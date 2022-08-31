Read full article on original website
theithacan.org
Editorial: Recent Wi-Fi update caused unnecessary confusion
The Ithaca College Information Technology (IT) department’s recent attempt at a Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) upgrade caused a stir among on-campus students. Many campus residents found an email in their inbox with vague instructions to connect to the upgraded Apogee MyResNet Wi-Fi system upon their arrival. These instructions led to much confusion across the student population.
theithacan.org
Commentary: IC Must Deliver on Substance Free Options
As my senior year begins, I often find myself reflecting on my first year at Ithaca College. My first undergraduate year had all the elements of the typical start of a college experience — my first time eating in a dining hall or using communal bathrooms, bouts of homesickness, exciting new classes and clubs, a growing sense of independence, and more. But my first year in college came with unexpected loneliness and a lack of help.
theithacan.org
Students and faculty impacted by honors program phasing out
“My honors classes have framed my time here,” Ithaca College senior Lyndsey Honor said. “But I wish that more people had the opportunity to see inside the honors program before they really just made the decision to close it down entirely.”. In Fall 2019, then Provost and now...
theithacan.org
IC partners with Cayuga Health System for student health care
Ithaca College became a part of the Cayuga Health System’s (CHS) network Aug. 15, with the hopes to create a more sustainable student health center. This enhancement comes with a price: students now need to provide an insurance card and may need to pay a copay in order to use the services within the health center.
ithaca.com
Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed
Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
BU wins $64 million competition
Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Workers Vote ‘No’ on Negotiated Contract With University
The United Auto Workers, the union that represents University employees in non-management positions such as dining and building care, held a vote on Monday on a tentative agreement for wage increases and benefits. Many employees expressed complaints about the agreement, which is the second tentative agreement proposed in this round...
Holy Family Catholic School prepares for the school year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As people around the country prepare for the 2022-23 school year, religious schools continue to ring the bell. Holy Family Elementary, built-in 1898, is the last remaining catholic school within Elmira city limits. The school teaches from grades PK-6 and has taught generations of Elmira residents. According to building historian Joe […]
Steuben County comprehensive plan process now underway
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The first countywide comprehensive plan in Steuben County’s history is now underway, and the county is looking for public input for the roadmap to the County’s future. Comprehensive plans, also known as general plans or master plans, develop a process that determines community goals and presents a vision for the […]
Republican Zach Winn mounts longshot bid for Ithaca Mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Running on the Republican ticket for local office in the notoriously liberal City of Ithaca can be called a long shot. A less charitable definition would be political suicide. Republicans barely make up more than 6% of the registered voters in the city, but Zach Winn stands under...
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
z955.com
Cornell sees spike in COVID-19 cases on campus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 numbers are growing at Cornell. According to their online data tracker, the university saw a large increase last week in positive cases – 236 students who tested positive, versus 90 from the previous week. Provost Michael Kotlikoff says everyone on campus is still required to be vaccinated and boosted, unless they have approved medical or religious exemptions.
Input sought on closing Binghamton schools
The Binghamton City School District is scheduling additional public forums as it continues to mull over whether to close one of its elementary schools.
Greg Catlin to Retire After Decades in Binghamton Broadcasting
A longtime Binghamton broadcast journalist who was a familiar face on television for decades has announced his retirement. Greg Catlin has been the president and CEO for WSKG public television and radio in Vestal for almost six years. Before joining WSKG in December 2016, Catlin worked for more than 35...
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland County advises unvaccinated residents to get polio shots
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Health officials in Cortland County are urging unvaccinated residents to get polio shots. The Health Department says anyone two-months and older should get vaccinated as soon as possible. They say pregnant people may also receive shots. Officials say the disease can cause muscle weakness, and...
Chenango Bridge “Batch Coffee” Shop Hiring Just Ahead of Opening
With three Broome County sites offering craft beer, the owners of Beer Tree Brew Co. are almost ready to open their first coffee shop. Batch Coffee in Chenango Bridge is expected to start operations next month. The shop is located in a newly-renovated building at 70 Chenango Bridge Road. Beer...
cortlandvoice.com
Next week’s garbage pickup in Cortland & Homer delayed
Garbage and recycling pickup in the City of Cortland and the Village of Homer next week will be delayed due to Labor Day. According to the city’s Department of Public Works, Friday’s pickup will still be the same day. DPW noted that next week there will also be glass-only pickup.
New airline coming to Greater Binghamton Airport
Avelo Airlines has announced plans to provide air service to the Greater Binghamton Airport.
