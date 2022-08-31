Organization spends $600,000 to restore it to its former glory. One of the oldest homes in Rhode Island has hit the market for $539,900. Built in 1696, 1147 Great Road, known as the “Valentine Whitman Jr. House,” is a valuable piece of Rhode Island history. It’s one of the few remaining “Stone Enders,” an early Colonial architectural style named because one side of the buildings is constructed out of stone. They also contain a massive fireplace and chimney, while their other three sides are made of wood. There are at least 14 Stone Enders that remain standing in some form, according to the nonprofit Preserve Road Island.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO