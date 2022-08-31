ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

theithacan.org

Commentary: IC Must Deliver on Substance Free Options

As my senior year begins, I often find myself reflecting on my first year at Ithaca College. My first undergraduate year had all the elements of the typical start of a college experience — my first time eating in a dining hall or using communal bathrooms, bouts of homesickness, exciting new classes and clubs, a growing sense of independence, and more. But my first year in college came with unexpected loneliness and a lack of help.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Report: Syracuse University to consider revoking Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree

The Syracuse University Board of Trustees is considering revoking the honorary degree given to Rudy Giuliani, the Daily Orange reported Tuesday. SU Chancellor Kent Syverud told the Syracuse University Student Association on Monday that he brought the topic up with the school’s board of trustees, according to the report. In April, the University Senate passed a resolution, introduced by the Student Association, urging the revocation of Giuliani’s honorary degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Workers Vote ‘No’ on Negotiated Contract With University

The United Auto Workers, the union that represents University employees in non-management positions such as dining and building care, held a vote on Monday on a tentative agreement for wage increases and benefits. Many employees expressed complaints about the agreement, which is the second tentative agreement proposed in this round...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse shelter provides stability for area youth

Upstate cities like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo struggle with the highest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. There are young New Yorkers who are often left with no home, as poverty leads to housing insecurity or a harmful home life. But there is a place that offers more than...
SYRACUSE, NY
#The Park School#Ithaca College#Syracuse University
syracuse.com

East Syracuse-Minoa vs. Corcoran Football

East Syracuse-Minoa’s Daniel Gilkey dives in for a touchdown tackled by Corcoran’s Deviyne Bailey during a football matchup at East Syracuse-Minoa High School, Manlius, N.Y., Friday September 2, 2022. Scott Schild | sschild@syracuse.com Get Photo. 9 / 31. Corcoran vs. East Syracuse-Minoa Football. Corcoran’s Deviyne Bailey breaks his...
SYRACUSE, NY
theithacan.org

Editorial: Cayuga Health System improves standard of care

The Cayuga Health System (CHS) is a large-scale, sophisticated network of health professionals with a much higher bandwidth and scope than the Hammond Health Center ever experienced. This upgrade changes the campus health service experience from a lower grade health evaluator to a legitimate clinic. Students of Ithaca College will likely begin to receive a reasonable standard of care from their campus health providers as a result.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Education
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair, circus shows, ghost tours: 9 things to do in CNY this weekend

It’s weekend two of the Great New York State Fair, so there’s not wanting for things to do this weekend. But if you’re tired of the crowds, there are some low-key things to do aside from the fair. Catch a piano salon in Ithaca or see award-winning shorts from Sundance Film Festival, screened on Cornell University’s campus. Try Lao food at Salt City Market or watch circus performers around Ithaca. Take a historic ghostwalk in preparation for the fall or get tickets to the Budweiser Classic at the Oswego Speedway. Whatever your interest, CNY has something for you.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

NYS Department of Health updates COVID-19 guidelines ahead of return to school

The New York State Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 recommendations following the release of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oneida County Health Department is following suit and adopting the new guidance. The CDC has also released updated recommendations for in-person learning and...

