ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Should You Get a New COVID Booster? If So, When?

John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus. It’s the kind of calculation many Americans will face...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#The Associated Press
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced

Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy