Free, At-Home USPS COVID Tests From the Government Are No Longer Available
If you haven't gotten them yet, it's too late. A program that delivers free, at-home COVID tests to every U.S. household via United States Postal Service officially came to an end Friday, a statement on the program's website reads. "Ordering through the free at-home test program was suspended on Friday,...
New Omicron Boosters Are Now Available, But It's Unclear How Effective They Will Be
The U.S. authorized the first reformulation of Covid booster shots this week. The new doses target the dominant omicron subvariants as well as the original Covid strain that emerged in China in 2019. Top health officials believe the shots will provide more durable protection heading into the fall, but acknowledge...
Should You Get a New COVID Booster? If So, When?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus. It’s the kind of calculation many Americans will face...
Chicago-Area Walgreens Now Offering Appointments For New COVID Booster Shots
Chicago-Area Walgreens locations are now booking appointments for the newly approved COVID booster shots that specifically target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, the pharmacy said in a release Friday. “This season, we encourage everyone to stay protected by getting vaccinated with this more targeted updated COVID-19 booster...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron-Targeted Booster Shots On Their Way to Illinois, Chicago
Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave new, 'bivalent' COVID booster shots their blessing, the vaccine, specifically targeting the highly contagious omicron subvariants, are on their way to Illinois and Chicago. And that's good news, Chicago's top doctor says, for this winter and fall -- a time...
Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced
Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
