New COVID-19 Booster Shot Could be Available Within Days

A new COVID-19 booster could be available in a matter of days. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the vaccine which now targets the dominant omicron strain, and it now heads to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With cooler months just around the corner, the...
Breakthrough may mean new treatments for most severe form of skin cancer

New treatments for the most severe form of skin cancer could be developed after a major scientific breakthrough. Melanoma is one of the most common cancers in the world. Now American scientists have discovered that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme "shows promise" in tackling melanoma. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys...
