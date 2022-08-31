Read full article on original website
Controversial Development Approved In Southern Ocean County
WARETOWN – A controversial mixed-use project planned for Route 9 North received final approval by the Township of Ocean Planning Board. Herman and Marsha Zell received preliminary major subdivision and site plan approval for Oceanaire East in December 2021. The project has since been renamed Ocean Isles. Attorney Ken...
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America
The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
HOLY SMOKES: Jersey Shore Fire Department Lands $223K Federal Grant
A fire department in Monmouth County has received a federal grant to upgrade its equipment. The Belmar Fire Department will receive $223,571 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to replace critical firefighter equipment that in some cases has become dangerously outdated, according to US Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican.
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
Lodi, NJ schools superintendent arrested after Jersey Shore fight
The superintendent of Lodi public schools has been accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at the Jersey Shore last weekend. Douglas Petty, 46, of the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township, was arrested by Seaside Heights police very early Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Sumner Avenue and the Boulevard.
RED BANK: FIFTY-UNIT PLAN UP FOR REVIEW
The builder of the Mechanic Street apartments at left above hopes to erect 50 more across the street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) A rendering of the proposed development, with Mechanic Street on the left and Globe Court on the right. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.)
In Ocean Grove Concerns Raised About $500,000 Grant for Fitness Path
As the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association continues the work necessary to utilize a $500,000 state grant it proposes as a fitness trail along the oceanfront, others have raised concerns about whether such a project – especially as it is being designed – is the best use for the money in a community where the beachfront owned by a private entity has many needs.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 31
A Matawan resident has been arrested and criminally charged with killing his father in the home they shared, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Aug. 22. According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Knapp Jr., 31, is charged with first degree murder and...
Two-car crash in Tinton Falls, NJ Thursday night kills both drivers
TINTON FALLS — Authorities on Friday morning were not yet releasing the names of two drivers who died after their vehicles collided at the intersection of two Monmouth County routes Thursday night. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, their personnel and Tinton Falls police responded just after 7...
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
Sophisticated Contemporary Styling Paired with a Resort Lifestyle, This Rumson Waterfront Home Asks $5.5M
The Home in Rumson was professionally designed & curated by the creative duo behind the Drip Castle Estate Collection, now available for sale. This home located at 59 Wardell Avenue, Rumson, New Jersey; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Zaccaro – Heritage House Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 732-842-8100) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Rumson.
Middlesex County Prosecutor: Sayreville Borough Democratic chairman allegedly accepted cash bribes from business
SAYREVILLE – A Parlin man, who has a longstanding in Sayreville politics, has been charged with allegedly accepting “several thousands of dollars” in bribes, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Thomas V. Pollando, 72, who is currently the chairman of the Sayreville Borough Democratic Organization, was...
County commissioners to hold 9/11 memorial ceremony to mark 21st anniversary
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will hold the Monmouth County Sept. 11 memorial ceremony for a time of reflection and remembrance at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, 460 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Highlands, on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. “The Board of County Commissioners would like to invite everyone to...
Rabid Fox Found Dead Near Park In Ocean County
BERKELEY – A fox that later tested positive for rabies was found dead on Pinewald-Keswick Road near Double Trouble State Park. Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai said that the fox was found dead and picked up by Berkeley Township Animal Control. The remains were tested and the animal was positive for rabies.
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism
City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
Things to do in NJ on Labor Day weekend to avoid the Jersey Shore
We say that Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and now it’s time for Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer. It’s time for everyone to get their last-minute vacations in and head to the shore one last time before it’s time to get back to school.
Plan for homes, apartments, house of worship to return before Jackson board
JACKSON — Testimony on an applicant’s plan to construct single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship on a 159-acre parcel is scheduled to resume during the Sept. 7 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment. The board’s agenda for that evening’s meeting indicates the...
Beach Haven Settles Appeal With Licensee
At its agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council announced a settlement with Bird & Betty’s concerning its liquor license renewal. The license was originally on the agenda with other liquor licensees at the June 13 regular meeting. However, the council tabled the matter after the attorney for the establishment, Samuel “Skip” Reale, objected to some of the conditions. For example, he opposed the borough not allowing live music to play on the second-floor deck as well as requiring online ticketing for admission on teen nights.
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
