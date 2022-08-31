LISTEN: How to get your kids started in investing

Matt Matigian, CEO of Blue World Asset Managers, joins us with tips on creating a family investment club. He shares advice on how to set one up and get the kids involved. He also talks about why right now is one of the best times to get things started.

Follow Matt Matigian on his website BlueWorldAM.com .

