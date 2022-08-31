Read full article on original website
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10
Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
Look at Fort Collins’ New Linden in Old Town After $3.5 Million Upgrade
The City of Fort Collins has had this plan for Linden Street in Old Town on the books since 2014. They began construction in February of 2022; now, the job is all but complete. The businesses along this portion of Linden in Old Town must be elated, now that the...
Happenings in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks – August/September 2022
Labor Day holiday weekend is filled with one last camping trip, fishing, hiking, family get-togethers, and just relaxing. I hope you enjoy it to the fullest!. Weekly Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:. Mainstreet Market September 8 – September 22 Thursday Night’s 4:30 – 7:30. The Wellington...
The Least Expensive Home In Larimer County Is A Mountain Paradise
How cool would it to be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over...
Recommended: Tasty NOCO Restaurant Survey
When the news came down that longtime Fort Collins eatery Canino’s Italian Restaurant will be closing in the near future, my wife and I decided to make Canino’s our choice for our anniversary dinner. We were looking forward to their delicious lasagna and eggplant parmesan and a glass...
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
5280.com
6 Beautiful Places to Stand-Up Paddleboard on the Front Range
With autumn’s golden light shining on the horizon, it’s time to savor the last days of summer. One surefire way? Sluicing through the water on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP). SUPing is one of the best ways to soak up the fleeting sunshine, and Colorado’s Front Range boasts plenty of picture-perfect locations for novices and pros alike. Below, find five spots within an hour or so of Denver (plus one bonus getaway) where you can dip your paddle in the water and your toes in the sand—all before the snow flies.
Einstein Bros. opens new northern Colorado location
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Einstein is back in Fort Collins. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels opened a location in Fort Collins on Friday. It's the first in the city in 22 years. Einstein held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new eatery at 250 E. Harmony Road, Suite F2. Einstein said...
boulderreportinglab.org
The end of an era: After more than 35 years in business, Boulder’s beloved Albums on the Hill will slowly close its doors after Labor Day 2022
Albums on the Hill at 1128 13th Street in Boulder will be open Sept. 1-5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. At Boulder’s iconic record store Albums on the Hill — one of the oldest businesses on 13th Street — there is little evidence of the looming closure that awaits the neighborhood.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Lots burned in the Marshall Fire are for sale, pending, and sold
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The desire to buy burned land full of debris wasn't there back in February when lots burned by the Marshall Fire were put on the market. But a lot has changed in eight months. "It's wonderful to see the healing process of the land and...
5280.com
4 Must-Order Goodies at Bánh & Butter Bakery Café
Thoa Nguyen basically grew up inside Federal Boulevard’s New Saigon: Her parents, Thai Nguyen and Ha Pham, owned and operated the now-iconic restaurant for 35 years, introducing Denverites to traditional Vietnamese fare such as pho, rice-paper-wrapped spring rolls, and grilled-meat-topped bowls before selling the business in 2017. But it was French pastries, from Denver shops such as now-closed André’s Confiserie Suisse and Sweet Soiree, that captivated Nguyen. So, in 2010, when she was 20, she moved to Paris to study how to make the treats, swapping red bean paste for vanilla bean. By the time she returned to Colorado in 2011, her parents had built a bakery and deli adjacent to New Saigon for her as a welcome-home present. There, for seven years, Nguyen crafted the Asian sandwiches and snacks, such as durian- and pandan-infused desserts, that New Saigon’s fan base clamored for. But a croissant-shaped hole in her heart led the 31-year-old to combine the Vietnamese traditions she grew up with and her passion (and talent) for French pastry and open Bánh & Butter Bakery Café on East Colfax Avenue in April. “My family didn’t really know what my vision was,” Nguyen says. “Now, I have my own.”
Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September
It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Part game, part thrifting – all fun at the Goodwill Outlet Stores
It's part game show, part thrifting and for many, it is very addictive. It is bin shopping at the Goodwill Outlet Stores.
Volunteers Begin Building Tiny Homes For Veterans
In Longmont, Veterans Community Project has been providing assistance to veterans since 2020. Now's it's building the VCP Village on 2-acres of land on the outskirts of the city. The village will be comprised of 26 tiny homes and a 3,000-square-foot Community Center. "We have an 8-to-1 ratio with case managers, which is something we're really proud of. It can have deeper impact with all the veterans," said Jennifer Seybold, Executive Director of Veterans Community Project. The goal is to thoroughly address all of the underlying causes that is contributing to the veteran's homelessness. VCP has an 85-percent success rate...
Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus
Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
Massive Moth Mistaken For a Bird Rescued From Fort Collins Home
The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays an important part in the local community, coming to the rescue of animals both big and small whenever they are in need. Recently, an elderly Fort Collins resident reached out to the NCWC team after she thought a hummingbird was stuck in her house. She was unable to get the flying creature out due to the home's high ceilings.
Colorado Deer Nurses Triplets, Watch These 3 Fawns in Action
There are adorable baby deer everywhere in Colorado right now. It's hard not to stop and take in the innocence and dark eyes of a spotted fawn. Those white spots are still so magical, certainly, it has to do with the 1942 movie Bambi. The deer we have here in...
