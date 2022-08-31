Read full article on original website
Clinton City Council Regular Meeting
City Hall – 105 E. Ohio Street, Clinton, MO 64735. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 • Immediately following Building Commission Hearing. September 6, 2022 at 5:45pm: There will be a Public Safety and a Finance Committee Meeting. September 6, 2022 at 6:00pm: There will be a Building Commission Hearing.
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce
This week, I added some new “Featured in Photos’ on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Be sure to go to that page and check out pictures from Jack’s Warehouse Carpets…Holy Rosary Catholic Church and School…Jim Falk Motors…Johns, Mitchell and Duncan L.L.C.-Attorneys at Law…Legacy Bank and Trust…and Joy Adult Care. You can also see other photos and videos from the past that were posted to the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
Alternate Route to Windsor Clinic
Beginning September 6, the Missouri Route 52 bridge over the Katy Trail in Windsor will be closed for construction. This closure will not affect the Windsor Clinic hours and an alternative route has been provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). While the bridge is under construction, drivers will...
Clinton School District Announces Melynne Jones as a Reading Interventionist
The Clinton School District is excited to announce that Melynne Jones has joined the Henry Elementary School and Clinton Intermediate School teams as a Reading Interventionist. Melynne is a 2000 graduate of Clinton High School and is bringing years of experience to our Cardinals as a classroom teacher, home school...
September 2, 2022
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
Henry County Health Center Needs Your Help
The Henry County Health Center needs your help! Please click the link below to complete their annual HCHC Needs Assessment Survey. This survey is a way for HCHC to identify needs in Henry County that might be able to be addressed by the Health Center. It is important that they hear from the community to better serve you.
