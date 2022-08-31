ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
Suspected drunk driver hits Pinecrest cop’s parked car twice: Orange Police Blotter

Car crash (private property), drunk driving, reckless operation (off-street), improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. An off-duty police officer working security at Pinecrest reported at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 29 that he had been patrolling the rear of Wall Street when he noticed that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee had struck his personal vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Durango while it was parked near the back door of The Last Page.
High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
The best Kansas sports betting promos for Labor Day weekend

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Legal online sports betting launched in the Sunflower State this week and bettors can now access the best Kansas sports betting promos via...
