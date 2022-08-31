Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Avengers Directors' New TV Show Is Now The Second Most Expensive Ever, After LOTR - Report
A new report has shone a light on Citadel, the new TV series from The Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo that's being made for Amazon Studios and the problems it is reportedly facing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "differences in vision" have contributed to about half the creative team...
Gamespot
New On Netflix In September 2022: Cobra Kai Season 5, Hunter X Hunter And Other Classic Animes
Netflix is getting even bigger in September, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. On September 9, Cobra Kai comes back for Season 5. A synopsis for the season reads: "As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat." Netflix released some images from the upcoming batch of seasons in August, and if they're anything to go by, the karate family drama is kicking and chopping things up several notches. Season 4 ended with the conclusion of the All Valley Tournament, and the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is looking to expand his Cobra Kai empire by trying to make his style of karate the only game in town.
Gamespot
Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons #5 - Volume 5
Now that otome game villainess Astrid Sophie von Oldenburg has charming imperial prince Friedrich head over heels for her, what’s her next move? To shove him off onto the heroine, of course! Boys who’ll bring the wrath of the empire down upon her family aren’t really her type. Thankfully, she knows just the spell to redirect his affections, and maybe she can even use it to clear a few mines too... Ultimately, however, the heart wants what it wants, so Astrid still needs a backup plan to overthrow the empire; naturally, hers is an arsenal of advanced military hardware. She’s been looking for a good excuse to test her weapons, so what better target than a century-old fire dragon razing a local village? Astrid’s bringing out the big guns and making Swiss cheese of her bad end in this final volume of the Villainess: Reloaded! manga.
Gamespot
She-Hulk Attorney At Law Episode 3: 8 Easter Eggs And References You May Have Missed
On September 1, Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law arrived on Disney+. The hilarious MCU comedy is a bit more workplace comedy than it is a superhero show. However, the show is filled with Easter eggs to other MCU movies and references to Marvel Comics, and you might have missed a few of them.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#440) - September 2, 2022
Friday is here, and that means that the end of the week is just a few hours away. What better way to take off into the weekend than by getting the Wordle correct? We've returned for another installment our of Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #440 on September 2. Despite a somewhat difficult week of Wordles, the RNG has blessed the Friday answer with a simple word.
Gamespot
X-Force #31 - The Hunt of X Part 2: Anatomy of a Killer
KRAVEN’S MUTANT HUNT! Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it’s time for Kraven to prove once more he’s the apex predator. Benjamin Percy’s saga continues with a Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come!
Gamespot
Amazing Fantasy #1000 - Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power...
Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power... last edited by ndkfjdklafjdkl on 09/01/22 09:28PM View full history. The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We're going big to...
Gamespot
The Walking Dead: All-Stars Follows The Comics Instead Of The TV Show
The Walking Dead comic series is no stranger to adaptation. The franchise has successfully made the jump to TV shows, plenty of solid console, PC, and VR video games, and probably even a cereal. Walking Dead has already had a handful of mobile game adaptations, as well, but All-Stars is the zombie franchise's first step into the popular mobile genre of character collecting, and focuses on the larger legacy of the comic book.
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4
The most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe has thrown in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?. Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital...
Gamespot
The Last Of Us Part 1: What's New And Is It Worth It?
The Last of Us Part I, or sometimes called The Last of Us remake, returns one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time to the spotlight. Following the game's original launch in 2013, its PS4 remaster in 2014, and The Last of Us Part II in 2020, this PS5 remake seeks to bring the original and beloved game more in line with the recent sequel using a variety of modernizations. It also comes just months before the HBO adaptation debuts as one of the brand's marquee original series in 2023.
Gamespot
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed - Trailer At Ubisoft Forward? | GameSpot News
Following a handful of leaks, Ubisoft has officially announced the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series:Mirage. Unfortunately, that confirmation is all we’re getting today and the company has said more details will be shared during the September 10th Ubisoft Forward. For the time being we can look to the leaked information for a decent picture of what to expect.
Gamespot
Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3 - Release the Kraken!
It's monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom...and the monsterized version of one of Marvel's biggest and baddest villains! You won't believe the final-page reveal!
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Bundle Officially Confirmed by Microsoft
Microsoft has officially confirmed its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, which it had begun testing in Ireland and Colombia last month. Under the new subscription plan, up to four people will be able to share an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, with all the perks of that service included.
Gamespot
Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 6 Games For Free This Month
The Prime Gaming Channel's September game-streaming lineup is live now. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream six games at no additional cost this month. This month’s lineup includes platformers new and old, a few racing games, and a massive action RPG for Prime members to check out on its cloud streaming service. You can stream these games on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire devices, and even some Samsung TVs.
Gamespot
Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week
Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.
Gamespot
Nintendo Direct With News Of Wind Waker, Twilight Princess Remasters For Switch Coming In September - Report
The next Nintendo Direct event is coming up in September, according to a report, one that also suggests that the showcase may be focused on The Legend of Zelda. Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb and Mike Minotti from GamesBeat discussed some possibilities on a podcast recently. As reported by VGC, Minotti said that the rumored September Nintendo Direct event will include the announcement of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Nintendo Switch. Grubb, meanwhile, said the September event will be a "Zelda blowout."
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available Now: Series S Consoles, Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X has quickly established itself as a great place for frugal gamers. Game Pass is the main draw for folks on a budget--providing access to hundreds of games for just a few bucks a month--but constant sales and promotions make it easy to find a cheap new game without needing to be part of the service.
