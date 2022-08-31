ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatontown, NJ

Daily Voice

HOLY SMOKES: Jersey Shore Fire Department Lands $223K Federal Grant

A fire department in Monmouth County has received a federal grant to upgrade its equipment. The Belmar Fire Department will receive $223,571 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to replace critical firefighter equipment that in some cases has become dangerously outdated, according to US Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican.
BELMAR, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: FIFTY-UNIT PLAN UP FOR REVIEW

The builder of the Mechanic Street apartments at left above hopes to erect 50 more across the street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) A rendering of the proposed development, with Mechanic Street on the left and Globe Court on the right. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK, NJ
thecoaster.net

In Ocean Grove Concerns Raised About $500,000 Grant for Fitness Path

As the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association continues the work necessary to utilize a $500,000 state grant it proposes as a fitness trail along the oceanfront, others have raised concerns about whether such a project – especially as it is being designed – is the best use for the money in a community where the beachfront owned by a private entity has many needs.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 31

A Matawan resident has been arrested and criminally charged with killing his father in the home they shared, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Aug. 22. According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Knapp Jr., 31, is charged with first degree murder and...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
luxury-houses.net

Sophisticated Contemporary Styling Paired with a Resort Lifestyle, This Rumson Waterfront Home Asks $5.5M

The Home in Rumson was professionally designed & curated by the creative duo behind the Drip Castle Estate Collection, now available for sale. This home located at 59 Wardell Avenue, Rumson, New Jersey; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Zaccaro – Heritage House Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 732-842-8100) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Rumson.
RUMSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rabid Fox Found Dead Near Park In Ocean County

BERKELEY – A fox that later tested positive for rabies was found dead on Pinewald-Keswick Road near Double Trouble State Park. Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai said that the fox was found dead and picked up by Berkeley Township Animal Control. The remains were tested and the animal was positive for rabies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism

City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
NEWARK, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Beach Haven Settles Appeal With Licensee

At its agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council announced a settlement with Bird & Betty’s concerning its liquor license renewal. The license was originally on the agenda with other liquor licensees at the June 13 regular meeting. However, the council tabled the matter after the attorney for the establishment, Samuel “Skip” Reale, objected to some of the conditions. For example, he opposed the borough not allowing live music to play on the second-floor deck as well as requiring online ticketing for admission on teen nights.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
