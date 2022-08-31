ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD reveals Ryzen 7000 CPU release date and prices

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
 3 days ago
AMD has been teasing its newest CPUs for a long while now. During its most recent live stream, the tech company revealed the Ryzen 7000 series release date and some additional details about the CPU’s performance and price. AMD will launch four new models with the Ryzen 7000 series, all of which will release on September 27.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series release date is sooner than you think

The new Zen 4 CPUs are all slated to launch on September 27. When the Ryzen 7000 series release date rolls around, you’ll be able to grab the new architecture in four different models. The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X will retail for $699 and will feature 16 cores, 32 threads, and a boost clock of up to 5.7GHz.

The second more powerful model, the Ryzen 9 7900X, will retail for $549 and sport 12 cores, 24 threads, and a boost clock of 5.6GHz. Finally, the Ryzen 7 7700X and 7600X, the lower two models offered this generation, will retail for $399 and $299, respectively. Both will sport a boost clock of over 5GHz (the 7600X will max out at 5.3GHz, and the 7700X will max at 5.4GHz).

On top of revealing the Ryzen 7000 series release date, AMD also announced several other factors for the new CPUs during its live stream. Chief among these was a look at how the new processors will perform. Because AMD5 architecture is meant to live alongside AMD4 for several months, the new processors will offer substantial performance gains to push consumers toward them.

AMD’s original performance markers were teased during Computex earlier this year. Image source: AMD / YouTube

The new Zen4 processors will reportedly offer a 13 percent IPC uplift over the previous Zen3 models and an 8-10 percent uplift from the original performance values teased earlier this year, according to The Verge. Additionally, AMD claims that some models of the Ryzen 7000 series will offer a 29 percent increase in single-thread performance.

Ultimately, though, we’ll have to wait for real-world benchmarks after release to see just how strong these new CPUs truly are. AMD is making its newest CPUs very affordable, and with the lowest-performing model available for just under $300, it isn’t a bad time to consider building a new PC.

Now, all we need to do is wait for the new AMD and Nvidia graphics cards to debut.

BGR.com

BGR.com

