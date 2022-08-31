Read full article on original website
Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield HS in season opener
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team defeated Bloomfield, 20-7, in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night, Sept. 1, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in a Super Football Conference nondivisional game. It marked the first football game that was played under the permanent lights at...
Orange HS football team blanks Paterson Kennedy in the season opener
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team blanked Paterson Kennedy, 21-0, in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Senior standout Khyron Hill scored all three touchdowns and finished with 125 yards. The Tornadoes will host Bayonne on Friday, Sept. 9, at...
Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden
Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
Nutley HS football team seeks another strong season
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team always seems to be a contender for the state sectional playoffs. That’s because of the team’s trademark hard work and commitment, which has been evident this summer. “I like this team,” said second-year head coach JD Vick during...
East Orange Campus has another strong football team following last year’s perfect championship season
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The buzz from last year’s perfect 13-0 championship season is still palpable. But the East Orange Campus High School football team recognizes that this is a new season. The Jaguars are focused only on getting better every day. “We’re just focused on coming here...
HS football photos: No. 20 East Orange vs. Clifton, Sept. 1, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open
With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
Verona Park Playground in Verona NJ
Of all the playgrounds we’ve revisited this summer the Verona Park Playground in Verona has undergone one of the most dramatic renovations. Gone are structures like those below and in their place are several, bright, large, inviting pieces of playground equipment. This Verona playground will thrill kids of all ages and their grownups too.
Speakeasy, Restaurant Heading To Bergen County
Bergen County is getting a new restaurant and speakeasy. The Roosevelt will be moving into the space formerly home to Taos Restaurant, on Paterson Avenue in East Rutherford, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant is designed to look just like a speakeasy, with brushed, gold chandeliers in the saloon,...
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In West Orange
A third-tier prizewinning lottery ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 31 Powerball drawing was sold in North Jersey. The ticket was purchased from the ShopRite of Essex Green, located at 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange. The winning numbers were: 07, 08, 19, 24, and 28. The Red Power Ball number was...
Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100
Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
The 96th annual St. Sebastian Feast returns to Montclair
The 96th annual St. Sebastian Feast, organized by the St. Sebastian Society, culminated Sunday, Aug. 28, in the traditional procession with a statue of the saint from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to Kaveny Field. St. Sebastian is a Christian martyr who is known for surviving and recovering from...
Justin Edgar Cordero
Justin Edgar Cordero, the light of his mother’s eye, the pride of his father’s chest, the music in the souls of all who’d known and loved him, passed on from this earthly life, the 26th day of August, year 2022. Justin, 40, was born in New York...
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report
A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
Queen Latifah to co-host, Faith Evans to headline Newark’s 24 Hours of Peace Fri-Sat
Newark’s 11th annual 24 Hours of Peace celebration starting Friday night will again be hosted by its founder, Mayor Ras Baraka. But he’ll be joined this year by fellow Newark native Queen Latifah as co-host, along with headliner Faith Evans, who also has Newark roots and a deeply personal reason to appeal for peace.
Glen Ridge jazz saxophonist receives NEA honor
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Alto saxophonist and composer Kenny Garrett, a Glen Ridge resident, has been named a 2023 Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts. The recognition comes with a $25,000 stipend for Garrett, 61, a Grammy Award winner and eight-time nominee. Two other musicians were also named 2023 Jazz Masters by the NEA, violinist Regina Carter and drummer Louis Hayes. Interestingly, all three are Detroit, Mich., natives. On Friday, Aug. 26, Garrett spoke with The Glen Ridge Paper about the award and his influences. Detroit, he said, offered him a lot of musical diversity in his youth.
Queen Latifah is Hosting an Anti-Violence Event in Newark This Weekend
After dead vultures and a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, we’re in need of some uplifting North Jersey news — and luckily, today’s local headlines have delivered. The one and only Queen Latifah — along with Mayor Ras Baraka — will be hosting a 24-hour anti-violence event in Newark this weekend called ’24 Hours of Peace.’ This event is a Newark tradition and aims to encourage and celebrate a violence-free community by taking a day-long ‘time out’ from violence. There will be music, including headliner performances by Faith Evans, Fabolous, and CL Smooth; a poetry session; food + retail vendors; a midnight movie; and much more. This free, public event will be held on Springfield Avenue between Bergen and Blum Streets from 6PM on September 2nd to 6PM on September 3rd. Read on to learn more about about the 24 Hours of Peace event, happening in Newark tomorrow.
More Hot Chicken Sandwiches are Expected Soon in North Jersey
Fluffies is a new restaurant that’s planning to open in Hackensack later this year. They’ll be offering Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches with a twist, along with a selection of frankie rolls. Frankie rolls are South Asian wraps — Fluffies uses house-baked naan as the bread according to details...
Montclair’s Architect Studios closes after continued hardship
After more than eight years in the business, Montclair's Architect Studios has closed its doors. The hottest HIIT (high-intensity interval training) fitness studio in town made the announcement on social media on Monday, Aug. 19, breaking the news to its followers. The doors officially closed on Friday, Aug. 26. Architect...
