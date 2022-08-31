ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

FUN 107

This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience

Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Brick Fest Live, which features life-size LEGO models, to come to Massachusetts in October

Calling all LEGO fans. Brick Fest Live is heading to Massachusetts. “Founded by a LEGO-loving Dad, Chad Collins, and inspired by his own children’s love of LEGO, Brick Fest Live allows families to enjoy mind‐blowing creations from all over the world made entirely of this timeless toy,” the Washington State Fair wrote about the event last month.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mattapoisett, MA
California State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Entertainment
Oak Bluffs, MA
Maine State
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
1420 WBSM

September Fun Events on the SouthCoast

Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 2-4)

Happy Labor Day Weekend! We present “Six Picks Events,” some fun ideas for what to do around the state this weekend. Friday: Head to Rejects Brewery in Middletown Friday night for the best comedy on Aquidneck Island. Held on the first Friday of every month, laugh it up this weekend with Dina Hashem, Max Antonucci, Nicole Auclair and Stevie Collins. And enjoy a freshly brewed craft beer while you’re at it! Click here for complete details.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
CBS Boston

To Do List: Labor Day weekend festivals

BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVALYou can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public. https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-infoWhen: September 1-4 Where: Gloucester (various locations) Cost: N/ASOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATIONThe Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The...
BOSTON, MA
Bill Murray
John Travolta
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World

For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The fire escape ripped open the truck ‘like a can of tuna’

A look at moving-day past, present, and future. Double-parked U-Hauls, household debris littering the sidewalks, and at least one roof-less moving truck causing chaos on Storrow Drive can mean only one thing: Moving day has arrived in Boston. Across the city, somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of leases...
BOSTON, MA
yourtravelcap.com

Hidden Lawrence Island, Bourne, MA

Lawrence Island in Bourne’s village of Cataumet doesn’t require you to have a boat to explore it. You can easily walk to the island via a path at the end of Grasslands Lane. In total, the hike is an easy 2 miles. Important note: check the tidal chart...
BOURNE, MA
Valley Breeze

Autumnfest Committee announces headlining bands

WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest announces its two headlining acts for 2022. James Montgomery Blues Band will hit the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band takes the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
WOONSOCKET, RI
NECN

September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

A historic ‘Stone Ender’ house hits the market in Rhode Island for $539,900

Organization spends $600,000 to restore it to its former glory. One of the oldest homes in Rhode Island has hit the market for $539,900. Built in 1696, 1147 Great Road, known as the “Valentine Whitman Jr. House,” is a valuable piece of Rhode Island history. It’s one of the few remaining “Stone Enders,” an early Colonial architectural style named because one side of the buildings is constructed out of stone. They also contain a massive fireplace and chimney, while their other three sides are made of wood. There are at least 14 Stone Enders that remain standing in some form, according to the nonprofit Preserve Road Island.
LINCOLN, RI
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
providenceonline.com

A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond

Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
RICHMOND, RI
rimonthly.com

37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September

WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
BRISTOL, RI
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

