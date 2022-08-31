The Great British Bake Off 2022 start date has been announced

The launch date of The Great British Bake Off has been announced.

After season 12’s conclusion in November, the much-loved baking competition returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 13 September at 9pm.

Last season ended with Italian engineer Giuseppe Dell’Anno crowned as the winner, after beating fellow finalists Chigs Parmar and Crystelle Pereira in his creation of a carrot cake and tea party banquet inspired by Alice in Wonderland .

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will resume their judging duties, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will also be back to host and keep the contestants entertained.

Hollywood has appeared on every series of the show and the upcoming run will be Lucas’ third after replacing Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

After the announcement of the show’s return date on Wednesday (31 August), fans were quick to express their happiness.

“I need it, and I need it now,” one viewer tweeted. Another wrote “I’M SO EXCITED,” while others acknowledged its return as the start of baked goods: “Yay, Bake Off’s back! There goes the diet, everyone.”

As of yet, the trailer has not been released. Judging by past previews for the series, fans can hope to see the Bake Off tent along with a variety of baking ingredients.