad" following his summer transfer dealings. Midfielder Hayden Lindley's deadline day arrival on loan from Aston Villa took Newport's summer tally of new recruits to 11. And the County boss is particularly pleased with the versatility of his squad. "I...
Transfer deadline day: Premier League spending reaches record £1.9bn for summer window
A remarkable summer transfer window closed on Thursday with a number of new spending records set - including the most expensive ever deadline-day signing in Manchester United's £82m purchase of Antony. That deal helped set a new Premier League spending record of about £1.9bn - smashing the previous record...
Leicester City Transfer Window Day: Who Is Wout Faes?
Leicester City have completed the signing of Belgium defender Wout Faes from Reims for a reported fee of £15m. Faes is the first first-team signing of the summer transfer window (sorry Alex). The specific number he’ll wear has yet to be announced, but presumably, he will wear one. Rumour has it the #3 shirt has recently become available.
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Burnley: Brandon Thomas-Asante rescues point for Baggies
West Bromwich Albion left it until the last second to rescue a point against Burnley as debutant Brandon Thomas-Asante came off the bench to scramble in a 98th-minute equaliser. Former Albion striker Jay Rodriguez looked to have made a winning return to The Hawthorns when he scored from the penalty...
Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa reject two Arsenal bids for Brazilian midfielder
Aston Villa have rejected two offers from Arsenal for Douglas Luiz. The 24-year-old scored in Villa's 2-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. The Gunners were hopeful of doing a deal before the transfer deadline, but saw a second bid of £23m turned down. Villa have been insistent that...
Southampton sign City's Edozie
Southampton have signed winger Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on a five-year deal. The 19-year-old joined City in 2019 from Millwall as a scholar but was called into the senior team by Pep Guardiola for the 2021 Community Shield. Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Samuel is another promising young player who brings...
Warrington heads out on loan
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Batshuayi Deal Collapsed
In a day filled with transfers, Nottingham Forest's late move for Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi collapsed near the deadline.
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
