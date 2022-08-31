ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Classic Trucks Featured at Classic Car Auction's Sale This Weekend

By Johnny Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLuEi_0hcUWA0600

Make room for one of these bold classics.

The vintage truck and SUV market is absolutely on fire. There’s more demand for these vehicles now than ever before, and demand is outpacing trucks and SUVs currently for sale. In addition, many of these vehicles weren’t well cared for during their time, so finding a good example is even harder to come by. Currently in the online catalog of the Classic Car Auction Group are three examples that are collector grade, and ready to enter your collection, or grab one as your daily driver to make everyone jealous of your commute!

1977 Ford Bronco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFCTF_0hcUWA0600

Starting things off, the classic Ford Bronco is easily one of the most popular collectibles of the past few years. This “Tough on the Trail, Easy on the Road” vehicle is powered by a 302 cubic inch V8 engine, and has the 4 Low and 4 High Four Wheel Drive Option. See it here.

1954 Ford F100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ihBL_0hcUWA0600

This workhorse underwent a complete frame-off restoration, has a powder coated frame, and only has 800 miles on the rebuild. It has many new and custom parts, and is ready to be your next show truck. See it here.

1985 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CGjD_0hcUWA0600

The boxy 1980s trucks are another hot truck that saw a massive rise in popularity over recent years. This truck is powered by a 350 V8 engine, and has a new transmission with racing gears. It rolls on Nitto tires, and exhales through California compliant headers. See it here.

The 10th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction is an awesome bookend event to the summer Classic Car driving season in the Northern Rockies! The Burn the Point weekend is the largest classic car event in the region including a parade and street dance, car show and the 9th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction hosted by the Classic Car Auction Group. The auction is held at the Metra Park Expo Center in Billings, Montana. This location provides a great indoor setting for the Auction.

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
Motorious

This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Billings, MT
Cars
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Trucks#Car Show#Vehicles#Classic Car Auction#Ford#Chevrolet
MotorTrend Magazine

Vintage 1963 Corvette Race Car Found After Being Parked for 44 Years!

The world is full of undiscovered treasures. Some people use metal detectors to dig up lost wonders, and others hunt garage sales for that pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow. Gearheads, however, search the classifieds for their automotive lost treasure. This is that story, but this time around it wasn't the high-tech interwebs, it was a printed ad in a small-time newspaper. Yep, those still exist.
CARS
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Mecum Dallas To Feature Two 428 Powered 1969 Shelby GT500s

When it comes to classic Mustangs, it doesn't get much better than a 1969 Shelby GT500. The 1969 Mustang Shelby GT500 was received by the public well, and the release went off without a hitch. The 1969 model was restyled to be distinct with a restyled front facia, and the grille and headlights were shrouded in chrome trim. The rectangular light were now located in the new position below the GT500’s front bumper. Its hood now had three individual air scoops and the signature striping ran the length of the car on each side. What’s not the love about these cars? If you’re ready to bring home a 1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, you’re in luck, because two collector grade GT500s are heading to the Mecum Dallas auction, taking place September 7th-10th, check them out.
DALLAS, TX
Motorious

Junkyard Is A Graveyard Of Rotting Chevys

The classic car junk yard has got some fantastic classics. Resurrection Auto has just purchased a junkyard’s worth of classic cars. This collection is home to over 150 classic Chevy cars from 1950-1966 and trucks 1950-1988 as well as one random 1969 Corvette driver seat that sits on top of the hood of a Chevy Bel Air. The dense mass of cars is best described by the owners as “Junk, but good junk,” indeed they have found some 'good junk'.
CARS
The Independent

Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle. One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.The company says it's not telling people to park the SUVs outdoors. It says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on. Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.
CARS
Motorious

Eddie's Classic Collection Explored

This ridiculous gathering of American vintage automobiles is a jaw-dropping sight for nearly any enthusiast. We've seen some pretty massive collections over the years because of the dedication that some enthusiasts commit to gathering vintage models. From early automobiles to the best of modern performance vehicles, these various collections have shown off some truly impressive pieces. However, it's rare to see a mass of cars whose number has even two digits which is more than enough cars for even some of the most experienced collectors. That might seem like a lot of cars but it's quite literally pocket change when you compare it to this incredible sum of American performance and historic automobiles.
CARS
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo Looks Like It’s Straight Out Of Stranger Things

After introducing the striking Apex Custom liveries, Harley-Davidson has now amped up its lineup with the special Low Rider El Diablo. Based on the Low Rider ST, the motorcycle pays homage to the iconic 1983 FXRT and is part of Harley’s limited edition Icon collection, which already comprises the Electra Glide Revival. Accordingly, only 1,500 Low Rider El Diablos will go on sale, making this a special affair.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy