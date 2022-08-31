ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

More information released on Berlin home invasion

BERLIN, Md. – Police have released more information on a Berlin home invasion that took place in late August. The incident took place at around 10:45 p.m. on August 21st, in the 200 block of Broad Street. Officers quickly arrived on scene and learned that a male suspect had used a rocking chair that was outside of the residence to break a window and enter the home while the owners were inside. One of the victims was present in the room where the suspect initiated entry and reported that the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded the location of a safe. After a brief struggle with one of the victims, the suspect fled on foot through an exterior door.
BERLIN, MD
The Dispatch

Berlin Home Invasion Suspect Description Released

BERLIN – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying last week’s home invasion suspect in Berlin. “Investigators have been arduously combing through numerous videos from the surrounding area in an attempt to identify the suspect responsible. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, between the ages of 25 and 35, slender build, wearing a gray sweater and a beanie,” a press release from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office stated.
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

J-1 admits to stealing cash from Ocean City employer

A J-1 student preparing to head home to Romania was arrested this week in Ocean City for stealing over $3,000 from the restaurant where he worked. Marius Nicolae Chira, 23, was arrested by Ocean City Police on Tuesday morning near Beach Side Drive and charged with theft, operating a theft scheme, and embezzlement.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MD
Berlin, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Dispatch

High School Band Theft Charges

SALISBURY – The treasurer of Wicomico High School Band Boosters faces charges of embezzlement and theft following a month-long criminal investigation. On July 13, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was notified by the administration of Wicomico High School of a subject stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. According to the sheriff’s office, a criminal investigation revealed the treasurer, Brook Amber Cook, 31, of Salisbury, had allegedly stolen $15,085.04.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Summer drug investigation leads to numerous arrests in Sussex Co.

ELLENDALE, Del. – Numerous people are facing drug charges following an investigation into drug dealing in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. From June 2022 through August 2022, Delaware State Police say they worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. Law enforcement executed a series of search warrants at these locations this week, resulting in the seizure of the following:
ELLENDALE, DE
The Dispatch

Cops & Courts – September 2, 2022

OCEAN CITY — A New York man was arrested on assault charges last weekend after allegedly striking his juvenile daughter during an argument about who paid for their beach vacation. Around 10 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a motel at 20th Street for...
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Fraud#Hoa
WMDT.com

Fire at former Wells Appliances under investigation

DELMAR, Md. – An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed a vacant business in Delmar late Thursday night. Firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 11 p.m., at the former Wells Appliances, located at 8925 Stage Road. The blaze took approximately one hour to control.
DELMAR, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Seaford man sentenced for collecting Social Security benefits of deceased client

A Seaford man was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for defrauding the Social Security Administration of nearly $150,000. According to court documents, Marques Fountain, 42, collected another man’s SSA retirement benefits. The man, for whom Fountain served as a caretaker passed away in 2009.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Man sentenced to life behind bars for rape, kidnapping

SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a man to life behind bars plus 70 years for kidnapping and rape. 50-year-old Damon Williamson was arrested in February 2021 following two separate incidents. The first happened in January 2021, when Williamson sexually assaulted an adult female victim at the Chesapeake Inn in Salisbury. The following month, Williamson drove two adult female victims from East Salisbury to the area of the Industrial Park for the purpose of sexually assaulting each one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Ocean City Today

Officials blame fire in Berlin hotel on employee cigarette

The historic Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damage last week after an employee’s cigarette sparked a fire near the kitchen of the Victorian structure. The Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of smoke at the three-story building at 3:53 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported smoke and fire...
BERLIN, MD
The Dispatch

Family’s Faith In Justice Worth Modeling

“Crash team investigators continue to follow up on leads while talking to witnesses. This case is active and ongoing while police seek anyone with first-hand knowledge of the incident or who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at 410-819-4721. Callers will remain confidential. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.”
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County

BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
BLADES, DE
Ocean City Today

Nine Ocean City businesses caught selling minors booze

Several Ocean City restaurants were caught serving alcohol to minors last month in routine stings organized by the Ocean City Police Department. Many police departments around the country conduct operations to ensure businesses remain in compliance with the laws regarding the sale of alcohol. As many bar and restaurant operators...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing woman in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman in Ocean City. Police say 42-year-old Carley Cahall was last seen by her family on the Boardwalk at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Cahall reportedly has no phone or money and may be looking for a place to stay or ways to contact her family. The family is very worried about her.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

Ocean View Woman Arrested Following Drug Investigation

An Ocean View woman is facing drug related charges following a recent investigation into drug sales that police said began several months ago. Ocean View Police said Tuesday that a search was executed recently at a home on West Avenue that resulted in seizure of more than 1,000 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected fentanyl pills and more than 45-thousand dollars in cash.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
WBOC

Somerset Intermediate School Student Charged After Bomb Threat

WESTOVER, Md. - A Somerset Intermediate School student was charged after texting a bomb threat against the school on Friday morning. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7:24 a.m., deputies responded to the school, located in Westover, in response to a bomb threat delivered to the Somerset County Emergency Services via text messages to 911.
WESTOVER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy