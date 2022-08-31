ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: San Diego's People's Ordinance - Why repealing it is fair in light of Proposition 13

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
City of San Diego homes now need three bins for city trash collection for landfill trash, recyclables and green waste. (U-T)

Re “ Why not lower property taxes to match hike in trash collection fee? ” (Aug. 18): Condominium owners pay property taxes and also pay for trash collection, a fact not acknowledged by recent letter writers.

Repealing the People’s Ordinance would finally eliminate this loophole and treat all property owners alike while raising revenue for municipal services.

Thanks to Proposition 13, many longtime homeowners are already reaping the benefits of remarkably low property taxes compared with the reality of their wildly appreciating property values.

Seniors on “fixed incomes” (Social Security) receive a cost-of-living adjustment each year and have options like a home equity lines of credit or reverse mortgages to capitalize on their assets.

Bruce Johnson

Normal Heights

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

