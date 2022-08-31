ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 2

Related
KUOW

Fishing boat that sank in orca waters ran into trouble 24 hours earlier

The fishing boat that sank off San Juan Island in August had run into trouble – apparently running aground – the previous day. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have declined to say why the boat sank, or even what it was doing before it went down, citing the ongoing investigation of the maritime disaster.
ANACORTES, WA
KING 5

Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades

DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
DARRINGTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville

Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
MyNorthwest

Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens

Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Floating Lantern Pet Memorial Set for Sept. 11

The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Bloedel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day. “This event has struck a chord with pet owners in...
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Whatcom#Water Pollution#Watershed#Bellingham City Council
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
BELLINGHAM, WA
wa.gov

Hearing Scheduled for Clallam County Land Exchange Proposal

Lost Mountain Land Exchange would increase access to DNR-managed lands southwest of Sequim. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning a public presentation and hearing September 21 in Port Angeles to discuss a proposed land exchange that would increase access to DNR-managed lands in Clallam County. DNR...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

Skagit County Expands Access to Behavioral Health Treatment at North Sound Evaluation & Treatment Center

Skagit County is excited to announce the grand opening of the North Sound Evaluation and Treatment Center (E&T) located at 1420 State Route 20 in Sedro-Woolley. Operations of the facility are set to begin on September 1. The E&T is being relocated from its current site at the North Cascade Gateway Campus in Sedro-Woolley following the transfer of this state-owned property to the Port of Skagit back in December of 2016.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Anacortes trail bridge burns

ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
ANACORTES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy