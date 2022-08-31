Dolly Parton Launches New ‘Doggy Parton’ Line Of Apparel For Pets, Proving Once Again That She Is A True National Treasure

Sebastian Smith/Dolly Parton

If I had a dog, there is no question in my mind that I would want to dress it exactly like Dolly Parton.

Hell, I want to dress myself just like Dolly… but I digress.

The Queen of Country just announced a brand new line of apparel, accessories and toys for pets in partnership with SportPet Designs.

The products are currently available at DoggyParton.com and Amazon, and the dog clothes and toys are seriously some of the cutest things I’ve ever seen. They look like they were taken straight out of her closet.

And the name “Doggy Parton”? We must protect her at all costs. Dolly is a true national treasure.

In some of the promo for the new launch, Dolly shared a video on Instagram where she explained how she’s always had a love for animals and how her first single “Puppy Love” helped inspire the brand:

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever.

This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little Dolly flair.

Now part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

Amen to that, Dolly.

Like she mentioned, part of the proceeds from all sales will go to help find the mission of Willa B. Farms.

Here’s the full video of the announcement… I’m gonna need Dolly to do a human clothing collection next:

“Today my new @doggyparton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too!

Part of the proceeds will support @willabfarm, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love.”

I mean, seriously, only Dolly Parton could pull off launching a pet clothing brand and make it the coolest thing you’ve seen all year.

And her aforementioned song “Puppy Love” was her very first single which she recorded at the age of 13, and would later sing during her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry when she first met Johnny Cash.

“Puppy Love”