Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theithacan.org
Commentary: IC Must Deliver on Substance Free Options
As my senior year begins, I often find myself reflecting on my first year at Ithaca College. My first undergraduate year had all the elements of the typical start of a college experience — my first time eating in a dining hall or using communal bathrooms, bouts of homesickness, exciting new classes and clubs, a growing sense of independence, and more. But my first year in college came with unexpected loneliness and a lack of help.
theithacan.org
Editorial: Recent Wi-Fi update caused unnecessary confusion
The Ithaca College Information Technology (IT) department’s recent attempt at a Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) upgrade caused a stir among on-campus students. Many campus residents found an email in their inbox with vague instructions to connect to the upgraded Apogee MyResNet Wi-Fi system upon their arrival. These instructions led to much confusion across the student population.
ithaca.com
Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed
Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
theithacan.org
IC partners with Cayuga Health System for student health care
Ithaca College became a part of the Cayuga Health System’s (CHS) network Aug. 15, with the hopes to create a more sustainable student health center. This enhancement comes with a price: students now need to provide an insurance card and may need to pay a copay in order to use the services within the health center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theithacan.org
Editorial: Cayuga Health System improves standard of care
The Cayuga Health System (CHS) is a large-scale, sophisticated network of health professionals with a much higher bandwidth and scope than the Hammond Health Center ever experienced. This upgrade changes the campus health service experience from a lower grade health evaluator to a legitimate clinic. Students of Ithaca College will likely begin to receive a reasonable standard of care from their campus health providers as a result.
theithacan.org
Students and faculty impacted by honors program phasing out
“My honors classes have framed my time here,” Ithaca College senior Lyndsey Honor said. “But I wish that more people had the opportunity to see inside the honors program before they really just made the decision to close it down entirely.”. In Fall 2019, then Provost and now...
BU wins $64 million competition
Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Workers Vote ‘No’ on Negotiated Contract With University
The United Auto Workers, the union that represents University employees in non-management positions such as dining and building care, held a vote on Monday on a tentative agreement for wage increases and benefits. Many employees expressed complaints about the agreement, which is the second tentative agreement proposed in this round...
LUMA Kickstarter in crisis mode
LUMA is sounding the alarm that its crowd-sourced fundraising campaign is still thousands of dollars short of its goal with less than a week to go.
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
Broome Health Officials Advise: Don’t Wait for New COVID Booster
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the use of the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna that add the latest variants of the coronavirus mutations’ spike proteins to the composition of the shot. CDC Director, Doctor Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
Greg Catlin to Retire After Decades in Binghamton Broadcasting
A longtime Binghamton broadcast journalist who was a familiar face on television for decades has announced his retirement. Greg Catlin has been the president and CEO for WSKG public television and radio in Vestal for almost six years. Before joining WSKG in December 2016, Catlin worked for more than 35...
Republican Zach Winn mounts longshot bid for Ithaca Mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Running on the Republican ticket for local office in the notoriously liberal City of Ithaca can be called a long shot. A less charitable definition would be political suicide. Republicans barely make up more than 6% of the registered voters in the city, but Zach Winn stands under...
Chenango Bridge “Batch Coffee” Shop Hiring Just Ahead of Opening
With three Broome County sites offering craft beer, the owners of Beer Tree Brew Co. are almost ready to open their first coffee shop. Batch Coffee in Chenango Bridge is expected to start operations next month. The shop is located in a newly-renovated building at 70 Chenango Bridge Road. Beer...
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
Southern Tier Police Help Booming Childhood Lemonade Stand Industry
So much is asked from our men and women in blue and too many people don't understand everything that they have to do. They do so much behind the scenes without any acknowledgement. So what's the latest thing that they've been involved in for the last week? ILLEGAL Lemon stands....
Binghamton Gas Prices are Higher Than The New York State and National Average
So I keep hearing that gas prices are finally below the four-dollar mark. Well, that's good news, even if it's still way too high for what we should be paying. But, when I pull up to my go-to gas station, I'm still paying about $4.20 for regular unleaded gasoline. So what's up with that?
New York’s new restrictions on handguns start Thursday: Uncertainty and confusion reign
Syracuse, NY – Starting Thursday, New York is poised to become the first state to criminalize the carry of handguns on all private property without explicit permission – a felony that could carry prison time. The new gun-control law will also increase training requirements and require disclosure of...
Comments / 0