Flagler County, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia school enrollment is up

Most Volusia County Schools and colleges are showing increased student registrations from last year. The Volusia County School District is up more than 700 students, so far, according to Angel Gomez, the district's community information services director. “Enrollment happens to be up currently in comparison to last year (and) we...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida parents react over video circulating among students which they say has racist tones

OVIEDO, Fla. - A Florida middle school wants to see disciplinary action after a video with strong racist tones circulated on social media. The video which surfaced at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo, Florida, shows students' faces with audio dubbed over them – the audio is referring to someone who knits, but some feel it sounds similar to a highly-offensive word.
OVIEDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Schools’ Budget Is Millions Short from 10 Years Ago as District Is Forced to Shift Tax Dollars to Private Schools

As the state legislature again lowers school taxes and makes increasing, unfunded demands on local school boards, the Flagler County school district, unlike any other local government, is again staggering from sharp and little noticed financial crunch outside the Government Services Building. This is happening despite the best property value improvements in 16 years and a lean operation documented by budget figures that show a district operating with far less to do far more.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 3, 2022

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center. Sales tax suspension on tools and home-improvement items: The so-called “tool time...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)

DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
DELAND, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Moving at the speed of light in Volusia County

Wire 3 communications is going to put you in the fast lane of the internet. The Daytona Beach-based company is the leader in providing fiber optic connectivity throughout Volusia County. Currently offering service in New Smyrna Beach, Chief Executive Officer Jai Ramachandran explains how they are quickly expanding. “We're building...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

National Recognition for Flagler County Children’s Book Author

The Annual 2022 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards has recognized Harry Saves Wreck by Dr. Robert A. Ernst, a Palm Coast resident, in the category of Children Grades 3-5, as a Silver Medal winner at their annual awards banquet last month. This prestigious national award is open to books published between 2020 and 2021. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators, and publishing professionals.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Local GOP chair found guilty in vote-siphoning scheme

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A local Republican Party chairman in central Florida was found guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that prosecutors say was part of a larger scheme to siphon off votes from a Democrat in a state senate race. Following the verdict, a judge in...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Between Garfield and Reagan, Palm Coast OK’s 15% Tax Increase, Claiming It for Good of Future Residents

A seemingly Looney Tunes-inspired Palm Coast City Council has rarely gone where it did today, whether its members were for or against the budget proposal before them. A 4-1 majority of the city council agreed to raise property taxes 15 percent for next year’s budget despite the highest year-over-year tax revenue increase in 16 years and the strongest growth in a decade and a half, all while claiming that the tax increase was necessary in order to lower taxes for a future generation. Mayor David Alfin bookended his argument with the peculiar evocation of Ronald Reagan and Garfield, the lazy and fat cartoon character, not the assassinated 20th president.
PALM COAST, FL
Julie Morgan

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
MIDDLEBURG, FL

