As my senior year begins, I often find myself reflecting on my first year at Ithaca College. My first undergraduate year had all the elements of the typical start of a college experience — my first time eating in a dining hall or using communal bathrooms, bouts of homesickness, exciting new classes and clubs, a growing sense of independence, and more. But my first year in college came with unexpected loneliness and a lack of help.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO