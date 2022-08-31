Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Vaccine, Chicago's Top Doc Gives Update
New COVID booster shots inched closer to distribution this week, but another critical step in the process will take place Thursday. What do we know about the shots and how effective are they?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Top...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron-Targeted Booster Shots On Their Way to Illinois, Chicago
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave new, 'bivalent' COVID booster shots their blessing, the vaccine, specifically targeting the highly contagious omicron subvariants, are on their way to Illinois and Chicago. And that's good news, Chicago's top doctor says, for this winter and fall -- a time...
Free At-Home COVID Tests From the Government Will be Suspended Tomorrow
A program that delivers free at-home COVID tests to every household that orders one in the U.S. will come to an end Friday. The government announced last weekend that the program would be suspended due to a lack of funding. "Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September...
