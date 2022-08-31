ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Lewis offers staff free food over Christmas to help with cost of living

By Sarah Butler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
The John Lewis Partnership is trying to recruit more than 10,000 temporary roles in the UK this Christmas.

John Lewis is to offer free food to all its workers, including temporary staff, during its peak Christmas trading period as a way to help with the cost of living.

Workers in stores, warehouses and its head office will be able to get breakfast and lunch in staff canteens while those on the road, such as long-distance lorry drivers, will be able to order a packed lunch.

The offer, which will run from 3 October to 6 January, comes as retailers and other businesses battle in a tight labour market to sign up staff for what could be a tough last three months of the year as rising energy bills, food and petrol prices put the squeeze on household budgets.

Perks include free food, interest-free loans, gift cards, one-off cost of living bonuses of as much as £2,000 and additional staff shopping discounts. Some hospitals have set up food banks or are offering emergency hardship loans to workers struggling to cope while holiday specialist Hays Travel holds a prize draw each month; the August winner will have their bills paid for six months.

Union leaders said one-off benefits were not substitute for a pay rise.

Kate Bell, the head of economics at the TUC, said: “Of course workers will take any form of help they can get this winter. But the only real way to give working families security is a decent pay rise.

“One-off support is not enough. We need to get wages rising across the economy to end this living standards crisis.”

High levels of employment and Brexit, which has disrupted the flow of workers from the EU, have made it harder for businesses to recruit temporary staff.

The John Lewis Partnership, which includes the upmarket grocer Waitrose, is trying to recruit more than 10,000 temporary roles in the UK this Christmas, including shop assistants, warehouse workers and delivery drivers.

Owned by its workers, it is known as among the best payers on the high street, offering a minimum of £11.05 an hour in London and £9.90 across the rest of the UK plus an annual profit-related bonus.

But its rates have become less competitive. The group’s UK hourly rate has been overtaken by most of the major supermarkets who now pay at least £10 an hour.

Its annual bonus has also come under pressure, with no payment in 2021 and only 3% – the equivalent to one and a half week’s pay – this year, as the group’s profits have been hit by the pandemic and rising costs. The executive team including its chair, Sharon White, donated their bonuses to the Red Cross this year, but White earns a basic salary of close to £1m.

Desperate families fear the worst as energy and food costs soar

I am writing this while panicking about how I am going to afford winter, never mind Christmas (Nearly a quarter of UK adults plan to keep heating off this winter, poll finds, 29 August). I have three disabled children and a husband with serious mental health issues, and our expenses are going up and up. I wake up each morning filled with a sick sense of doom about what the outlook is going to be. I cannot afford to take out a loan to cover costs as we would not be able to afford the repayments. We cannot say we will keep the heating off as we cannot allow our children to get cold due to their disabilities. Just how are we supposed to make ends meet?
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their Winter Fuel Payments (WFP); and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to...
BBC

Cost of living: Charities' concern over proposed 'warm banks'

Two charities in Derby have said they have concerns over possible "warm banks" being set up in the city. Such facilities have been suggested as a way of helping people who cannot afford to heat their homes this winter. The city council said it was exploring the idea of setting...
Helen Hunt: ‘There were a couple of years I was spooked – I just became very boring’

In the eyes of some, As Good As It Gets was as good as it got for Helen Hunt. Despite starring in a hit NBC sitcom, Mad About You, and a cult disaster movie, Twister, it was the release of the acerbic romcom in 1997 – in which Hunt’s waitress and single mother forms a love-hate relationship with Jack Nicholson’s misanthropic author – that saw her career truly go supernova. As Good As It Gets brought overnight fame and a best actress Oscar. And yet, the decades since have seen if not a disappearance of that fame, at least an erosion, with few of her films bothering the box office or the Academy (although she did land a best supporting actress nomination for 2012 indie film The Sessions).
CNBC

This 24-year-old sold used clothes online to cover her $17,000 wedding: ‘I didn’t have to stress' about debt

At first, Kaycie Morwood just wanted to get rid of her old clothes before starting college. That was the origin of her online store on Poshmark, a marketplace platform for buying and selling clothes and home goods. During her first semester at California State University, East Bay, she made only $400 in sales. But after studying trends and sellers' strategies, she learned how to flip clothing from thrift stores and made her casual side hustle profitable.
