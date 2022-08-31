ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wolves close out Flagler Invitational

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VKv7_0hcUah0d00
Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (1-3, 0-0 SAC) concluded the Flagler Invitational on August 26, dropping both games to the Davenport University Panthers and the Emory-Riddle University Eagles.

The Panthers got out to a hot start against the Panthers, stretching a lead of 13-7, but a timeout from the Wolves led to consecutive kills from junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.) and freshman Samantha Shaffer (Belle Isle, Fla.) took away their momentum to come within one and forced a Panther timeout of their own. The teams battled back and forth until Davenport closed out of the set on a 7-1 run, taking set one 25-19.

The Wolves took advantage of an early error from the Panthers in the second set and then had back-to-back kills from Shaffer and senior Olivia Diggs (Titusville, Fla.) to take and early 3-1 lead. The Wolves were able to maintain a short lead throughout the beginning of the set, but multiple errors led to a huge momentum swing for the Panthers that the Wolves could not overtake, leading to a 25-13 win for Davenport in the second set.

Newberry took a quick 2-0 lead at the start of the third set, from to a kill by Hall and an attacking error from the Panthers. The two sides fought for momentum throughout the set, until the Panthers took five straight to take a 16-11 lead. The wolves fought hard to try take away the momentum, but in the end, the Panthers took the final set and the win, 25-18.

Hall and freshman Kate Brown (Platte City, Mo.) led the team with eight kills and senior Avery Webb (Florence) had a team high 17 assists.

In the second game, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead, but kills from sophomore Baylor Berlehy (Auburn, Calif.) and senior Katie Ullsperger (Lexington) kept the Wolves close. However, the Eagles quickly gain momentum that Wolves couldn’t stop, winning the first set 25-15.

Errors from the Eagles and a kill from Shaffer gave the Wolves an early lead the second set. They had many short runs of success, taking advantage of many errors the Eagles had and a few kills from Herlehy. The Eagles were able to keep their lead close, eventually taking huge momentum late, taking the second set 25-21.

Serves from Webb and Hall to start the third set got the Wolves rolling, jumping out to an early 10-1 lead. The Wolves kept a lead throughout the set, with the Eagles slowly shortening it. Each teams took multiple long runs with the momentum, but gained momentum last, winning the final set 25-21.

Herlehy led the team with five kills, with freshman Annie Dill (Jacksonville, Fla) leading the Wolves with nine assists.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newberry Observer

Wolverines defeat Spartanburg Christian Academy

WHITMIRE — After a two hour rain delay, the Whitmire Wolverines beat Spartanburg Christian Academy 41-24. Kayshaun Schumpert scored first and, not to be outdone, Kingston Sanders scored; Wyatt Harsha had a touchdown and a field goal; Trey Brewer and Ashton Nelson also had touchdowns. Blake Stribble, the Whitmire...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Newberry Observer

Eagles beat Oakbrook Prep

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles won their season opener at home 45 to 26 over Oakbrook Prep Friday night. The Eagles were led by senior running back, Jalin Reid, who had 366 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Junior quarterback Jackson Montgomery had a touchdown run and so did sophomore fullback Thomas McLean, who also led the Eagles in tackles.
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Newberry, SC
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Titusville, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Newberry, SC
Sports
Saint Augustine, FL
Sports
City
Belle Isle, FL
City
Lexington, SC
City
St. Augustine, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Texas Roadhouse to St. Augustine

St. Johns County continues to review development plans for Texas Roadhouse to build a 7,831-square-foot, 322-seat restaurant at the St. Augustine Outlets. The property is a 2.06-acre outparcel at Outlet Mall Boulevard and Outlet Centre Drive. It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with 290 inside seats and 32 on...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
FLORIDA STATE
Newberry Observer

Lessons from Noah’s Ark

Lessons, we should consider about ‘living life’ today, from Noah’s Ark. • Don’t miss the boat. • Plan ahead. It wasn’t raining when the ark was started. • Stay fit. You may be called on. • Don’t listen to critics saying, “can’t do it,” just...
NEWBERRY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Small earthquake recorded near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near Summerville late Thursday evening. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said a magnitude 1.45 earthquake occurred in the Centerville area, which is just outside of Summerville, at 9:23 p.m. “Tremors are a common occurrence, although not quite Elgin 2022 level,” said SCEMD leaders of the small […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Taylor Hall
Columbia Star

Visiting every town in South Carolina

Brunson, Cordova, Elko, Blenheim, and Hilda. These are all places…oh, we almost forgot Williams, Sycamore, Tatum, Wellford, and Stuckey. You, of course, have been to all these towns. We had not. In May of 2020, my wife, Susan and I set a goal (COVID inspired) to visit all 271 cities and towns in South Carolina as designated by the S.C. Municipal Association. It was a great adventure to get off I-26, 95, 20, and 85 to really see S.C., meet some interesting people and visit some out of the way places.
TRAVEL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Graze Craze charcuterie franchise opening in St. Augustine

Graze Craze, a franchise concept specializing in charcuterie boards and boxes, is preparing to open at 650 Market St. in St. Augustine. St. Johns County issued a permit Aug. 18 for Atlas Built Construction of Neptune Beach to build-out the 1,152-square-foot shop at a cost of $45,000. The location is...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
myhorrynews.com

S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center

When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Volleyball#The Newberry College#The Flagler Invitational
Jacksonville Daily Record

Apartment plans filed at outlet mall

Flournoy Partners LLC proposes a 350-unit apartment community on almost 14 acres at the St. Augustine Outlets property that will be redeveloped in St. Johns County. The property is where the main outlets building operated. The Columbus, Georgia-based real estate developer applied with the St. Johns River Water Management District...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Newberry Observer

September Main Street Shop and Dine Night

NEWBERRY — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is happening in downtown Newberry, this Friday. The September 2 event is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature The MOD 60’s band on stage in Memorial Park. In addition to the band, the Newberry Downtown Development Association will host the Fall for Newberry Wine Walk and Tour.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Updates from City of Newberry District 5

Greetings everyone! It seems as if we’re almost back to normal. Traveling, summer camps, family reunions etc., oh what a relief it is! It is such a great feeling to gather with family and friends again. We must still be vigilant because COVID-19 is on the rise again. “The original omicron variant is gone now,” says Dr. Rupp. “Currently subvariants of omicron are circulating, including BA.4, BA.5, are both increasing in our community. Please, continue to follow CDC guidelines and include the necessary safety tips for yourself and those whom you come in contact with.”
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

White crowned LMSC Overall Sweetheart 2022

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Little Miss and Teen Miss South Carolina Pageant recently celebrated their 51st year in Hartsville. Over one hundred contestants from across South Carolina competed for $37,000 in scholarships, along with other prizes. The pageant also presented a check for over $51,000 to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital and has raised over $560,000 for PHCH since partnering with them in 2002.
HARTSVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy