ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ Sweeping and Gutsy, Makes the Most of Its Ample Lore (and Amazon Budget): TV Review

By Caroline Framke
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Several years (and several hundreds of millions of dollars) after Amazon bought the TV rights to “ The Lord of the Rings ” from the J.R.R. Tolkien estate, the mammoth effort to boost Prime Video’s profile with the same kind of phenomenon HBO found in “Game of Thrones” is upon us — and it’s just as grand, if not as downright surreal, as the occasion calls for. Sure, “Game of Thrones” might have solidified a television format for fantasy epics. But George R.R. Martin’s novels simply wouldn’t exist without Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings,” and bringing these stories to episodic life requires not just all the considerable money Amazon can provide, but a certain amount of guts from the TV writers taking it on now, some 85 years after “The Hobbit” changed the game.

From first-time showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, “ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ” — premiering Sept. 2 with two episodes — slots as neatly into Peter Jackson’s preexisting cinematic universe of “LOTR” and “Hobbit” films as a series could feasibly manage, while also expanding on the lore fans have parsed for decades. The first episode even mirrors the opening scene of “The Fellowship of the Ring,” in which Cate Blanchett’s ethereal elf Galadriel intones a brief history of why the Ring is so important. The series, however, brings us back to the beginning of time, as Galadriel, now a younger and fierier version played by Morfydd Clark (“Saint Maud”), details the origin of all things.

From this prelude onward, “The Rings of Power” narrative adopts a solemn and awestruck approach that feels in line with Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Jackson’s scripts, even if the direction — by J.A. Bayona and Wayne Che Yip in initial episodes, with Charlotte Brändström to follow in ones to come — is more serviceably sweeping than specific. As for production value, it’s not exactly surprising that the physical world-building and glittering, armored costumes rate so high given the show’s astronomical price tag, but it’s still refreshing to escape into an alternate world that feels more tangibly real than it does CGI creation. When the action does require a visual effect — for, say, an enormous, undulating sea monster creeping underneath a splintering raft — clearly no expense was spared in making it ring true and palpably ominous. (Though if you’re wondering whether “The Rings of Power” might be a friendlier option to watch with your kids than the unabashedly violent “House of the Dragon,” the answer is “Yes, as long as they can handle war and/or the occasional orc jump scare.”)

After the opening outlines centuries of Galadriel’s life and the catastrophic First Age war, the story arrives at a single crucial moment where several plotlines and characters across races can collide. Die-hard Tolkienists may bristle at the idea of the show condensing so much history, but layering the action this way is undeniably effective when building a television show. And frankly, given how many characters and how much Tolkienian material “The Rings of Power” has to get through, the season’s eight-hour run time (the equivalent of two Jackson extended editions) feels practically Spartan.

The first two episodes are admirably concise and compelling in their introductions. As written by McKay, Payne and Gennifer Hutchison (“Better Call Saul”), these initial chapters strike a sturdy balance among the warring, politics and everyday life defining the chosen era as they establish protagonists from every corner of Middle Earth and beyond. There are elves: Galadriel, High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo, playing a much more affable version of the character than Hugo Weaving’s mature, or at least crankier, iteration in the films). There’s Nori (Markella Kavenagh), a restless Harfoot (i.e., a breed of Hobbit) who dreams of intrigue beyond her campground. There’s dwarf prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and wife Disa (Sophia Nomvete), as well as star-crossed would-be lovers Bronwyn (a stalwart human played by Nazanin Boniadi) and Arondir (a loyal elf played by Ismael Cruz Córdova). Eventually, even mythic “Lord of the Rings” figures Elendil (Lloyd Owens) and Isildur — the father and son whose demises lead to The One Ring’s survival — will join the party from the city of Númenor, whose grandeur is long gone by the time “The Hobbit” takes place.

In the first couple episodes, the elves’ arcs are by far the quickest to click into gear as the other characters end up in more supporting roles. Still, the beauty of spinning so many plates is that when one threatens to come crashing down, the show can simply move on to the next until it’s ready to pick up where it left off.

If there’s one story plate that stays remarkably steady, though, it’s Galadriel’s. From her weighty narration to her flinty determination to find Sauron and avenge her brother’s death, Clark’s take on one of the books’ most iconic figures has an arresting gravitas. Particularly in Galadriel’s testier moments — as when her friend Elrond suggests she’s chasing Sauron’s ghost rather than a real menace — Clark’s controlled face nonetheless betrays flashes of the roiling, righteous rage that will, thousands of years later, overflow in Frodo’s direction. When she’s paired with cocky outcast Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), her frustration cracks just enough to tease something resembling affection, or at least atypical amusement. Tasked with making Galadriel equal parts voice of reason and battling hero, Clark proves the series’ most reliable constant.

With a whopping 50 episodes reportedly planned, it’s hard at this point to say how successful “The Rings of Power” will ultimately be as a whole. There’s plenty of time for some plots to overstay their welcome as their paths intersect with more intriguing ones, or for the series’ overall narrative to get tangled in the weeds of Tolkien’s dense “Lord of the Rings” appendixes. For now, however, it’s safe to say that Amazon throwing the weight of its coffers at this property has resulted in a perfectly winning adaptation that unfolds swashbuckling adventures with clear reverence and affection for the considerable mythos behind it. As the series forges ahead, combining storylines and leaving literal translation from page to screen behind, it will be telling to see just how ably “The Rings of Power” can stay rooted in its venerable source material while, inevitably, bending it into something new.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres Friday, September 1 at 12 am EST on Amazon Prime Video.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Travis Fimmel and Simon Baker Head Cast of Netflix Series ‘Boy Swallows Universe’

Travis Fimmel (“Vikings,” “Warcraft”), Simon Baker (“The Mentalist,” “Breath”) and Phoebe Tonkin head the adult cast of “Boy Swallows Universe,” an Australia-set fantasy-drama series. Production has now begun in Brisbane, Queensland. The eight-part limited series is an adaptation of Trent Dalton’s international best-selling novel “Boy Swallows Universe” and is being produced by Brouhaha Entertainment, together with Anonymous Content and Chapter One, for streaming platform Netflix. “Boy Swallows Universe” follows working-class Brisbane teenager Eli Bell in a whirlwind story about drug addiction, ex-cons, poverty, violence and the discovery of hope through the power of love. Dalton has pitched the story as involving “a boy...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Rings of Power’ Recap: First Two Episodes Let ‘Lord of the Rings’ Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read unless you have watched the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. That sound you just heard is neither drums, drums in the deep nor the roar of a Balrog. It was actually a collective sigh of relief emanating from countless “Lord of the Rings” fans who just watched the first two episodes of “The Rings of Power” and realized that it is, in fact, a compelling expansion of the Middle-earth mythos. The episodes, titled “Shadows of the Past” and “Adrift,” both premiered tonight,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Apple Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘Causeway’ With Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ as Streamer Hits TIFF With Five Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“Causeway,” a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. The streaming service also announced that “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” a documentary about one of the founding fathers of jazz, will hit Apple TV+ on Oct. 28. Both films are world premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the company is screening five features, the largest number of Apple Originals to debut at a single film festival. The Canada-bound Apple lineup also includes “Sidney,” a documentary about Oscar-winning actor and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gennifer Hutchison
Person
J.a. Bayona
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Draws 25 Million Global Viewers in First Day, Amazon Says

Amazon broke a long-held precedent Saturday by revealing viewership data for a Prime Video series for the first time ever, making the exception on remaining tight-lipped about its internal TV ratings for its big-budget “The Lord of the Rings” TV series. According to the e-commerce giant, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was viewed by 25 million viewers globally over the initial 24 hours that the TV series’ first two episodes were available for streaming on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories. Amazon’s “The Rings of Power” debuted globally Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, depending on...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How ‘She-Hulk’ Got Megan Thee Stallion to Twerk With Tatiana Maslany: ‘That Was the Highlight of My Life’

