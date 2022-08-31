Read full article on original website
KUOW
Fishing boat that sank in orca waters ran into trouble 24 hours earlier
The fishing boat that sank off San Juan Island in August had run into trouble – apparently running aground – the previous day. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have declined to say why the boat sank, or even what it was doing before it went down, citing the ongoing investigation of the maritime disaster.
Despite $1.2 million contract, Snohomish rejects plan to shuttle Whatcom inmates south
“...it is highly likely that any other option will increase inconveniences to all,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo wrote.
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
myeverettnews.com
From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville
Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred near the Alger exit at around 12:26 p.m. The crash happened when the Washington State Department of Transportation was replacing some guardrails. According to the officials, the crash involved two motorcycles and a 2019 Ford Transit Van. The Van driver...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens
Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
whatcomtalk.com
Floating Lantern Pet Memorial Set for Sept. 11
The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Bloedel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day. “This event has struck a chord with pet owners in...
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
wa.gov
Hearing Scheduled for Clallam County Land Exchange Proposal
Lost Mountain Land Exchange would increase access to DNR-managed lands southwest of Sequim. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a public presentation and hearing September 21 in Port Angeles to discuss a proposed land exchange that would increase access to DNR-managed lands in Clallam County. DNR...
everettpost.com
Skagit County Expands Access to Behavioral Health Treatment at North Sound Evaluation & Treatment Center
Skagit County is excited to announce the grand opening of the North Sound Evaluation and Treatment Center (E&T) located at 1420 State Route 20 in Sedro-Woolley. Operations of the facility are set to begin on September 1. The E&T is being relocated from its current site at the North Cascade Gateway Campus in Sedro-Woolley following the transfer of this state-owned property to the Port of Skagit back in December of 2016.
Yes, Whatcom. That haze you’re seeing is wildfire smoke
Air quality impacted by late summer heat wave.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Burlington (Burlington, WA)
The Washington State Department reported that 2 vehicles were involved in the wreck. Due to this, all lanes on eastbound state Route 20 had been blocked. At around 10:30 a.m, the lanes were once again reopened. No information about the identity of the victim is available at present. Further investigation...
What to know about the North Cascades Highway — from covered wagons to ‘Top Gun’
Famed scenic byway turns 50 next month.
Man ‘fishing for cash’ at bank drop boxes across Snohomish County behind bars
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The man officials say was “fishing for cash” at more than a dozen banks across Snohomish County, including Bothell and Mount Vernon, is now behind bars. Officials said that 27-year-old Sean Stewart has been on this “fishing expedition” for months. They said it...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
Border Patrol aids family who became lost and injured attempting to cross into Whatcom
The mother reportedly illegally crossed from Canada along with her two children.
kpug1170.com
Anacortes trail bridge burns
ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
