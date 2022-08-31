ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review: Amazon's Big Bet Pays Off With a Gorgeously Immersive Epic

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwpMt_0hcUZAXN00

Less than two weeks after HBO debuted its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon , Amazon is unveiling its own rabidly anticipated fantasy epic: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , a massive undertaking nearly four years in the making, with the streamer reportedly committing more than a billion dollars (!) to the series before it even premieres. It’s undeniably a huge swing, but after seeing the first two episodes, I have to say: It connects.

Rings of Power (debuting this Thursday at 9/8c; sign up now for Prime Video ) is not just good, it’s great: a gorgeously immersive and grandly ambitious spectacle packed with stunning imagery and compelling plot threads. Most importantly, it captures the same sense of awe we felt while watching the Lord of the Rings movies — one we don’t often get to experience on the small screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viGT9_0hcUZAXN00 Now I did see and enjoy those Peter Jackson movies, but I haven’t read any of the original J.R.R. Tolkien books, and at certain points while watching Rings of Power , I felt like I needed a cheat sheet to sort out all the new characters. Even if you can’t spell their names, though, their innate humanity still shines through. (Plus, the series helps us out by pointing out each scene’s setting on a giant scrolling map of Middle-earth, introducing us to the various lands and inhabitants.) There’s no Gandalf and no Frodo here — though there are Harfoots, a primitive form of proto-Hobbits — and no rings, at least not yet. But we do get to see younger versions of elf heroes Galadriel and Elrond from Lord of the Rings … because elves are immortal, you know.

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings , during Tolkien’s Second Age, Rings of Power begins with the elves locked in a brutal war with Sauron’s orcs that’s lasted for centuries. Galadriel ( His Dark Materials ‘ Morfydd Clark) is a fierce warrior elf who is determined to avenge her beloved brother Finrod’s death on the battlefield. Even after the war ends and everyone else thinks Sauron is soundly defeated, she won’t give up, fanatically intent on stamping out every last trace of evil in the realm once and for all. Along the way, we meet jovial dwarves and curious Harfoots, along with a forbidden human-elf romance that generates serious heat. (Some parts of this do feel familiar: A wide-eyed young Harfoot named Nori, played winningly by Markella Kavenagh, yearns for adventure just like Frodo did, and she even looks like she could be Elijah Wood’s long-lost cousin.)

SIGN UP FOR PRIME VIDEO to watch The Boys, A League of Their Own, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Mrs. Maisel and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hkjzt_0hcUZAXN00 The cast is mostly made up of little-known actors — though I did recognize alums from Homeland and Game of Thrones — but that just helps make the series all the more immersive, like we’re meeting them here for the first time. And all the money Amazon spent is certainly up there on the screen: Rings of Power delivers eye-popping fight scenes like a bloody tangle with an ice troll, an encounter with a terrifying sea beast known as The Worm and a harrowing orc fight that plays like a zombie attack from The Walking Dead . But it also wows us with visuals of great beauty, from impossibly green valleys to towering ice walls to glittering elf cities. The sweeping, ethereal musical score from Bear McCreary adds to the sense of grandeur, too. It’s almost worth watching just to marvel at sights like a sprawling dwarf metropolis built inside of a mountain. (Pro tip: Watch this on the biggest screen you can find.)

But it’s not meaningless eye candy, either. The characters’ motivations might seem basic at first, but they develop and deepen over time; the second episode is even better than the first, artfully expanding on relationships introduced in the pilot. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay ( Star Trek: Beyond ) do have a lot of story threads to juggle, but they all work so far, with the early episodes planting seeds that will pay off later, like a powerful sword fragment and a mystical stranger born from a fiery comet. ( Breaking Bad vet Gennifer Hutchison is also a writer and executive producer here, which is an encouraging sign.) But beyond all that, Rings of Power just feels epic. It manages to tap into an elemental power that transcends plot and character and whisks us away to a world filled with wonder.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power is worth the wait: a grandly ambitious epic with stunning visuals.

More from TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'This Is a Very Treatable Cancer, I Feel Very Lucky'

Jane Fonda has started chemotherapy after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the actress announced in an Instagram post on Friday. “This is a very treatable cancer,” the Grace and Frankie star writes. “[80 percent] of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and...
CANCER
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

LOTR: Rings of Power Reaches 25 Million Viewers, Record for Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s premiere episodes attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day of release, Amazon announced Saturday. That number marks the biggest premiere in Prime Video history — though the streamer stopped short of declaring how much of an episode a subscriber must watch in order to be counted in its tally. The Rings of Power‘s strong debut comes on the heels of HBO’s own big fantasy swing, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, setting a premiere record for the streamer. At last tally, House of the Dragon’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gennifer Hutchison
Polygon

The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think

Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse

The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That’s not hyperbole – there’s simply that much weighing on the series’ metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work not become a water-cooler sensation, it’s unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#The Lord Of The Rings#Epic#Rings Of Power#Hbo#House#Dragon
E! News

Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony

Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘The Rings of Power’ Arrives Online: Here’s How to Stream the New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series for Free

More than 20 years ago, the original Lord of the Rings saga hit theaters. Fans were enraptured by the fantasy/adventure series led by a star-studded cast that included the likes of Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood. Now, the famous trilogy gets a long-awaited reboot in the form of a Prime Video exclusive TV show. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered September 1st and brings an entirely new cast to our TV (and computer) screens. Here’s everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, including plot details and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
TVLine

Yellowstone: First Season 5 Footage Revealed In Tense Teaser Trailer

“We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” Yellowstone’s John ominously intones in the tense Season 5 teasertrailer that Paramount Network dropped Sunday. And considering that as the Dutton family’s patriarch says so, the clip cuts to right-hand man Rip cocking a shotgun, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that he isn’t talking about cattle-ranching. Although the video really reveals very little about upcoming twists of plot, we are promised that “all will be revealed.” Among the questions that have been burning the most brightly since Season 4’s finale (recapped here): Will John manage to...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Behind Galadriel’s life-or-death choice in the Rings of Power premiere

The climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first episode is a doozy. Weary warrior Galadriel spends the whole episode wrestling with a weighty decision, and in the final scene she makes a pivotal choice in a riot of light and music and ocean waters. It’s beautiful. It’s moving!
TV SERIES
NBC News

A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy

J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Rings of Power crew are as confused as you by Lord of the Rings' new owners

The Rings of Power's chief creative team "can't say" how they'll be impacted by the sale of The Lord of the Rings IP. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at The Rings of Power's UK junket, executive producer Lindsey Weber revealed that she, as well as showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, were in the dark over Embracer Group's acquisition of The Lord of the Rings IP from The Saul Zaentz Company.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Rings of Power’ Used 20 VFX Studios, Nearly 10,000 VFX Shots to Revive Middle-earth (EXCLUSIVE)

Over 20 visual effects studios and 1500 visual effects artists across the globe came together to deliver Amazon’s mega-series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Companies such as Industrial Light & Magic, Weta FX and DNEG provided close to 9500 shots. VFX producer Ron Ames says the eight-hour series is designed to play like a theatrical experience, however audiences experience it. He says, “Our target was the 65-inch screen at home, but we made it so that it would play technically beautifully in everything up to an IMAX screen. It is finished to a theatrical resolution.” “Rings of...
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

‘Rings of Power’: Every Episode 1 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Easter Egg

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here, and you might have some questions about where, exactly, in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings this story comes from. After all, these events are set in the same fictional universe as the Lord of the Rings movies, but they feature only a few of the same characters, none of the same actors, and a totally different story. As it turns out, the show only has the rights to adapt certain Tolkien books, which means The Rings of Power can only reference specific aspects of Tolkien’s Middle-earth. That explains why some aspects of the books are present, while others are ignored.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy