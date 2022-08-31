DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. We had a few isolated to widely scattered storms overnight across parts of our area. Coverage didn't materialize as much as anticipated due to a lack of forcing, but for the few that did receive rain--hopefully you enjoyed it because chances are not looking great for the next week. Some lingering clouds are expected today with a breezy north wind helping to transport cooler air into our region. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy--with more overcast conditions probable for Central and Southeast portions of Iowa. These clouds will linger for a good part of Sunday which will help to keep temperatures down into the mid 70s for most. We keep a very low chance for precipitation over our far southeast counties as the cold front that passed through on Saturday ultimately stalls out and a cutoff low pressure forms keeping these low precipitation chances in proximity for our far southeast zones.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO