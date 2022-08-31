Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
More information released on Berlin home invasion
BERLIN, Md. – Police have released more information on a Berlin home invasion that took place in late August. The incident took place at around 10:45 p.m. on August 21st, in the 200 block of Broad Street. Officers quickly arrived on scene and learned that a male suspect had used a rocking chair that was outside of the residence to break a window and enter the home while the owners were inside. One of the victims was present in the room where the suspect initiated entry and reported that the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded the location of a safe. After a brief struggle with one of the victims, the suspect fled on foot through an exterior door.
The Dispatch
Berlin Home Invasion Suspect Description Released
BERLIN – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying last week’s home invasion suspect in Berlin. “Investigators have been arduously combing through numerous videos from the surrounding area in an attempt to identify the suspect responsible. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, between the ages of 25 and 35, slender build, wearing a gray sweater and a beanie,” a press release from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Couple Facing Drug Charges, Police Say Children Were Present During Arrest
LINCOLN, DE – The Delaware State Police said when they arrived at the home of...
Ocean City Today
J-1 admits to stealing cash from Ocean City employer
A J-1 student preparing to head home to Romania was arrested this week in Ocean City for stealing over $3,000 from the restaurant where he worked. Marius Nicolae Chira, 23, was arrested by Ocean City Police on Tuesday morning near Beach Side Drive and charged with theft, operating a theft scheme, and embezzlement.
The Dispatch
High School Band Theft Charges
SALISBURY – The treasurer of Wicomico High School Band Boosters faces charges of embezzlement and theft following a month-long criminal investigation. On July 13, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was notified by the administration of Wicomico High School of a subject stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. According to the sheriff’s office, a criminal investigation revealed the treasurer, Brook Amber Cook, 31, of Salisbury, had allegedly stolen $15,085.04.
WMDT.com
Summer drug investigation leads to numerous arrests in Sussex Co.
ELLENDALE, Del. – Numerous people are facing drug charges following an investigation into drug dealing in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. From June 2022 through August 2022, Delaware State Police say they worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. Law enforcement executed a series of search warrants at these locations this week, resulting in the seizure of the following:
Ocean City Police Department Investigating Theft
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating a theft that...
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – September 2, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A New York man was arrested on assault charges last weekend after allegedly striking his juvenile daughter during an argument about who paid for their beach vacation. Around 10 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a motel at 20th Street for...
WMDT.com
Fire at former Wells Appliances under investigation
DELMAR, Md. – An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed a vacant business in Delmar late Thursday night. Firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 11 p.m., at the former Wells Appliances, located at 8925 Stage Road. The blaze took approximately one hour to control.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford man sentenced for collecting Social Security benefits of deceased client
A Seaford man was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for defrauding the Social Security Administration of nearly $150,000. According to court documents, Marques Fountain, 42, collected another man’s SSA retirement benefits. The man, for whom Fountain served as a caretaker passed away in 2009.
WBOC
Delivery Trucks Create Obstacles for Rehoboth Beach Vol. Fire Co.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company has had the busiest summer in it's history. But, commercial delivery trucks are making it harder for the department to respond to calls on time. In July and August alone, the RBVFC has received over 900 EMS calls and over...
WMDT.com
Man sentenced to life behind bars for rape, kidnapping
SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a man to life behind bars plus 70 years for kidnapping and rape. 50-year-old Damon Williamson was arrested in February 2021 following two separate incidents. The first happened in January 2021, when Williamson sexually assaulted an adult female victim at the Chesapeake Inn in Salisbury. The following month, Williamson drove two adult female victims from East Salisbury to the area of the Industrial Park for the purpose of sexually assaulting each one.
Ocean City Today
Officials blame fire in Berlin hotel on employee cigarette
The historic Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damage last week after an employee’s cigarette sparked a fire near the kitchen of the Victorian structure. The Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of smoke at the three-story building at 3:53 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported smoke and fire...
The Dispatch
Family’s Faith In Justice Worth Modeling
“Crash team investigators continue to follow up on leads while talking to witnesses. This case is active and ongoing while police seek anyone with first-hand knowledge of the incident or who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at 410-819-4721. Callers will remain confidential. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.”
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
Ocean City Today
Nine Ocean City businesses caught selling minors booze
Several Ocean City restaurants were caught serving alcohol to minors last month in routine stings organized by the Ocean City Police Department. Many police departments around the country conduct operations to ensure businesses remain in compliance with the laws regarding the sale of alcohol. As many bar and restaurant operators...
Officers cleared in deadly Somerset County shootout
The victim had gone to the store to withdrawal $60 from an ATM after allegedly being forced to do so at gunpoint, by a man he knew named William Robert Brink.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing woman in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman in Ocean City. Police say 42-year-old Carley Cahall was last seen by her family on the Boardwalk at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Cahall reportedly has no phone or money and may be looking for a place to stay or ways to contact her family. The family is very worried about her.
WGMD Radio
Ocean View Woman Arrested Following Drug Investigation
An Ocean View woman is facing drug related charges following a recent investigation into drug sales that police said began several months ago. Ocean View Police said Tuesday that a search was executed recently at a home on West Avenue that resulted in seizure of more than 1,000 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected fentanyl pills and more than 45-thousand dollars in cash.
WBOC
Somerset Intermediate School Student Charged After Bomb Threat
WESTOVER, Md. - A Somerset Intermediate School student was charged after texting a bomb threat against the school on Friday morning. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7:24 a.m., deputies responded to the school, located in Westover, in response to a bomb threat delivered to the Somerset County Emergency Services via text messages to 911.
