Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
WNYT
New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options
TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
Autumn Series announced in Saratoga
The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (SSPF) has announced its 2022 Autumn series. The Autumn Series includes tours dedicated to the heritage of Saratoga Springs.
travelyouman.com
The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
Hungry? Troy restaurant week returns
Troy restaurant week returns! Now's the time to try out that place you've walked by or seen and haven't tried yet. Troy has a variety of cuisines to choose from beginning September 12 through September 18.
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
Saratoga’s jewel, Palazzo Riggi comes to market
The infamous Saratoga estate has entered the housing market. Julie A. Bonacio (Julie & Co. Reality, LLC) and Margie Philo (Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties) have announced their joint venture of presenting the extravagant home.
Labor Day Special: Get $5 Off Tickets For Troy On Tap
Next weekend we will celebrate the arrival of fall at Troy On Tap at River Street Field and we have an awesome ticket special for Labor Day Weekend!. As we wrap up another amazing Capital Region summer this weekend, it is time to start laying out plans for autumn fun. Like apple picking, cider donuts, and of course great craft beers, ciders, and seltzers!
Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia closing soon for the season
Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia is getting ready to close for the season. The eatery's last day will be Sunday, September 4.
Some Retail & Hospitality Workers Can Get a Free Six Flags Ticket
With Labor Day weekend marking the spiritual end of the first big mandate-less summer since COVID began. With tourism back and close to full strength, hospitality workers were busy all summer around Upstate at hotels, attractions, and restaurants to meet the resurgence of demand. If keeping your customer service face...
Police Officer For A Day: Ballston Spa Teen Lands Dream Gig Thanks To Make-A-Wish
A “stolen” piece of art was recovered by a New York teen who got to live out his dream of being a police officer, if only for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Saratoga County resident Connor Hayhurst, age 15, of Ballston Spa, donned his very own Schenectady Police uniform on Tuesday, Aug. 30, before helping investigators track down the culprit in a mock theft case.
Enter To Win Tix For VIP Beer Sampling At Troy On Tap
The harvest season is here, which means it is time to say cheers with your favorite fall craft brews and more. The end of summer is bittersweet. While we hate to see the end of summer vacations and the sun setting earlier, we love the crisp and comfortable fall temps and all the activities the season brings. Plus, nothing beats our favorite seasonal craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and more.
Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September
Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Warren County Bikeway stretch to close for paving
If you're taking a bike ride from Lake George into Queensbury and back next week, take caution. A stretch of the Warren County Bikeway will be closed for re-paving next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8.
WNYT
Warren County resort makes big upgrades
The Garnet Hill Lodge has completed a brand new conference room ideal for corporate meetings and retreats. This follows a series of upgrades to the lodge – including a wedding and events pavilion. The lodge overlooks a beautiful lake, with miles of private trails. In the winter, it’s a...
Thrillist
These Upstate New York Filming Locations Will Appear in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2
The first season of HBO's Gilded Age brought us back in time to turn-of-the-century NYC, showcasing the lives of the city's monied class. While set in Manhattan, much of the filming happened in historic towns in upstate New York, where old architecture allowed for a period-appropriate setting. Season 2 is currently in production and has once again looked to upstate cities for its backdrop.
Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend
Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY. Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.
DOT: Watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs. The road will be reduced to a single lane in both directions on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting September 7.
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
