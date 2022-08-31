A seemingly Looney Tunes-inspired Palm Coast City Council has rarely gone where it did today, whether its members were for or against the budget proposal before them. A 4-1 majority of the city council agreed to raise property taxes 15 percent for next year’s budget despite the highest year-over-year tax revenue increase in 16 years and the strongest growth in a decade and a half, all while claiming that the tax increase was necessary in order to lower taxes for a future generation. Mayor David Alfin bookended his argument with the peculiar evocation of Ronald Reagan and Garfield, the lazy and fat cartoon character, not the assassinated 20th president.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO