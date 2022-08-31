Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
United Way grant applications out Sept. 12
The United Way of the Great River Region will soon be accepting grant applications for funding in 2023. The United Way of the Great River Region (UWGRR) partners with not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organizations in Clark County, Missouri, Hancock County, Illinois and Lee County, Iowa. Priority consideration is given to those agencies/organizations that provide programs that improve health, education, and financial stability to individuals in Clark, Hancock and/or Lee counties.
Pen City Current
Elks award 2022 scholarships, awards
FORT MADISON - As students head back to school this week, local Elks Chapter #374 would like to wish its 2022 scholarship awardees a fantastic post-graduation year! The four local high school seniors (Madison Meyer, Macy Watkins, Tate Johnson and Chyane Davidson) were honored earlier this summer at the 125th anniversary dinner celebration of the Fort Madison’s local Elks Chapter #374.
tspr.org
Keokuk city leaders stunned by hospital closure hope to secure new urgent care provider
Keokuk city leaders are working to secure a 24-hour medical service provider after Blessing Health leaves town next month. Mayor Kathie Mahoney said she and other city officials were stunned by Blessing Health’s announcement last week that the healthcare provider was closing its hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1 and taking away 147 full-time jobs.
tspr.org
ADM closes Keokuk plant; will provide help to laid off workers
ADM said it will provide severance pay and try to find jobs for its displaced workers in Keokuk. A spokesperson from the food processor and commodities trading corporation said the company wants to find jobs for the 70 full-time employees who had worked at the ADM Milling Co. in Keokuk.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Pen City Current
Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home obituary - Jo Ann Shannon, 84, Fort Madison
Jo Ann Shannon passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at the age of 84 surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, loyal friend, and thoughtful listener. Jo was born on March 2, 1938 to Evelyn and Harry Kosnar and raised in Clutier, Iowa before...
Pen City Current
PAW shelter still pushing for another 13K
LEE COUNTY - The PAW Animal Shelter raised $111,000 at a Monday fundraiser, but Director Sandy Brown said her goal is still $125,000. That event was held at the shelter Monday afternoon, actually continues online for the rest of the week and she's hoping to raise an additional $13,000. "Whatever...
Pen City Current
Fort Madison girls go 1-2-3 at Keokuk Invite
KEOKUK - Avery Rump is setting a pace that's been great for the Fort Madison girls cross country team so far this year. Rump, just a freshman, ran a 20:12.90, time at the Keokuk Cross Country meet Thursday night to take first place overall. Rump is fresh off winning the...
KBUR
Burlington Labor Day trash and recycling
Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington is reminding residents that Labor Day is a holiday for city solid waste crews. Trash from Monday’s Route will be collected on Tuesday, September 6th. Other routes will be on their normal schedule, but crews may come earlier or later in the day than usual.
muddyrivernews.com
‘If it’s not curbside, I’m going to throw it in the garbage’: Speakers express dissatisfaction with proposed drop-off recycling sites
QUINCY — Six people spoke to the Quincy City Council during the public forum portion of Monday night’s meeting to express their dissatisfaction about the possibility of the discontinuance of curbside recycling pickup in the city. Mary Ann Klein, president of the League of Women Voters, was one...
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
977wmoi.com
ISP to Ramp Up Nighttime Enforcement Patrols Locally This September
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 14 Commander, Captain Jon Dively, announces the. ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Warren and McDonough Counties. during September. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking. enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially.
muddyrivernews.com
‘We are definitely moving in the right direction’: Boaters, Park District officials pleased with talks about marina
QUINCY — Chris Griggs called it “a dialogue like we’ve never had before, which is very much appreciated.”. A group of local boaters and renters informally met for about 90 minutes with Quincy Park Board commissioners John Frankenhoff and Jeff VanCamp on Tuesday to talk about issues involving boating on the Mississippi River and finding a way to keep Art Keller Marina open past 2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Curious crowd shows up to check out Illinois 57 plans
QUINCY — The conference room at Downtown Quincy’s Atrium hotel was filled with charts, maps and big screens Thursday evening showing potential improvements for Illinois 57 between Broadway and I-172. The project, which has an overall price tag of about $75 million, appears to have been scaled down...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
8/29/2022 - 8:10 a.m - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 500 block of 48th Street. 8/29/2022 - 4:34 p.m. - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 8/30/2022 - 3:45 p.m....
ktvo.com
Residents safely escape Ottumwa house fire
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An early-morning house fire has caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to an Ottumwa home. Emergency first responders were called to the blaze just before 1 a.m. Friday at 1108 E. Mary St. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke emitting from the...
KWQC
Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release. Officers responded and were able to identify the...
lewispnj.com
Murder Conviction For Mays
Marcus Mays, formerly of LaGrange, was found guilty of first-degree murder and seven counts of abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. Mays was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018, after a child in his custody was taken to Blessing Hospital with injuries the day before.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 31, 2022
Jessica L Bezely (35) 639 York for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 12th & Maine PTC 122. James Weber reported his 12 Kia was hit by another vehicle while parked at 2900 State on 8/22/22 104. Nadunt C Clay, 39, Quincy, was arrested on warrants for operating...
