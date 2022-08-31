Read full article on original website
West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs summer deadline day signings
It’s deadline day! It’s also a relatively quiet one for Tottenham Hotspur, which feels weird but definitely puts me under a little bit less of the cosh today, so that’s nice. Tottenham had a match yesterday — a 1-1 draw at West Ham United that in a vacuum is a good result but feels like a bad one, both because of the way Spurs played and also because they have yet to put in a really convincing match performance yet this season.
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says they did 'phenomenal job' on transfers despite failed late bid
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club did a "phenomenal job" trying to make another signing before the transfer deadline. The Gunners brought in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in July, before midfield pair Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey got injured. But Arsenal were unable to secure a new midfielder,...
James Rowberry: Manager pleased with versatile Newport County squad
Newport County manager James Rowberry believes he has a "competitive squad" following his summer transfer dealings. Midfielder Hayden Lindley's deadline day arrival on loan from Aston Villa took Newport's summer tally of new recruits to 11. And the County boss is particularly pleased with the versatility of his squad. "I...
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Burnley: Brandon Thomas-Asante rescues point for Baggies
West Bromwich Albion left it until the last second to rescue a point against Burnley as debutant Brandon Thomas-Asante came off the bench to scramble in a 98th-minute equaliser. Former Albion striker Jay Rodriguez looked to have made a winning return to The Hawthorns when he scored from the penalty...
Warrington heads out on loan
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Batshuayi Deal Collapsed
In a day filled with transfers, Nottingham Forest's late move for Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi collapsed near the deadline.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
