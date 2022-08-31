Classic Trucks Featured at Classic Car Auction's Sale This Weekend

Make room for one of these bold classics.

The vintage truck and SUV market is absolutely on fire. There’s more demand for these vehicles now than ever before, and demand is outpacing trucks and SUVs currently for sale. In addition, many of these vehicles weren’t well cared for during their time, so finding a good example is even harder to come by. Currently in the online catalog of the Classic Car Auction Group are three examples that are collector grade, and ready to enter your collection, or grab one as your daily driver to make everyone jealous of your commute!

1977 Ford Bronco

Starting things off, the classic Ford Bronco is easily one of the most popular collectibles of the past few years. This “Tough on the Trail, Easy on the Road” vehicle is powered by a 302 cubic inch V8 engine, and has the 4 Low and 4 High Four Wheel Drive Option. See it here.

1954 Ford F100

This workhorse underwent a complete frame-off restoration, has a powder coated frame, and only has 800 miles on the rebuild. It has many new and custom parts, and is ready to be your next show truck. See it here.

1985 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck

The boxy 1980s trucks are another hot truck that saw a massive rise in popularity over recent years. This truck is powered by a 350 V8 engine, and has a new transmission with racing gears. It rolls on Nitto tires, and exhales through California compliant headers. See it here.

The 10th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction is an awesome bookend event to the summer Classic Car driving season in the Northern Rockies! The Burn the Point weekend is the largest classic car event in the region including a parade and street dance, car show and the 9th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction hosted by the Classic Car Auction Group. The auction is held at the Metra Park Expo Center in Billings, Montana. This location provides a great indoor setting for the Auction.