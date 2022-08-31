Research at Case Western Reserve focuses on building better storage batteries for wind and solar farms

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Welding-giant Lincoln Electric announces plans to make electric vehicle chargers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lincoln Electric is taking 127 years of experience making welders and motors and channeling it toward a new industry — electric vehicle charging. The company plans to have a working product by year’s end. The Cleveland-based company is planning to design and manufacture Level...
whbc.com
Columbia Gas Aggregation Customers in Stark Townships Have New Supplier Company
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents of Stark County townships who are in the Columbia Gas aggregation program have a new natural gas supplier. IGS...
CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
First Great Lakes freighter built since 1981 gets ready to set sail
The Interlake Steamship Company, based in Middleburg Heights, christened its newest lake freighter on Thursday afternoon.
West Nile-positive mosquitoes rise in parts of NEOhio; how to stay safe outdoors over Labor Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of West Nile-positive mosquito pools have increased in some Northeast Ohio counties since mid-August, according to state health officials, making it important that Labor Day revelers take steps to avoid mosquito bites when outdoors. In Cuyahoga County, West Nile-positive mosquitos have been found in...
CLE Habitat for Humanity taking over in Lorain Co. after misused fund claims
In a big development for the now-defunct Lorain County Habitat for Humanity, new management is moving in following a News 5 investigation into claims of misuse of Habitat money, among other things.
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
Westlake home offers stunning outdoor space for under $1.6M: House of the Week
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Nestled on a quiet cul de sac, the brick and half-timbered home at 1390 Glenbrook Lane is oozing with curb appeal. But it’s what’s behind the house that truly dazzles. Sitting on the edge of a ravine and surrounded by trees, the home boasts multiple decks and an expansive pool deck offering plenty of opportunities for both fun and relaxation.
cleveland19.com
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon. The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating...
Circle K drops price of gas by 40 cents per gallon ... for 3 hours today
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Something strange is afoot at the Circle K ... cheap gas. Well, cheaper gas. And it’s only for today, Sept. 1, 2022. And it’s only for three hours. The popular convenience-store chain today will knock off 40 cents per gallon at more than 3,600 locations in the U.S., including dozens in Northeast Ohio. (The company’s website offers a location finder.)
Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost
I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
Akron to begin installing ‘enhanced’ water meters for all customers: What this means for you and the changes to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Akron has revealed details of a new program “to modernize the entire customer service experience for water utility customers” -- which also includes installing enhanced water meters for every customer. “This upgrade will provide City of Akron water customers with an enhanced water meter...
Parma Heights completing one Greenbrier Commons project, eyeing NEO Soccer Facility demolition
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Minor and major projects are planned at Parma Heights’ Greenbrier Commons. Falling into the former category is a current effort by city workers at the front entrance of the community center. “This was something the service department brought to my attention,” Mayor Marie Gallo said....
cleveland19.com
What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
Medical CO+OP celebrates 50 years in Berea: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After more than 50 years as a chiropractor, Dr. Edward Macanga says entering the medical field was not a top priority for him as a young man. Born and raised in southwestern Pennsylvania, Dr. Macanga said he really wanted to play professional sports -- baseball especially. Then...
NE Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
Medina County College Corner
MEDINA, Ohio -- As the new academic year begins, area college students continue to rack up the accolades. Hiram College: Carlee Lisser of Medina, recently passed their nursing boards. Hiram College educates future nurses to be compassionate caregivers who are clinically competent, ethically grounded, and socially and culturally responsible. Hiram’s...
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
thecentersquare.com
Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
