flaglerlive.com
70% of Flagler County Students Fail Civic Literacy Test, 63% Fail Across Florida in Exam’s 1st Year
Just 30 percent of Flagler County students know the purpose of a constitution, understand the separation of powers, the concept of the rule of law, the reasons colonists rebelled against Britain, the Supreme Court ruling that ratified Jim Crow or what FDR meant by a New Deal. The 30 percent...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia school enrollment is up
Most Volusia County Schools and colleges are showing increased student registrations from last year. The Volusia County School District is up more than 700 students, so far, according to Angel Gomez, the district's community information services director. “Enrollment happens to be up currently in comparison to last year (and) we...
fox35orlando.com
Florida parents react over video circulating among students which they say has racist tones
OVIEDO, Fla. - A Florida middle school wants to see disciplinary action after a video with strong racist tones circulated on social media. The video which surfaced at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo, Florida, shows students' faces with audio dubbed over them – the audio is referring to someone who knits, but some feel it sounds similar to a highly-offensive word.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Schools’ Budget Is Millions Short from 10 Years Ago as District Is Forced to Shift Tax Dollars to Private Schools
As the state legislature again lowers school taxes and makes increasing, unfunded demands on local school boards, the Flagler County school district, unlike any other local government, is again staggering from sharp and little noticed financial crunch outside the Government Services Building. This is happening despite the best property value improvements in 16 years and a lean operation documented by budget figures that show a district operating with far less to do far more.
News4Jax.com
Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office conducts post-primary election audit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County election officials on Friday double-checked primary election results to ensure that the count was accurate. An audit of the election count began at 1 p.m. at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office’s Election Center on Imeson Park Boulevard. How the post-primary election...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 3, 2022
The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center. Sales tax suspension on tools and home-improvement items: The so-called “tool time...
Citing parental rights law, schools say some kids can't be treated with Band-Aids, ice packs
Students whose families do not "opt in" to medical services with their school districts will not be given Band-Aids, ice packs or other minor medical care, according to announcements and statements from Volusia and Palm Beach County School District officials, among others. Palm Beach County school officials say that's because...
thetouristchecklist.com
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)
DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Moving at the speed of light in Volusia County
Wire 3 communications is going to put you in the fast lane of the internet. The Daytona Beach-based company is the leader in providing fiber optic connectivity throughout Volusia County. Currently offering service in New Smyrna Beach, Chief Executive Officer Jai Ramachandran explains how they are quickly expanding. “We're building...
flaglernewsweekly.com
National Recognition for Flagler County Children’s Book Author
The Annual 2022 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards has recognized Harry Saves Wreck by Dr. Robert A. Ernst, a Palm Coast resident, in the category of Children Grades 3-5, as a Silver Medal winner at their annual awards banquet last month. This prestigious national award is open to books published between 2020 and 2021. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators, and publishing professionals.
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Flagler County girl and mother located, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Both Skyler Morrison, 7, and her mother Ciara Culver, 28, have been located near Jacksonville and are safe, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning. Original Story:. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing girl who is believed...
Bay News 9
Local GOP chair found guilty in vote-siphoning scheme
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A local Republican Party chairman in central Florida was found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that prosecutors say was part of a larger scheme to siphon off votes from a Democrat in a state senate race. Following the verdict, a judge in...
News4Jax.com
Former DCPS teacher who says she was falsely accused calls for more protections for educators
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts teacher Caroline Lee is calling for more protections for teachers after the State Attorney’s Office dropped child abuse charges against her earlier this month. Lee was arrested last year following the accusations by an eighth-grade student that Lee...
News4Jax.com
Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team. David is AMS certified and got...
click orlando
‘Illegal voting must be willful:’ Voter fraud accusations could face legal hurdle, Florida senator says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There is more evidence the state’s case against 20 people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election could face a legal hurdle. A News 6 investigation revealed the Lake County State Attorney’s Office had a lack of evidence to file charges against six people accused of the same crime.
flaglerlive.com
Between Garfield and Reagan, Palm Coast OK’s 15% Tax Increase, Claiming It for Good of Future Residents
A seemingly Looney Tunes-inspired Palm Coast City Council has rarely gone where it did today, whether its members were for or against the budget proposal before them. A 4-1 majority of the city council agreed to raise property taxes 15 percent for next year’s budget despite the highest year-over-year tax revenue increase in 16 years and the strongest growth in a decade and a half, all while claiming that the tax increase was necessary in order to lower taxes for a future generation. Mayor David Alfin bookended his argument with the peculiar evocation of Ronald Reagan and Garfield, the lazy and fat cartoon character, not the assassinated 20th president.
getnews.info
Ministers from across the nation gather in Jacksonville, FL to learn how to minister in the Metaverse and Augmented Realities
JACKSONVILLE, FL – The prophets of the Seer’s House Sacred Holy Order of Seers and Prophets will gather in Jacksonville, FL October 12 – 15 , 2022 this year to get a grasp on the Metaverse and the impacts of Augmented realities. “It’s important to me that...
New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg
Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
WESH
Study on Volusia County dolphins reveals new insight into their relationships
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recent study of bottlenose dolphins in the Halifax River and northern Indian River Lagoon shows that if one of the animals is in trouble, many others may be too. The Hubbs-Seaworld Research Institute partnered with Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine following several dozen...
