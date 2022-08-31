ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

First Insight Technology Recognized by Gartner

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1rh8_0hcUYz4r00
Gartner recognized First Insight in two industry reports. Courtesy image.

First Insight made the grade by being named a “representative vendor” in the 2022 “Gartner Market Guide for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization [UPPMO] Applications — Short Life Cycle” as well as the “Gartner Market Guide for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Applications — Long Life Cycle.”

The inclusion in these reports reflects the value proposition of First Insight’s pricing platform, said Greg Petro, chief executive officer of First Insight. Petro said the Gartner recognition “confirms the value we offer to all businesses across diverse sectors as they attempt to navigate the turbulence of rising material costs, inventories misaligned with demand and recessionary pressures.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTuaK_0hcUYz4r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYN6K_0hcUYz4r00

“Retailers and brands today face significant challenges, and offering the right price across all consumer touchpoints is one of the most critical,” Petro added. “By using predictive analytics and voice-of-customer software to optimize pricing, companies are better equipped to keep pace with consumers’ fast-changing needs, preferences and willingness to pay. The best part is we are proven to deliver the results in driving better decisions on pricing.”

Gartner said in a statement that, “Now more than ever, UPPMO is a ‘must have’ business process for retailers of short life-cycle products. For short-life cycle retailers, in particular, pricing is no longer just an art. To maintain healthy profits, pricing must also be approached as a science. This is why retail [chief information officers] must leverage the preciseness and capability of AI-driven UPPMO applications.”

The Gartner report also noted that the global market for UPPMO is composed of multichannel retail companies. “UPPMO applications use predictive analytics, algorithms and optimization capabilities to plan and manage every aspect of pricing,” the authors of the report said. “These technologies can provide improved pricing and promotion planning and management throughout the entire life cycle of the merchandise.”

First Insight said its pricing software uses consumer insights coupled with predictive analytics and added that the company’s Next-Gen Experience Management Platform “provides a powerful, scalable and easy-to-integrate solution that informs all the business decisions retailers, brands and manufacturers face.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hillary Clinton Makes Rare Appearance in Sparkling Caftan at Venice Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance on opening night of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The former secretary of state, first lady and presidential candidate attended the premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” on Wednesday night at the 79th edition of the film festival. Clinton walked the red carpet wearing a powder blue caftan embellished with crystals, pairing the look with silver rings and bangles. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court She was among many attendees at the film’s premiere, including Julianne Moore,...
TENNIS
WWD

Julianne Moore Shines in Sequined Valentino Dress for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianne Moore is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.  The Oscar-winning actress attended the film festival’s premiere of director Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” Wednesday night wearing a sequined dress from Valentino. Moore’s look consisted of a black body suit worn under a sheer black dress adorned with multi-colored sequins. She accented the look with a matching sequined cape. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala Moore was joined on the red carpet by an array of celebrities including Adam Driver, Tessa Thompson, Don...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

FourKites Launches New Unified Customer Interface - The First Solution to Deliver End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility in a Single Platform

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced a major platform upgrade that enables organisations to more easily leverage critical supply chain visibility data across their enterprise. The new release creates seamless integration between real-time transportation visibility and facility-specific data — across all modes — providing actionable insights that drive efficiencies and prevent disruptions across the end-to-end supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005394/en/ FourKites launches new unified Customer Interface - the first solution to deliver End-to-end supply chain visibility in a single platform (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insight Technology#Art#Software#Linus Business#First Insight#Uppmo
TechCrunch

Learnsoft bags first external financing to expand its corporate upskilling platform

In the corporate sector, upskilling (teaching employees additional skills) and reskilling (training employees on an entirely different set of skills in preparation for a new role) are being prioritized across whole organizations, with much of the interest driven by various pandemic-fueled resignations and a desperate need to retain top talent. One recent report from the Society for Human Resource Management found that more than half of U.S. employers (52%) now provide upskilling training, while 73% offer initial skills training to help workers do their current jobs. Indeed, companies such as JPMorgan, Accenture and Verizon have launched high-profile, million- and billion-dollar programs designed to help their workers upskill.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Boomi Speeds Time to Value for Customers With New Partner Accelerators

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it has expanded its global partner program to include new opportunities for its approximately 800 partners worldwide to submit Partner Accelerators to the recently launched Boomi Discover Catalog. Partners can now create their own accelerators for customers to set up in their Boomi accounts to address specific use cases, providing additional revenue opportunities, while further speeding customers’ time to value. In addition, Boomi today also announced simplified training, shortening the time it takes for partners to leverage Boomi’s technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005222/en/ Boomi Speeds Time to Value for Customers With New Partner Accelerators (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Smartsheet Acquires Outfit Bolstering Its Industry-Leading Digital Asset Management Platform Brandfolder

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, has acquired brand management, templating and creative automation platform, Outfit, deepening the company’s investment into its industry-leading digital asset management (DAM) offering, Brandfolder by Smartsheet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005813/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Solid banks $63M for easier deployment of embedded fintech products

The San Mateo-based company works with fintech and vertical SaaS companies and offers banking, payments, cards and cryptocurrency products via easy-to-integrate APIs. We last profiled the company in 2020, before its name change, and after it had picked up both a $5.7 million seed and a $12 million Series A.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
TechCrunch

AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt

If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Fairmarkit Secures $35.6 Million Series C Funding to Help More Enterprises Optimize “Tail Spend”

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Fairmarkit, the automated sourcing platform that is transforming the procurement of goods and services for enterprises, today announced a $35.6 million Series C investment, bringing its total funding to date to $78 million. The round was led by OMERS Growth Equity with participation from investors GGV Capital,Insight Partners, HighlandX, as well as a new strategic investment from ServiceNow. The new capital will further fuel Fairmarkit’s rapid growth through strategic hiring, increased technology partnerships and product development. The company is optimizing the platform for all sourcing events and plans to add the same level of intelligence to payments, bringing customers closer to full autonomous sourcing. In addition, Fairmarkit was recently added to the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list, ranked 159. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005138/en/ Top row, left to right: Celeste Ackert, CFO; Kevin Frechette, CEO, co-founder; Victor Kushch, Chief Technology Officer, Co-founder Bottom row, left to right: Kevin Turn, Chief Customer Officer; Tarek Alaruri, Chief Operations Officer, Co-founder (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Slack gains new automation features, including conditional logic for workflows

Slack’s increased investment in automation comes as no-code development tools, which let users build apps and pipelines without having to learn programming, grow in popularity. Nearly 60% of all custom apps — including automations — are now built outside the IT department, according to a survey by 451 Research and FileMaker. Of those, 30% are built by employees with either limited or no technical development skills, the survey found.
SOFTWARE
outsidemagazine

Get Smart and Grow Revenue with Your B2B Platform

For most brands, a wholesale e-commerce platform is an essential component of running their B2B channel. It’s the best way to manage seasons, handle orders, empower reps, and build relationships with retailers. And this is how many brands approach their B2B platform – like a series of tools.
ECONOMY
WWD

Hillary Clinton Attends DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton was among the attendees at the DVF Awards hosted Thursday night during the Venice Film Festival. The awards ceremony, which was hosted by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, was held in Venice for the first time and was the 13th edition of the annual event. Clinton, fresh off her red carpet appearance during the premiere of “White Noise” on Wednesday during the opening night of the Venice Film Festival, was among the night’s honorees.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Clinton wore a...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Digi International Selects MaxLinear PCIe Bridges and Serial Transceivers for Integration into Digi Connect Console Access Servers

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced that Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), a global leader in IoT connectivity products and services, selected MaxLinear PCIe bridges and serial transceivers for the Digi Connect® IT high-performance console access servers used in data center and infrastructure markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005315/en/ Digi International Selects MaxLinear Solutions for Digi Connect Console Access Servers (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Tracking cybersecurity investment during the venture downturn

Cybersecurity stocks have given back some gains this year; they are not immune from market repricing. But at the same time, the cohort is taking on less water. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. We’re curious if the...
ECONOMY
WWD

Julianne Moore Gleams in Oversize Celine Tuxedo at Venice Film Festival 2022 Jury Photocall

Julianne Moore made an elegant entrance Wednesday at the start of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the festival jury’s photocall alongside fellow members Mariano Cohn, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. She arrived in an off-white ensemble of a Celine tuxedo with an oversize silhouette, tailored lapels and wide-leg pants. Her blazer and pant set were worn with pointed-toe ballet shoes. Moore’s accessories featured a three-tiered Cartier necklace and rings.More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding Court As she...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Hitachi Systems: Reorganization of North American Group Companies for Expanding Global Managed Services

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Hitachi Systems, Ltd. (“Hitachi Systems”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TOKYO: 6501), today announced that Cumulus Systems Inc. (“Cumulus Systems”) and Hitachi Systems Security Inc. (“Hitachi Systems Security”), its group companies in North America, will be reorganized in order to strengthen managed services (superior security services, advanced performance analytics services, etc.) for global markets, with the objective of further expanding global businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005036/en/ Supplementary Information (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
WWD

A Look Back at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments

Zendaya, who turns 26 today, has become one of the biggest style stars to watch. The “Euphoria” actress has worked with fashion stylist Law Roach for a decade, together creating some of her most memorable fashion moments, including some major red carpet appearances in recent years. For the 2020 Emmy Awards — where Zendaya won the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria” — the actress wore a Christopher John Rogers dress from fall 2020 dress with a plunging neckline, black puffy sleeves and a voluminous purple skirt. Roach uploaded images on Instagram, as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Cate Blanchett Gets Colorful With Hand-painted Flowers on Schiaparelli Corset for ‘Tár’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Cate Blanchett is continuing her streak of high-fashion moments at this year’s Venice Film Festival.  On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her newest movie, “Tár,” wearing a look by Schiaparelli, featuring a black velvet corset embroidered with multicolored hand-painted flowers paired with low-waisted velvet pants. The outfit was from the label’s fall 2022 haute couture collection designed by its creative director, Daniel Roseberry. More from WWDVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet LooksU.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Fans Holding CourtMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She styled her blond bob down in loose waves and kept her makeup...
MOVIES
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy