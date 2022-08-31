ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theithacan.org

Students and faculty impacted by honors program phasing out

“My honors classes have framed my time here,” Ithaca College senior Lyndsey Honor said. “But I wish that more people had the opportunity to see inside the honors program before they really just made the decision to close it down entirely.”. In Fall 2019, then Provost and now...
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

IC partners with Cayuga Health System for student health care

Ithaca College became a part of the Cayuga Health System’s (CHS) network Aug. 15, with the hopes to create a more sustainable student health center. This enhancement comes with a price: students now need to provide an insurance card and may need to pay a copay in order to use the services within the health center.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed

Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Workers Vote ‘No’ on Negotiated Contract With University

The United Auto Workers, the union that represents University employees in non-management positions such as dining and building care, held a vote on Monday on a tentative agreement for wage increases and benefits. Many employees expressed complaints about the agreement, which is the second tentative agreement proposed in this round...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Society
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
theithacan.org

Commentary: IC Must Deliver on Substance Free Options

As my senior year begins, I often find myself reflecting on my first year at Ithaca College. My first undergraduate year had all the elements of the typical start of a college experience — my first time eating in a dining hall or using communal bathrooms, bouts of homesickness, exciting new classes and clubs, a growing sense of independence, and more. But my first year in college came with unexpected loneliness and a lack of help.
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Editorial: Cayuga Health System improves standard of care

The Cayuga Health System (CHS) is a large-scale, sophisticated network of health professionals with a much higher bandwidth and scope than the Hammond Health Center ever experienced. This upgrade changes the campus health service experience from a lower grade health evaluator to a legitimate clinic. Students of Ithaca College will likely begin to receive a reasonable standard of care from their campus health providers as a result.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Volunteers#Ithaca College Eco Reps#Ithacan
WETM 18 News

BU wins $64 million competition

Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
BINGHAMTON, NY
theithacan.org

Editorial: Recent Wi-Fi update caused unnecessary confusion

The Ithaca College Information Technology (IT) department’s recent attempt at a Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) upgrade caused a stir among on-campus students. Many campus residents found an email in their inbox with vague instructions to connect to the upgraded Apogee MyResNet Wi-Fi system upon their arrival. These instructions led to much confusion across the student population.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
wrvo.org

McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Lee Zeldin and state lawmakers speak out against HALT Act

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corrections officers and state lawmakers appeared outside the Elmira Correctional Facility nearly two weeks ago to speak against the HALT Act. On Wednesday, Gubernatorial Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and his running mate Allison Esposito joined them in voicing their concerns. New York's State HALT Act limits...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy