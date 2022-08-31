Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
New COVID-19 Booster Shot Could be Available Within Days
A new COVID-19 booster could be available in a matter of days. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the vaccine which now targets the dominant omicron strain, and it now heads to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With cooler months just around the corner, the...
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
msn.com
Breakthrough may mean new treatments for most severe form of skin cancer
New treatments for the most severe form of skin cancer could be developed after a major scientific breakthrough. Melanoma is one of the most common cancers in the world. Now American scientists have discovered that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme "shows promise" in tackling melanoma. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys...
msn.com
Enough with the backdoor policymaking. It's time to end the COVID public health emergency.
In July, the Biden administration extended the COVID-19 public health emergency into October, and he appears poised to extend it again for at least another three months. At this point, nearly all Americans have some form of immunity. Hospitalization rates haven't been high for months (despite case rates remaining high in much of the country).
Comments / 0