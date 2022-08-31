ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Back to Basics for Bed Bath & Beyond

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jekl1_0hcUZQPl00
Interior of Bed Bath & Beyond's Chelsea store on Sixth Avenue in New York. Courtesy image.

In a move seen at other retailers, home goods specialty merchant Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. on Wednesday revealed a strategic and business update that is focused on the basics, which means offering a more relevant assortment. The retailer is also closing underperforming stores.

The company said its new approach is to better serve the customer by meeting their needs. And that includes removing one-third of its private-label brands. Similar to Kohl’s, assortments will spotlight national and emerging brands.

In July, Kohl’s unveiled Discover @ Kohl’s, which involves showcasing dozens of emerging, established and diverse-owned brands that would be new to the retailer and its shoppers. Other retailers, such as Gap Inc. and Walmart, are working to rebalance assortments. All of these moves come as retailers wrestle with price-sensitive shoppers, labor shortages, and, in some cases, bloated inventories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTuaK_0hcUZQPl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYN6K_0hcUZQPl00

At Bed Bath & Beyond, the company said its customers are expected to benefit “from swift actions the company is taking in its Bed Bath & Beyond banner to rebalance its assortment and improve inventory. These include adjusting merchandise allocations to lead with customer preference and bringing back popular national brands, and introducing new, emerging direct-to-consumer brands.”

Bed Bath & Beyond said it is working “expeditiously to increase its national brands inventory where possible and will increase inventory penetration by 20 percentage points over the long term.”

Regarding exiting one-third of its private-label brands, the company’s Haven, Wild Sage and Studio 3B will all be discontinued. “The breadth and depth of inventory across the company’s six remaining owned brands (Simply Essential, Nestwell, Our Table, Squared Away, H for Happy and Everhome) will be substantially reduced to 20 percentage points, reflecting a more balanced sales to stock ratio moving forward,” the retailer said.

The other initiatives of Wednesday’s announcement include searching for a permanent chief executive officer, trimming leadership positions and strengthening the company’s financial position. Mark Tritton, the former CEO, was ousted after the retailer plunged into deep losses as a result of his failed strategy to slash the offering of national brands in favor of private-label products while also scaling back Bed Bath & Beyond’s categories. The company also was hit by significant out of stocks due to shipping delays. Shoppers deserted the retailer in droves after failing to find the products they were seeking. It has since arranged a much-needed loan to continue to operate.

Sue Gove, director and interim CEO, said the retailer is “embracing a straightforward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth and delivering business returns. In a short period of time, we have made significant changes and instituted enablers across our entire enterprise to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination for our customers’ favorite brands and exciting products.”

Gove went on to say the retailer is working swiftly and diligently “to strengthen our liquidity and secure our path for the future. We have taken a thorough look at our business, and today, we are announcing immediate actions aimed to increase customer engagement, drive traffic and recapture market share. This includes changing our merchandising and inventory strategy, which will be rooted in national brands.”

The CEO also said there will be a focus on driving digital and foot traffic, “as well as optimizing our store fleet. We believe these changes will have a widespread positive impact across customer experience, inventory assortment, supply chain execution and cost structure. The customer underpins our decisions, and we are committed to delivering what they want while driving growth, profitability and financial returns.”

Comments / 10

Sally Clay
3d ago

I was in Retail, for 26 years.I worked for May CO, in NY, Fla, and CT. I worked for Robinson's May, G Fox, Lord And Taylor, and Filenes. Went through a corporate takeover, at Filenes, in The Danbury Mall, a bankrupsy, where May CO, went out, and Federated Macys, took over. 2006. Malls r dead now. online businesses took over

Reply
3
Related
WWD

Hillary Clinton Attends DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton was among the attendees at the DVF Awards hosted Thursday night during the Venice Film Festival. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, was held in Venice for the first time and was the 13th edition of the annual event. Clinton, fresh off her red carpet appearance during the premiere of “White Noise” on Wednesday during the opening night of the Venice Film Festival, was among the night’s honorees.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Clinton wore a...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hillary Clinton Makes Rare Appearance in Sparkling Caftan at Venice Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on opening night of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The former secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate attended the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival. Clinton walked the red carpet wearing a powder blue caftan embellished with crystals, pairing the look with silver rings and bangles. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was among many attendees at the film’s premiere, including Julianne Moore,...
TENNIS
Cadrene Heslop

Bed Bath & Beyond To Permanently Close 150 Stores

Inflation and other economic shocks are affecting everyone. Customers are changing their shopping preferences. And businesses are raising the prices of items to cope with production costs. In other cases, brands are shrinking the size of packages. As you can see, every firm deals with rising operating expenses differently. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will close physical stores and lay off some employees. This change will help them mitigate the increasing cost caused by inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Gap Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy