ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lawsuits and Legislation Are Trying to Clean Up Fashion’s Greenwashing Problem

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NI5B3_0hcUZwSt00
H&M is facing a lawsuit that claims many items H&M promotes as sustainably made are “no more sustainable than items in its main collection.” Courtesy of H&M

Fashion brands have long been promoting their environmental credentials through catchy collection names and slick ad campaigns. Now, lawyers and legislators are coming for any unsubstantiated claims that are known as “greenwashing,” and many hope it will lead to structural change throughout the industry.

Fast-fashion giant H&M was the first retailer to be sued recently over its sustainability claims, with a class-action suit filed in New York against the Swedish retailer earlier this month. The suit claims that the majority of items H&M promotes as sustainably made are “no more sustainable than items in its main collection, which are also not sustainable,” and customers are being fleeced for items they wrongly believe are environmentally friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTuaK_0hcUZwSt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYN6K_0hcUZwSt00

It also takes on the brand’s claims that it recycles clothing through their program of collecting used clothing through bins in their stores. The suit alleges it led consumers to believe old clothes could be easily recycled and turned into new garments when, in fact, the technology does not exist or is not available at scale — and certainly not the scale or pace at which H&M releases new drops.

While the lawsuit focuses on H&M’s marketing — its “Conscious Collection” and the use of misleading scorecards on other products, among other things — the filing should be a wakeup call for brands to back up their sustainability claims.

“They have certainly gotten the attention of several industries and their advertising agencies. I think they’re making many companies more cautious about the claims they’re making,” said professor Michael Gerrard, director of Columbia’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law of the class-action suit.

Maxine Bédat, executive director of the New Standard Institute, believes this case will open the door for similar lawsuits in the future, and that there will be more of them. “It can be an effective tool to get companies to be more careful and precise in their marketing claims,” she said, but cautioned that it should not stop companies from addressing the fundamental structural problems. “I hope it’s getting companies to moderate their communication around what they’re doing as opposed to chilling progress and getting them scared of [change].”

The New York lawsuit is not the only case focusing on how retailers market clothing. In the U.K., the Competition and Markets Authority is investigating the environmental claims made by fast-fashion brands Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda for using misleading slogans like “responsible,” “for the future” and “good.”

The British government body has indicated that these three brands are just the tip of the greenwashing iceberg, and it plans to put additional firms under the microscope. “We won’t hesitate to take enforcement action — through the courts if necessary,” it said in a statement.

“Those who have the least to talk about, like fast-fashion brands, are often the ones that make the boldest claims,” said Eco-Age sustainability consultant on policy, fashion and textiles Philippa Grogan, who expects many more brands to be called out by the public, through lawsuits or by regulators. “They’re only going to keep going, because they’ve just scratched the surface.”

Whatever the legal or financial outcome, brands are already paying the social price. “It’s a PR storm, having it on the record,” added Grogan. “The legal implications underpin everything so that it substantiates the investigation, but then also the headlines and the social posts that ensue: ‘X brand is investigated by the CMA.’ Hopefully that will be a deterrence for other brands. It’s such a dirty word — ‘greenwashing’ — that no one wants to be associated with it.”

That storm is in part due to a generational shift. The digital natives raised on a steady diet of social media are keenly aware of climate and justice issues, and will call out missteps by brands on TikTok, Twitter and even Instagram.

“Younger generations will be less willing to accept good products that harm the environment, have negative social impacts or are made with components in the supply chain produced in a developing country with child labor, even if it’s a great product,” said Ioannis Ioannou, associate professor at London Business School, who studies consumer perception and corporate greenwashing.

In Europe, the European Commission is also taking on green claims with a series of proposals that will prohibit the use of buzzwords at the product level that confuse consumers unless companies can back them up through a set of EU standards. The Substantiating Green Claims initiative is due to be published at the end of 2022. It’s another instrument to tackle greenwashing and aims to help consumers make better choices. “That’s going to be quite transformative, if it’s done correctly, in regulating this space that’s often referred to as the Wild West,” Grogan said of brands free range co-opting of terms.

More data, more information, more choices — all of this info is well and good — but still puts the onus on the customer. “There’s a difference between holding [brands] accountable and shining a light on their [advertising] practices and taking action to actually reduce their emissions,” Gerrard said. “It’s not clear whether the lawsuits will cause changes in the production policies or only in the marketing.”

“If we are thinking that somehow the consumers are going to drive all of this change, I think that’s a pipe dream. Labels alone are not going to get us to where we need to go,” Bédat added.

As we’ve seen with organic food labeling or mandated menu calorie counts, data doesn’t guarantee better, or even different, decisions. Case in point, the fastest-growing company in fashion isn’t any eco-minded label or even an established fast-fashion brand with publicly disclosed financials, but China’s app-based Shein.

The ultra-fast fashion brand that pushes micro-trends and drops thousands of items per day has grown at light speed with a reported $16 billion in sales in 2021, up from $10 billion in 2020. Customers might want to make the right choices, but they also want cheap clothes.

Ioannou calls it the “buffering effect” — consumers are willing to make tradeoffs between environmental benefits and a desirable product.

“One thing we should keep in mind is that it is not up to the consumer to solve this problem,” he said. “It is up to the companies — they have to rethink their products, maybe smaller packaging, maybe more innovative products — and they have to rethink their supply chains for the long run.”

Fashion does have a precedent in the Nike sweatshop scandal in the ’90s, he noted. The massive global PR fallout led Nike to reexamine its supply chain, revamp their overseas factories and ultimately invent their safer water-based adhesive. “That’s how they came back from this ‘slap in the face’…with innovation.”

If this summer of global heat waves, drought, fires and floods hasn’t been enough to make companies change of their own accord, then regulation is the next step. And here’s the twist — if consumers and their protection agencies are going after greenwashing claims, companies could start seeking out stricter environmental rules — not just standards that regulate marketing and advertising language — to level their own playing field.

“I do expect to see more regulation, and in the long term, that’s a silver lining even in cases where companies have been exaggerating or explicitly cheating [on greenwashing claims]. They’re taking on a risk, and that risk is becoming increasingly costly in a world where there’s more transparency and more accountability,” Ioannou said.

Regulations would require sustainability practices to become embedded across a company, their operations and global supply chains. Thoughtful policy ensuring true green practices would become the general cost of doing business and ensure that companies are not put at a competitive disadvantage for doing the right thing, Bédat said.

NSI supports New York’s Fashion Act, which would require any fashion retailer that has global sales more than $100 million that wants to sell in the state, the world’s 10th largest economy, to map their supply chains and set science-based targets for their greenhouse gas emissions — even Shein. The bill is expected to be up for a vote in early 2023.

In the EU, the Substantiating Green Claims proposal is expected to be published this fall and will work its way through parliament over the next year. The bloc’s Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles was published last March and is set to go into effect in 2030. It includes specific measures for fabrics to be durable and recyclable, as well as have a digital product passport for traceability, require producers to take responsibility for their products along the value chain including disposal and expand fiber-to-fiber recycling. The strategy also calls on brands to reduce the number of collections each year.

That might be years away, but change is already bubbling up from below.

“Knowing that these things are coming down the pipeline has helped internal teams champion more holistic change already,” Bédat added.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Ole Brings On-demand, Gig Economy to U.S. Fashion Retailers

After a successful launch in Israel, the on-demand fashion apparel delivery app Ole is now eyeing a U.S. expansion by setting its sights on New York City.  In Tel Aviv, the “fashion at your doorstep” platform delivers products within an hour and directly from a store. Ole’s brand partners include Balenciaga, Gucci, Levi Strauss & Co. and Birkenstock, among many others. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts Here, Gal Aharon, cofounder and chief marketing officer at Ole, explains how the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Jamie Gill Wants More Diverse C-suites at British Fashion Companies

LONDON — Jamie Gill, executive director at Roksanda and chair of the British Fashion Council’s Diversity Committee, is launching an incubation project, called The Outsiders Perspective, to tackle fashion’s diversity issue behind the scenes. “It’s an incubator nurturing people of color to ensure they are equipped to join the operational side of the fashion brand, driving changes in equity, diversity, inclusion in fashion,” Gill said.More from WWDJohn Alexander Skelton Men's Spring 2023Eudon Choi Resort 2023Joseph RTW Spring 2023 [Photos] While racial diversity has increased on the runway and on social media in recent years, Gill argued that those working behind the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Stores#European Union#Business Industry#Linus Business#H M#Swedish
WWD

Hillary Clinton Makes Rare Appearance in Sparkling Caftan at Venice Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on opening night of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The former secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate attended the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival. Clinton walked the red carpet wearing a powder blue caftan embellished with crystals, pairing the look with silver rings and bangles. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was among many attendees at the film’s premiere, including Julianne Moore,...
TENNIS
WWD

Hillary Clinton Attends DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton was among the attendees at the DVF Awards hosted Thursday night during the Venice Film Festival. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, was held in Venice for the first time and was the 13th edition of the annual event. Clinton, fresh off her red carpet appearance during the premiere of “White Noise” on Wednesday during the opening night of the Venice Film Festival, was among the night’s honorees.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Clinton wore a...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Splendid Launches Versatile Collection for Anywhere Wear

During the pandemic, Holly Shapiro, the creative director at Splendid, and her team brainstormed about what would be the next big thing in comfortable clothing. Loungewear was wearing thin, but a desire for ease and comfort was gaining momentum.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey “The whole thing started about two years ago because we were really kind of just analyzing the world and our brand as a whole,” Shapiro said from her New York office. “We always say that we are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
WWD

Luxury Resale Site Resee Launches Funding Round Ahead of U.S. Expansion

PARIS — Paris-based luxury resale site Resee has launched a Series A funding round as it gears up for expansion, with a new showroom in Paris and plans to open its first overseas outpost in the United States next year. Buoyed by strong global demand for vintage and secondhand high-end goods in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the specialist site expects sales to double this year versus 2021, cofounder Sofia Bernardin told WWD.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Best Party Photos of the Week August 10-14, 2015The Launch of Farfetch Curates: Food at...
BUSINESS
WWD

Nazanin Boniadi Wears Embellished Elie Saab Dress and Crystal Headpiece at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere

Nazanin Boniadi made a fashion statement at the latest premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in London. On Tuesday, the British actress wore an embellished lime minidress with a matching draped coat and crystal headpiece by Elie Saab from the label’s spring 2022 couture collection. She wore her hair up in a bun and her makeup simple with a dark magenta lip.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was styled by Erin Walsh, who also works with...
MOVIES
WWD

Julianne Moore Shines in Sequined Valentino Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianne Moore is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The Oscar-winning actress attended the film festival’s premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” Wednesday night wearing a sequined dress from Valentino. Moore’s look consisted of a black body suit worn under a sheer black dress adorned with multi-colored sequins. She accented the look with a matching sequined cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Moore was joined on the red carpet by an array of celebrities including Adam Driver, Tessa Thompson, Don...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Julianne Moore Gleams in Oversize Celine Tuxedo at Venice Film Festival 2022 Jury Photocall

Julianne Moore made an elegant entrance Wednesday at the start of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the festival jury’s photocall alongside fellow members Mariano Cohn, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. She arrived in an off-white ensemble of a Celine tuxedo with an oversize silhouette, tailored lapels and wide-leg pants. Her blazer and pant set were worn with pointed-toe ballet shoes. Moore’s accessories featured a three-tiered Cartier necklace and rings.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court As she...
MOVIES
CBS News

Snap laying off 20% of its staff in hopes of reducing costs

The parent company of social media platform Snapchat is laying off 20% of its staff as it tries to reduce costs in the face of declining sales, the company said Wednesday. CEO Evan Spiegel said in a letter to staff posted on Snap's website that sales were not keeping up with projections.
BUSINESS
WWD

Sue Phillips Opens Custom Fragrance Salon in New York City

Sue Phillips is opening a scent salon. Not a scent boutique, nor a scent store, but a salon, asserted the perfumer, who has created fragrances for brands including Burberry, Tiffany & Co. and Avon and founded her own company, Scenterprises Inc., in 1990. “Everything that I’ve done has been serendipitous,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.”...
ECONOMY
WWD

Sézane Gets New Minority Investment

Sézane has added a new investor to its roster. Téthys Invest, a holding belonging to the Bettencourt-Meyers family, the descendants of L’Oréal founder Eugène Schueller, has revealed it has made an investment in the digitally native fashion brand, confirming media reports.More from WWDThe DVF Awards at the 2022 Venice Film FestivalWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This FallHyke RTW Spring 2023 The amount of the investment was not disclosed but according to French media reports the stake is smaller than the 45 percent holding taken by New York private equity firm General Atlantic in 2018. Founded in 2013 by Morgane Sézalory,...
BUSINESS
WWD

‘Throwback’ Fashion Is Tops in Search Trends

The latest Google trends analysis from Dia & Co. shows shoppers embracing the past. Key findings from the report show that the most widespread trends found in Google searches are looks from the 1980s, 1990s and the early Aughts, “but we’re seeing a current explosion of trends from the 1960s and 1970s,” authors of the report noted.More from WWDThe Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2020Inside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover Campaign By product category, some of the most popular throwback trends “in the U.S. at the moment are cargo pants, bucket hats, fanny packs and mom...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Jacob Rees-Mogg blocking major UK tourism campaign

Jacob Rees-Mogg is blocking a major government-backed tourism campaign – despite being a vocal advocate of “Global Britain”. The planned advertising blitz is aimed at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada to boost visitor numbers in the wake of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy