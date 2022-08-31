Read full article on original website
Related
Tournament winner shocks Lake Erie walleye anglers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are a couple of traditional ways to catch Lake Erie walleye in summertime. Anglers cast with forward spinners or small spinner rigs tipped with a nightcrawler, or they troll a variety of diving plugs, spoons or spinner rigs. John Hoyer, of Orono, Minn., however, has pioneered...
Ohio plans $5 million restoration of Lonz Mansion, part of former winery on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island
MIDDLE BASS ISLAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio plans to spend up to $5 million to restore the former house of George Lonz, who ran a prominent winery on this Lake Erie island for nearly 50 years. The house, built in 1906, sits within Middle Bass Island State...
CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
Ohio abortion clinics seeking to halt so-called fetal ‘heartbeat’ law shift legal strategy in pursuit of faster resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio abortion providers, who have been waiting for two months for the Ohio Supreme Court to rule on the state law that bans abortion when fetal cardiac activity has been detected, asked the high court Friday morning to dismiss its case as they pursue new legal avenues they hope will produce a faster ruling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
COVID-19 cases in Ohio rise after weeks of decline: weekly coronavirus update for Sept. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After dropping for four weeks in row, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio increased by nearly 2,000 cases this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported 25,280 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. Last week, the state reported 23,436 new cases of the illness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police check on screaming turkeys and neighbor’s noisy alarm clock: Russell Township Police Blotter
Police responded to a report of an unknown sound of screaming shortly before 1 p.m. Aug. 21 near the caller’s home. Officers checked the area and found a flock of turkeys and a fox, which was likely the cause of the ruckus. Alarming noise: Chillicothe Road. Residents called police...
Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo brings $1,250 bet on Caesars plus pair of bonuses
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Kansas bettors are welcoming legal sports betting to their state with the latest Caesars Sportsbook Kansas promo, which you can get by clicking...
U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio need to give moderate voters more reasons to back them
I would like the U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio to know that, if their current political ads are any indicators of what is to come as we approach the elections, they are inadequate. Neither candidate will win without the moderate vote. As a voter, I specifically want to see the...
Suspected drunk driver hits Pinecrest cop’s parked car twice: Orange Police Blotter
Car crash (private property), drunk driving, reckless operation (off-street), improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. An off-duty police officer working security at Pinecrest reported at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 29 that he had been patrolling the rear of Wall Street when he noticed that a 2018 Jeep Cherokee had struck his personal vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Durango while it was parked near the back door of The Last Page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
The best Kansas sports betting promos for Labor Day weekend
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Legal online sports betting launched in the Sunflower State this week and bettors can now access the best Kansas sports betting promos via...
No. 6 Mentor survives No. 15 Riverside as last-second field goal goes right
MENTOR, Ohio – Forty-six minutes of ugly football means nothing when you have two minutes of glory. That was Mentor’s night at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium on Friday as the Cardinals walked away with an improbable 7-6 victory. The Cardinals offense looked out of sorts, flustered and lost...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0