Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday

Yakima Herald Republic
Local breweries give back to the community with an outpouring of generosity
Let’s raise a toast to Yakima Valley breweries, which are donating for the good of our communities. There is a quiet, often unsung, outpouring of generosity from breweries to causes ranging from medical research to care of outdoor recreational sites. For Meghann Quinn, an owner of Bale Breaker Brewing...
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
Bale Breaker cracks open two new hop-free beverages — including one with cannabis
As you all know, the Yakima Valley is known for its amazing beers, wines and ciders. In fact, one could argue that our Valley is home to the best craft beverages in the world. One of the most familiar names among local breweries is Bale Breaker Brewing Co., known for its high quality and hoppy beverages. But I’m not here to tell you about their next IPA. I’m here to showcase two new beverages made by the brilliant minds of the Bale Breaker family that are not made with any hops at all — and both are safe for the gluten-intolerant to consume.
The Top 3 Best Breakfast Spots in Yakima
It's national Better Breakfast month, and we're celebrating in the Yakima Valley because we know how to do breakfast. There are plenty of great restaurants in the Yakima Valley but there are only a handful of breakfast places. The hardest part about this list is we've tried all of these places and more so it wasn't easy to narrow it down.
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
Salt and Stone — Spicy Sesame Noodles: simple but special
Dinner was cleared and put away. The kids and animals seemingly content and quiet throughout the house. Honestly, I’m not sure that was true, but the house was oddly calm when I happened to look out through the back door and realized one of those epic Yakima sunsets was just getting underway.
PHOTOS: Prosser wins 20-12 over Sunnyside in football
Action from Sunnyside against Prosser football in Sunnyside, Wash., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Air quality dips in Yakima Valley on Thursday as wildfire smoke arrives
Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
Five things You Don’t Wanna be Caught Dead Saying in Yakima
Growing up in Washington there are a lot of silent rules, more so once you're in the Yakima Valley. It's not that people will hurt you or say something, but boy, will they judge you for it. So we wanted to make a list of phrases and words you should probably avoid saying once you live here.
5 Reasons Why New Yorkers are Jealous of Yakima
I was in New York not too long ago. This was my second time there. Both times I only spent a couple of hours in the city before traveling to our next destination. That was about the right amount of time before I was ready to move on. Cool to see stuff you often see on TV shows like the Empire State Building, Time Square, Radio City Music Hall and more. The sidewalks full of people doing their own thing. Even in that short time and speaking to people, telling them where I'm from, I found many longed for what we probably take for granted. Here are 5 reasons people from New York are jealous of us here in good ol' Yakima, Washington.
Yakima Valley Memorial cuts traveling staff in response to 'large financial losses'
Continuing financial losses are causing Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials to cut traveling staff. The hospital confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday that it will reduce its use of traveling nurses within the next month, and will adjust its staffing in response to “large financial losses” it is facing in 2022.
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
Fentanyl danger a key topic at Yakima Overdose Awareness Day event
More than 100 people gathered at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Wednesday to share stories of loss, struggle and recovery as well as worrying statistics about fentanyl’s presence in the state. The event was one of hundreds worldwide in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. Dr. Gillian Zuckerman,...
'Life changing' grants given to 19 women of color to study law, diversify legal system
Growing up, Alicia Ibarra was taught to be wary of police or other people in authority. “Being a minority, I felt as I had that feeling of feeling helpless when we wanted to ask for help,” said Ibarra, a Sunnyside resident. “I want to help people who have that helpless feeling.”
Air quality alert in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday in Eastern Washington because of smoke
An air quality alert is in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday for Eastern Washington because of wildfire smoke, according to the state Department of Ecology. Wildfire smoke was moving north into Washington on Friday from the Rum Creek Fire near Grants Pass, Oregon, according to satellite mapping. Fires in the Wenatchee area, Methow Valley and in northeast Washington also are contributing to the drop in air quality.
