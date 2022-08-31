Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
MLB・
Gamespot
Fanatical's Labor Day Sale Discounts New PC Games And Game Dev Software
Fanatical’s Labor Day sale is live and several new PC games are available at their lowest prices yet, plus you can get an additional 8% off most other games and software you buy through the digital retailer during the event. The 8% discount even stacks with existing discounts, so you really are getting the best deals yet for a variety of products. The coupon applied automatically when we tested it, but if you don't see the extra discount, enter promo code LABOR8 at checkout.
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns in "Beef and Broccoli" for the Upcoming Fall Season
Last year, news of the Jordan Brand‘s most coveted hiking boots, the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG arriving in “Black Gum” made quite the headlines when it was announced to be a fall staple for the season. Now, after the success of the silhouette’s return, the footwear company is reviving another popular color for the silhouette for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
inputmag.com
Sneaker scammer Zadeh Kicks is selling off 60,000 pairs to cover its $85M debt
Were you or someone you know a victim of the Zadeh Kicks Ponzi scheme? You may be entitled to monetary compensation. As the sneaker retailer’s founder, Michael Malekzadeh, continues to pay his legal dues for cheating customers out of millions of dollars, authorities are putting his inventory up for sale.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Cobalt Bliss"
In the past month, appears to expand its collection of high-tops by resurrecting one of its most sought-after ’90s models. By reaching into its archives, the Nike Air More Uptempo has surfaced in various colorways including the “Red Toe”, a Los Angeles Lakers inspired hue and most recently in “Wheat Gum”. The model will also be debuting its first Nike Air More Uptempo Slides, slated to arrive later this Fall.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Best Back to School Basics
After a summer of sunshine and relaxation, it can be difficult to ease back into the groove of classes, assignments, and early wake-up calls. For those slow days after sleepless study nights,. has all of the most versatile and comfortable basics to carry wearers through the motions. The best part...
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available Now: Series S Consoles, Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X has quickly established itself as a great place for frugal gamers. Game Pass is the main draw for folks on a budget--providing access to hundreds of games for just a few bucks a month--but constant sales and promotions make it easy to find a cheap new game without needing to be part of the service.
Gamespot
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition Is Back In Stock
After years of waiting following its announcement, we finally know when Bayonetta 3 arrives. The long-anticipated sequel releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. If you know you'll be checking out the latest adventure from Platinum Games, preorders are now live for two different versions of the game. The $90 Trinity Masquerade Edition is back in stock right now at Best Buy and Target. Retailers usually sell out pretty quickly, so snag one while you can.
hypebeast.com
Nike Equips the Air Max 90 "Photon Dust" With GORE-TEX
When it comes to weatherproof technology, GORE-TEX is the first that comes to mind. The gold standard for handling the elements, GORE-TEX has remained a staple in countless brands’ repertoire. Now, following an Air Jordan 5 and collaborative UNDERCOVER x. Air Force 1/Air Revaderchi Hybrid sneaker with GORE-TEX detailing,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look
While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
Gamespot
Season Seven Community Day: Official Sea of Thieves
The next Sea Of Thieves Community Day is almost upon us! Featuring freebies, sales and the chance to increase Ancient Skeleton appearances, Sept 17th is the date to mark on your calendar. We're looking forward to seeing what you all get up to!
Gamespot
Transformers: Last Bot Standing #4
It’s come to this! Donnokt—no, the universe—hangs in the balance. The last true Cybertronian stands against Visitors from another world to determine the future. One shall stand, one shall fall. Find out who will be the Last Bot Standing!
Gamespot
Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week
Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.
Gamespot
Comments / 0