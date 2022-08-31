Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special place
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot Dot
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in Charlotte
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in Charlotte
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in Charlotte
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
‘Devastated’: Gastonia rescue mission struggles to reopen after fire shutters doors
GASTONIA, N.C. — After a fire broke out last weekend, the doors of the Gastonia Street Ministry has been shut. Now, its operators are struggling to reopen. The rescue mission fed and provided supplies for people in the street in Gastonia. On Friday, Gaston County reported Ken Lemon talked to organizers about the damage and the salvage operation. The problem is the building is insured by the property owner, but the contents inside are not.
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
Construction crew misses out on free party by local restaurant
"They're not done, so no party for the construction crew!"
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS: Matthews Alive Festival Detours
MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – CATS announces bus detours for Monday, September 5th in observation of the Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival. The Matthews Alive Festival is happening in downtown Matthews the first weekend of September, impacting routes 27 – Monroe Road and 51 – Pineville-Matthews Road. On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. – 12:30 pm and Monday, Sept. 5, from 7 – 9:30 a.m., the following stops will be relocated:
WBTV
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
lakenormanpublications.com
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
WBTV
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
South End staple Midnight Diner announces closing date ahead of move uptown
CHARLOTTE — Midnight Diner’s days in South End are numbered. The popular South End restaurant announced on its Facebook page that Labor Day on Monday will be its last day at its current location at 115 East Carson St. The stainless-steel boxcar will then be transported to its...
Fort Mill neighbors fight to own backyard chickens
The family received a letter in the mail saying they had 15 days to remove the chickens since they violated the ordinance. It said they would have a chance to appeal the notice, but the family was never given that option.
wccbcharlotte.com
National Gyro Day with Taziki’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are celebrating National Gyro Day with food from Taziki’s!. Watch to find out how you can get a free gyro – and get more info on Taziki’s at tazikis.com.
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Greek Restaurants to Try in Charlotte
North Carolina is one of my favorite states in the Union. The land of the pine holds a special place in my heart, and I have many fond memories of this state and Charlotte in particular. I spent a great deal of time in Charlotte when I was younger. Some...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
New Zillow study shows now is the time to buy a home in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A new Zillow study shows that housing prices are slowly leveling out but homebuyers need to strike now, as expert says prices in and around the Queen City could be on their way back up. Reporter Erika Jackson spoke to Marine Corps veteran Shane Harden who said...
charlottemagazine.com
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
Charlotte Checkers owner’s posh estate hits market at nearly $8M
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Checkers owner Michael Kahn is once again making a splash in the local luxury real estate market, putting the Providence Plantation home he owns with his wife up for sale at $7.9 million. Axios Charlotte first reported on the home hitting the market. Liza Caminiti with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Residents Oppose Proposed Funeral Home, Crematorium In Mt. Holly Neighborhood
MT. HOLLY, N.C. — Some people living in Mt. Holly say they are against a proposed funeral home and crematorium that would open in the middle of their neighborhood. A retired Gaston County teacher and mortician wants to open the funeral home and crematorium at the Day Star Baptist Church on Smith Road in Mt. Holly. The church sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The church’s owner is seeking zoning approval from Gaston County Commissioners. Thursday night, some concerned residents spoke out during a public hearing.
restaurantclicks.com
12 Best Happy Hours in Charlotte
My favorite time of the day is happy hour. There is nothing quite like getting off work and enjoying a special drink at your favorite bar or restaurant. I see it as a reward for a hard day’s work. I’m always looking for the best happy hour specials in the cities I visit.
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
