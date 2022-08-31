ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

Balmain Takes Over the Surf Lodge in Montauk

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EX6f6_0hcUZaI900

Get ready for a Balmain takeover.

The French luxury house is taking over the store at The Surf Lodge in Montauk from today at noon through Monday. The shop will feature an assortment of women’s, men’s and accessories products from the pre-fall 2022 collection with blue monograms, pinks, white, reds and graffiti. The B-It slides will also be highlighted.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuDHD_0hcUZaI900
A selection of the Balmain offering at the Surf Lodge in Montauk.

This will be Balmain’s first store takeover in the Hamptons and the first retail venue for the brand in the area.

Balmain will celebrate this partnership with an intimate dinner Friday at The Surf Lodge and at The Surf Lodge concert series on Saturday with performer Channel Tres, an American rapper, singer and record producer from Compton, California, for which Balmain is a sponsor.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Dune Road Contemporary In Westhampton Sells For $4.2 Million

A contemporary fronting the ocean in Westhampton recently sold for $4.2 million with a last asking price of $4.75 million. The address is 599 Dune Road and offers Moriches Bay... more. A shingle-style traditional by architect John Laffey built in 2005 in Bridgehampton recently went into ... 31 Aug 2022...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
northforker.com

Your guide to a Martha Stewart-inspired trip around the North Fork

Martha Stewart visited White Flower Farmhouse in Southold on Saturday. (Credit: Michael Conklin) Martha Stewart, the queen of lifestyle herself, recently paid a visit to the North Fork and, through social media posts, it looks like she’s living her best life. The icon is no stranger to the North...
SOUTHOLD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montauk, NY
State
California State
Montauk, NY
Lifestyle
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Strikingly Modern Home in East Hampton

When architect Michael Haverland began his work on a Springs, New York, home, it was, one could say, not his first rodeo. After all, Haverland had transformed the East Hampton house in the first place about a decade prior (as chronicled by AD). This time around, two new owners—a businessman and an artist—were in the mix. And, luckily, they made it clear from around the time of their 2018 purchase that they were eager to work with Haverland on the redesign for this modernist marvel.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.2.22

• It will be sunny today, with a high temperature near 79 degrees and an east wind around 8 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 58. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80, and Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 85.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 1, 2022

(Above) Bill Falco of Chasing Tails in Oakdale, hit the deep last week for an unforgettable swordfish trip. Peanut bunker bonanza in the surf. Albies and bonito on the beach. Solid striper action on the big moon tides. Primo canyon action. Tuna bite is top notch. Shark blitzes nearshore. Spinner...
OAKDALE, NY
CBS New York

Shinnecock Bay's environmental recovery lauded worldwide

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- A decade ago, Shinnecock Bay was called "irrecoverable" due to shellfish and water health in a downward spiral.The collapse has since been reversed with science and students, and as CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the environmental recovery is being lauded across the country."It means, basically, you know, job security," said Ed Warner, a fifth-generation Shinnecock Bayman. "We had the brown tide. We lost the bay scallops. We lost many of the hard clams, and the whole ecosystem had changed for the worse ... And now, it's come back."More than a decade after CBS2 first covered the pollution, die-offs,...
STONY BROOK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Margot Robbie
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
NBC New York

Long Island Water Emergency Extends to 1.2 Million in Suffolk County

The Suffolk County Water Authority said Friday it had extended its water emergency order to its entire customer base, all 1.2 million of them, citing persistent drought conditions that have both Long Island counties squarely in the "severe drought" category. The Stage 1 Water Emergency now stretches from the Nassau/Suffolk...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Head-On Collision Sends Three To The ER, Closes Road in Westhampton

A head-on collision on County Road 31 near Gabreski Airport in Westhampton on Wednesday, August 31, sent one driver with serious injuries to the hospital via medevac and the driver... more. Edith Hendrickson Williams, formerly of Bridgehampton, died peacefully at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, ... 2 Sep 2022...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Graffiti#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Surf Lodge#French#Hamptons#American
TBR News Media

Wanted for Selden grand larceny

Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and allegedly stole multiple items, including light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,980. They fled in a Honda Accord with tinted windows. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers...
SELDEN, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of September 1

Jinsop R. Parra-Gutama, 30, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 16, at 12:08 a.m. and charged with misdemeanor DWI. According to police, at 11:41... more. Benjamin P. Connors, 24, of East Hampton was arrested on August 18 at 1:49 a.m. and charged with DWI,...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Surfing
riverheadlocal

Multiple departments battle large mulch fire in Calverton overnight

Multiple fire departments from across the area battled a large mulch fire in Calverton all night. Riverhead Fire Department responded to the alarm shortly before 1 a.m. off Middle Country Road in Calverton, Riverhead Chief Joe Hartmann said this morning. At least 70 firefighters from more than a dozen area departments answered Riverhead’s call for mutual aid to fight fires that ignited in two large mulch piles at the site, Hartmann said. The departments responded with tanker trucks, brush trucks and ladder-tower trucks to battle the blaze.
CALVERTON, NY
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy