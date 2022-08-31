ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review: A Solid Return, If Not Quite Fit for a King

By Ben Travers
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBcLb_0hcUXvVk00

Even without its search-engine optimized, memory-proof title, “ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ” is built to evoke Peter Jackson’s blockbuster trilogy — the first one, of course. Trumpets blare over sweeping green fields, cascading waterfalls, and towering castles built between mountaintops. Shimmering light reflects from every corner of a world too beautiful to be our own, yet only removed by choice inklings of imagination (and loads of CGI). Elf ears sharpen to a point. Overlooked trinkets conceal dark magic. Orcs spit and howl like the vile monsters they are, but — befitting the humans playing them , rather than “The Hobbit’s” unholy digital husks — each has a name.

This is “Lord of the Rings,” after all. Iconography is what Amazon paid for (and paid handsomely ). Yet, without getting into spoilers, it’s not just the look of Middle Earth that’s been cleanly mapped from movies to TV; structure and character arcs are ported over, as well. Young hobbits embark on a dangerous adventure. Royalty must be drawn out. A dark lord looms. Supporting roles from the films are even given an early spotlight (namely, Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel and Hugo Weaving’s Elrond, albeit with new performers in each part). The premiere episode alone, while tight-as-a-drum formally, goes beyond borrowing a few classic storytelling techniques; it evokes so many specific callbacks to “The Fellowship of the Ring,” Jackson’s name deserves a slot in the credits.

But “The Rings of Power” is not a remake of the movies or even a traditional prequel, a la Jackson’s own return trip to J.R.R. Tolkien territory. The series is based on the author’s appendices to “The Lord of the Rings” and set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before Frodo or Samwise mosey into the Shire. Showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay developed their own story, inspired by Tolkien’s detailed history, and whether their project is merely indebted to the past or reverse-engineered to echo dependable beats, what’s needed to set the series apart is the same: a pulse of its own.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” flutters to life in bursts, offering reason enough to believe, with time to play out its own story and optimize its own strengths, the Prime Video creation could leave its own gleaming mark on J.R.R. Tolkien’s still-expanding universe. Genuine chemistry draws sparks of humor and heartache. Sizable set pieces house indisputably epic battles. And yes, the grandeur on display is almost too much — all those soaring shots of fantastical cities and glistening scenery routine enough to feel, well, routine. Still, the stately show’s main hurdle is the same faced by many of the streaming era’s ambitious sequels, prequels, and spin-offs: over-familiarity absent any real risk. Investing a boatload of cash isn’t the same as investing beliefs, predilections, and sense of humanity. It’s rather simple to satisfy the masses with a nostalgic game of connect the dots; it’s much harder to forge a ring of one’s own worth admiring.

Already dubbed the most expensive TV show ever made , the series wastes little time before showing off what half-a-billion can buy. Similar to “Fellowship’s” prologue, “The Rings of Power” introduces its impending journey with a flashback. Hundreds of years prior, the free armies of the world rallied together to fight Morgoth, an unthinkable evil intent on world domination. The conflict lasted centuries. The elves, immortal beings who “had no word for death,” learned the hard way, and none took the lesson to heart more so than Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), a legendary commander who lost her brother to Morgoth’s feared lieutenant, Sauron. Swearing vengeance against the Dark Lord rising, she began a search for her missing opponent that lasted long enough to cast doubt on its purpose. Eventually, many come to believe Sauron is dead. Peace lasts long enough that it’s taken for granted. And while Galadriel remembers that “evil does not sleep — it waits,” her expedition lacks evidence to continue.

Related to her crusade, in one way or another, is an expansive cast spread across an oft-referenced map of inhabited lands. Elrond (Robert Aramayo) works as a political aid with close ties to Gil-Galad (Benjamin Walker), the elf’s High King. At his leader’s request, Elrond ventures out to visit his old friend Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), a dwarf living within a magnificent mountain, and the two soon recapture the prickly dwarf/elf dynamic first originated (and made oh so delightful) by Gimli and Legolas. (Durin, it must be said, almost immediately “has my axe.” ) That being said, the Legolas surrogate starts out in Middle Earth, as the elf soldier Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) is stationed in the Southlands to look over a city of men. While there’s no love lost between the rulers and the ruled, forbidden love sparks between Arondir and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), a human healer with a son prone to bad choices.

Further humans of varying stature lie beyond the sea, but hiding somewhere among the sweeping plains is Elanor Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), an adventurous young Harfoot (a type of Hobbit) who survives along with her family and best friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) by staying out of sight and sticking together. “Nobody goes off trail, and nobody walks alone,” her mother reminds the curious kiddo. “[But] haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there?” Nori replies, desperation straining her voice. “I can’t help but feel there are wonders in this world beyond our wonder.”

Might she soon find out? Does her restlessness call to mind a young Bilbo, her wide eyes reminiscent of Frodo’s? Within the 63-minute premiere, “The Rings of Power” introduces a resurgent foe once believed to be defeated; a stalwart protector who refuses to forget the past; a hobbit on a long walk with a loyal friend, a surly dwarf, and a badass cloaked warrior. (Though that last little homage to another hooded bar patron serves as a welcome head-fake to the character’s true archetype.) Such direct comparisons to the films do “The Rings of Power” no favors, and its desire to stir up emotions tied to Tolkien’s most beloved adaptation can undermine the series’ own often-well-realized ambitions. The show’s grandest battle impresses more with scale than pacing or passion, but it surely would’ve played better had “The Two Towers” not been top of mind. Nothing can compare to Helm’s Deep, and rather than invite a no-win juxtaposition, why not lean into a last stand taken on its own terms?

The ultimate fate of “The Rings of Power” may lie in the balance between Elanor and Galadriel. Where the films centered the hobbits, the show emerges from an elf’s point of view, and such a seemingly minor shift in perspective soon proves quite telling. Frodo and Sam destroyed the one ring out of duty, but their only real desire was to go home and continue their happy, peaceful lives. Frodo finds joy sitting under a tree, reading a book, while Sam wants to raise a family and drink ale by a roaring fire. Galadriel’s motivation isn’t so simple. Elves’ lives stretch on, and her quest — to exterminate evil from the Earth — is fittingly expansive in scope. There is no ticking clock. There is only ground to cover. “The Rings of Power” follows her vision, setting its sights on an expanding universe and the many perils, people, and plots within. Ironically, what’s missing is what Jackson’s films always had: an appreciation of the little things that are incommensurately bright.

Grade: B

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres Thursday, September 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video with two episodes. New episodes will be released Fridays at 12 a.m. ET through the Season 1 finale on October 14. The first season consists of eight episodes.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Chris Rock: Will Smith Slapped Me for the ‘Nicest Joke I Ever Told’

Chris Rock is reflecting on Will Smith’s Oscars slap in his new European stand-up tour alongside Dave Chappelle. Rock joked while at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England that Smith attacked him onstage earlier this year for a “bullshit joke” about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. “Did that shit hurt?” Rock asked the audience (via Deadline). “Goddam right. The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.” Rock added that he returned to work the day after the 2022 Academy Awards and that he does not consider himself to be a victim. Chappelle, who was also assaulted onstage...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Amazon Prime Video Suspends ‘The Rings of Power’ User Ratings After ‘Review Bombing’ Occurs

Prime Video is forging a new path for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The big-budget series debuted its first two episodes September 2, with an Amazon source telling The Hollywood Reporter that reviews are being held for 72 hours to weed out trolls — and not of the hulking J.R.R. Tolkien variety, though possibly as witless. (Racists have criticized the series’ diverse casting.) “The Rings of Power” currently has a 34 percent average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to an 87 percent critics score. As of print, there are zero reviews for the series on Prime...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Rings of Power’ Star Owain Arthur Wore ‘Jigsaw Puzzle’ Beard Weighing More Than a ‘Newborn Baby’

Transforming into a Middle Earth dwarf requires the weight of a newborn baby. And no, these are not ingredients for a “Lord of the Rings” spell. Prime Video series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” uses awe-inspiring CGI and practical effects, including prosthetics, to properly capture the fantastical world of J.R.R. Tolkien. Executive producer Lindsay Weber revealed that the entire cast was tasked with completing a multi-hour course on tricks to make the dwarves and harfoots look smaller than elves. Production employed “scale ambassadors” to make sure everyhing was proportioned correctly, from costumes to props. “If a button on a...
MOVIES
Polygon

The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think

Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Blanchett
Decider.com

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes are in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Show?

Amazon’s long-awaited, much-hyped The Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power is finally here. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video last night, introducing us to new characters in Tolkien‘s world like Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), and star-crossed lovers Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). So what comes next in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Will Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) discover Sauron before its too late? What is the offer Elrond (Robert Aramayo) made friend Durin IV (Owain Arthur)? And who discovers Galadriel and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) at sea? We need to watch the next episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to find out!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fit For A King#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power
TheDailyBeast

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Is Absolutely Stunning—and Puts ‘House of the Dragon’ to Shame

Amazon spent the equivalent of a small nation’s GDP to revive The Lord of the Rings, and the fruits of that expenditure ($465 million for its first season alone) are suitably magnificent. An original saga set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved epics (based on the author’s Rings appendices), Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is a kindred aesthetic spirit to Peter Jackson’s film trilogies, even as it charts an all-new prequel path designed to play out over multiple sprawling seasons. It’s fantasy writ exhilaratingly large, although at the start, what’s so impressive about showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s streaming effort (September 2) is its balance between the glorious and the vile, the romantic and the brutal, the euphoric and the despairing, and the grand and the intimate.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: Who is Morgoth?

Who is Morgoth? JRR Tolkien is the father of fantasy for a reason. From the beloved works of The Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit to the sprawling text of The Silmarillion, no one has managed to create a fictional world with the level of detail that he has. Amazon’s latest TV series, The Rings of Power, proves that fact, as the show dives into The Second Age and introduces fans to new characters from the pages of Tolkien’s novels.
TV SERIES
CNN

'The Lord of the Rings' delivers spectacle but lacks the dramatic power to rule them all

Having invested hundreds of millions in mounting a series version of "The Lord of the Rings," Amazon has gotten its money's worth in production values but not storytelling, with a handsome prequel that could leave all but the most devoted Hobbits feeling more bored than lord. "The Rings of Power" should be a source of considerable curiosity, but amid an onslaught of big-budget streaming fare, this seems undeserving to rule them all.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Behind Galadriel’s life-or-death choice in the Rings of Power premiere

The climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first episode is a doozy. Weary warrior Galadriel spends the whole episode wrestling with a weighty decision, and in the final scene she makes a pivotal choice in a riot of light and music and ocean waters. It’s beautiful. It’s moving!
TV SERIES
NBC News

A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy

J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy