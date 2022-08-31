ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

K92.3

Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation

As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
iowa.media

Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa

Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation effective immediately relating to the weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways during the fall harvest. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without...
Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
B100

Are These Really The Most Overrated Cities In Iowa?

About a month ago we asked Iowans what they thought were the most overrated cities in the great state of Iowa. After multiple votes came in, we now have those results. You can see that poll here. Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to...
Western Iowa Today

Turkey flocks in western Minnesota have tested positive for bird flu

(Willmar, MN) — Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Doctor Shanna Voss, senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird flu was first confirmed in Iowa in February, in a backyard flock in Council Bluffs. The last quarantine of an Iowa flock ended in July at a commercial turkey operation in northeast Iowa’s Bremer County. Officials urge Iowans to contact a veterinarian immediately if they suspect their poultry may have contracted the virus.
98.1 KHAK

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Disease Deadly to Rabbits Discovered for First Time in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit-owners should watch their pets for any signs of sickness before allowing them to interact with other rabbits.
104.5 KDAT

Poor Iowa Corn Crop Could Mean More Food Inflation

No pressure, Iowa. The future of prices we pay for certain products at the grocery store might just depend on the quality of our corn harvest this fall. And according to officials on a tour of Iowa cornfields, the results are not great. A national crop tour looked at cornfields...
northwestmoinfo.com

Teal & Dove Hunting Seasons Open Today in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) Today (Thursday) marks the start of teal and dove hunting seasons in Iowa. Nate Carr, a conservation officer with the Iowa DNR, says non-toxic shot is required and guns must be restricted to hold no more than three shells. “Teal season is essentially six bonus hunting days for...
KCCI.com

Cooler and drier pattern on the way to Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. We had a few isolated to widely scattered storms overnight across parts of our area. Coverage didn't materialize as much as anticipated due to a lack of forcing, but for the few that did receive rain--hopefully you enjoyed it because chances are not looking great for the next week. Some lingering clouds are expected today with a breezy north wind helping to transport cooler air into our region. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy--with more overcast conditions probable for Central and Southeast portions of Iowa. These clouds will linger for a good part of Sunday which will help to keep temperatures down into the mid 70s for most. We keep a very low chance for precipitation over our far southeast counties as the cold front that passed through on Saturday ultimately stalls out and a cutoff low pressure forms keeping these low precipitation chances in proximity for our far southeast zones.
104.5 KDAT

Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good

Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
