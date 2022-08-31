ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Fight's Final Season to Provide Surprising Update on Alicia and Peter

By Michael Ausiello
The Good Fight ‘s upcoming sixth and final season will feature a doozy of a spoiler about… The Good Wife .

In the season’s second episode, which drops Sept. 15 on Paramount+, Alan Cumming’s returning Eli Gold drops some surprising intel about Alicia and Peter, the legacy Good Wife characters originated by Julianna Margulies and Chris Noth, respectively (neither of whom appear in the episode). The scene finds Eli providing Diane (Christine Baranski) with a present-day update on the Florricks, who were last seen in The Good Wife finale in May 2016. Viewers will also learn the current state of Diane’s relationship with Alicia in the wake of the slap heard ’round the world .

As we previously reported , Margulies will not be among the Good Wife vets (who in addition to Cumming’s Eli includes Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni) paying a visit during the spinoff’s farewell season. “It’s not our expectation that she is going to come back,” co-creator Michelle King told TVLine back in May.

A prior attempt to lure Margulies to The Good Fight for a three-episode arc in Season 3 fell apart over money, with the actress telling our sister pub Deadline back in 2019 that the streamer (then-named CBS All Access) “ refused to pay ” her the per-episode salary she was earning on The Good Wife . Instead, she claimed that they offered her a guest-star rate.

The Good Fight ‘s 10-episode swan song kicks off Sept. 8 on Paramount+.

