The New Balance 550 Gets a New Purple Colorway

The revitalization of the New Balance 550 sneaker continues with a new iteration hitting stores soon.

After teaming up with Aimé Leon Dore to deliver a series of 550 collabs in June, the Boston-based sportswear brand announced via its release calendar that it has its own in-line “White with Aura” makeup of the classic basketball shoe dropping today.

The latest New Balance 550 style dons a white-based leather upper and is offset by vibrant purple accents on the ‘N’ and ‘550’ branding at the midfoot, the tongue, and sock liner. Completing the look of the shoe is a white and gray midsole and a purple outsole. New Balance has also confirmed that this iteration of the shoe will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

“Re-introducing a basketball legend. The return of the 550 pays tribute to the 1989 original that defined a hoops generation. Originally worn by pro ballers in the ’80s and ’90s, the new 550 is simple, clean and true to its legacy,” New Balance wrote for the product description.

The women’s exclusive New Balance 550 “White with Aura” colorway will be released today at 10 a.m. ET at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers. The shoe will come with a $109.99 price tag.

