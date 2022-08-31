Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies will cut online tuition in half for local healthcare workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies is cutting online tuition in half for local health care workers, billing the discount as an appreciation for the industry’s work during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also smart business, a way to tap into a substantial segment of the...
theithacan.org
Commentary: IC Must Deliver on Substance Free Options
As my senior year begins, I often find myself reflecting on my first year at Ithaca College. My first undergraduate year had all the elements of the typical start of a college experience — my first time eating in a dining hall or using communal bathrooms, bouts of homesickness, exciting new classes and clubs, a growing sense of independence, and more. But my first year in college came with unexpected loneliness and a lack of help.
Report: Syracuse University to consider revoking Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree
The Syracuse University Board of Trustees is considering revoking the honorary degree given to Rudy Giuliani, the Daily Orange reported Tuesday. SU Chancellor Kent Syverud told the Syracuse University Student Association on Monday that he brought the topic up with the school’s board of trustees, according to the report. In April, the University Senate passed a resolution, introduced by the Student Association, urging the revocation of Giuliani’s honorary degree.
cnycentral.com
Survivors call for resignation of second Vera House leader after resignation of director
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Longtime Vera House leader Randi Bregman has resigned. The news broke following weeks of exclusive reporting on the nonprofit’s decision to knowingly hire a sex offender. Now, survivors and one prominent local leader with deep ties to Vera House are questioning why Bregman is the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Workers Vote ‘No’ on Negotiated Contract With University
The United Auto Workers, the union that represents University employees in non-management positions such as dining and building care, held a vote on Monday on a tentative agreement for wage increases and benefits. Many employees expressed complaints about the agreement, which is the second tentative agreement proposed in this round...
cnycentral.com
GALLERY: Today in CNY takes on Milkshakes, with special guests Laura Hand & Peter Hall
Syracuse, NY — Check out the "Strawberry State of Mind" Milkshake. The Today in Central New York team took on the annual 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-off Milkshake Contest" at the 2022 New York State Fair. Click the photo gallery above to check out NBC3's delicious creation!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth
Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
Vera House’s crisis: A bad hire puts a community institution on the defensive
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vera House is where Meaghan Greeley found healing as an abuse survivor. It is where she found guidance and inspiration for her career as a counselor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
syracuse.com
East Syracuse-Minoa vs. Corcoran Football
East Syracuse-Minoa’s Daniel Gilkey dives in for a touchdown tackled by Corcoran’s Deviyne Bailey during a football matchup at East Syracuse-Minoa High School, Manlius, N.Y., Friday September 2, 2022. Scott Schild | sschild@syracuse.com Get Photo. 9 / 31. Corcoran vs. East Syracuse-Minoa Football. Corcoran’s Deviyne Bailey breaks his...
theithacan.org
Editorial: Cayuga Health System improves standard of care
The Cayuga Health System (CHS) is a large-scale, sophisticated network of health professionals with a much higher bandwidth and scope than the Hammond Health Center ever experienced. This upgrade changes the campus health service experience from a lower grade health evaluator to a legitimate clinic. Students of Ithaca College will likely begin to receive a reasonable standard of care from their campus health providers as a result.
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cardiac Merger; Dr Fred Talarico to Head Up Cardiac Services at MVHS
A well known Mohawk Valley Cardiologist is leaving private practice and merging with Mohawk Valley Health System. Dr. Fred Talarico, who has operated his own Cardiovascular and Preventative Medicine practice since 1986, is joining MVHS and has been named Medical Director of Cardiac Services. Beginning September 1, the practice will...
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
NY State Fair, circus shows, ghost tours: 9 things to do in CNY this weekend
It’s weekend two of the Great New York State Fair, so there’s not wanting for things to do this weekend. But if you’re tired of the crowds, there are some low-key things to do aside from the fair. Catch a piano salon in Ithaca or see award-winning shorts from Sundance Film Festival, screened on Cornell University’s campus. Try Lao food at Salt City Market or watch circus performers around Ithaca. Take a historic ghostwalk in preparation for the fall or get tickets to the Budweiser Classic at the Oswego Speedway. Whatever your interest, CNY has something for you.
Syracuse Police Say Goodbye to Retiring Detective
SYRACUSE, NY – The Syracuse Police Department is saying goodbye to one of its veterans....
Day 9 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Wednesday was a promising start to the homestretch. The ticket-takers felt it. The food vendors felt it. The hot-tub sellers felt it. Even Patti LaBelle, the Godmother of Soul, felt it during what very well might be the final rain of the New York State Fair. “Let it stop raining!” she ordered.
cnycentral.com
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
New York’s new restrictions on handguns start Thursday: Uncertainty and confusion reign
Syracuse, NY – Starting Thursday, New York is poised to become the first state to criminalize the carry of handguns on all private property without explicit permission – a felony that could carry prison time. The new gun-control law will also increase training requirements and require disclosure of...
WKTV
NYS Department of Health updates COVID-19 guidelines ahead of return to school
The New York State Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 recommendations following the release of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oneida County Health Department is following suit and adopting the new guidance. The CDC has also released updated recommendations for in-person learning and...
Comments / 0