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot developments in Episode 3 of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” currently streaming on Disney+. Roughly two weeks before shooting the third episode of Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” head writer Jessica Gao pulled aside star Tatiana Maslany — who plays lawyer Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) — to tell her who the show had cast for a crucial cameo in the episode. Jennifer’s former colleague at the D.A.’s office, chronic mansplainer Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), sues an Asgardian shapeshifter for fraud, after she tricked him into dating her by transforming into a massive celebrity that Dennis...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.” Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show. The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to watch their favorite scripted dramas and comedies on demand, “SNL”...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Aquaman’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Acting in Movies Like ‘Aquaman’ Is ‘Clown Work’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s career thus far has included an Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Watchmen,” awards buzz for playing Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and movies like “Candyman,” “Aquaman” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” Such an eclectic balance of film and TV projects is the result of Abdul-Mateen’s curation, as he’s made it a priority to balance out comic book tentpoles like “Aquaman” with more serious dramatic fare. The actor recently told Vulture that acting in a movie like “Aquaman” is “clown work,” so it’s important for him to flex his acting muscles in other projects. “Everything should be...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power#Amazon Budget#Hbo#Morfydd
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett Says ‘Tár’ Has ‘Lots of Hot-Button Topics’ but She’s ‘Not Interested in Agitprop,’ Director Todd Field Says He Made Film for Actor

“Tár” is going to get people talking, but its star Cate Blanchett has made clear that she’s “not interested in agitprop.” The Oscar winner is in Venice for the world premiere of the Todd Field-directed movie, and was in good spirits as she addressed journalists at a Thursday press conference. The Focus Features pic stars Blanchett as fictional Lydia Tár, a globally renowned, gay and sometimes tyrannical conductor of a German orchestra, who finds herself in the crosshairs of a perilous #MeToo scandal. The film is Field’s first movie in 16 years, following the acclaimed “Little Children” (2006) and his...
MOVIES
Variety

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, ‘Surface’ Creator Veronica West on How Sophie’s Revenge Catapults the Series Into a ‘Dangerous’ New World

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “See You on the Other Side,” the Season 1 finale of “Surface,” now streaming on Apple TV+. What began with a leap ended with a cliffhanger as Apple TV+’s “Surface” closed out its first season with some good old-fashioned revenge and an enticing tease of the future. After a season spent piecing together her lost memories after an apparent attempt at suicide by throwing herself off a ship, Sophie Ellis (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) learned she’d never actually intended to kill herself. It was all a calculated ruse to escape back to her old life...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Rings of Power’ Used 20 VFX Studios, Nearly 10,000 VFX Shots to Revive Middle-earth (EXCLUSIVE)

Over 20 visual effects studios and 1500 visual effects artists across the globe came together to deliver Amazon’s mega-series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Companies such as Industrial Light & Magic, Weta FX and DNEG provided close to 9500 shots. VFX producer Ron Ames says the eight-hour series is designed to play like a theatrical experience, however audiences experience it. He says, “Our target was the 65-inch screen at home, but we made it so that it would play technically beautifully in everything up to an IMAX screen. It is finished to a theatrical resolution.” “Rings of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Online

“Rick and Morty” returns to Adult Swim this week, and a lot has changed in the multiverse since the Season 5’s cliffhanger ending. Evil Morty has escaped the Finite Curve before its ultimate destruction, meaning Rick is no longer the smartest being in the universe. And now that Rick’s portal gun has stopped working, it’s hard to say what new adventures await the mad scientist and his hapless grandson over the course of the new season. Aside from a short trailer released earlier this month, little has been said about Season 6. “Who knows?!” reads Adult Swim’s teaser. “Piss! Family!...
NFL
Variety

‘Bones and All’ Producer Park Takes Offbeat Path in Picking Projects

Becoming Nicholas Sparks’ literary agent and then film production president might not seem like the best preparation for making a romantic drama about cannibalism, but Per Capita Prods. founder Theresa Park is transitioning to a wider, edgier range of projects with ease.  Park is producing an animated children’s show based on Michael Buckley’s bestselling fantasy novel series “The Sisters Grimm” for Apple TV+. And she arrives in Venice for the Sept. 2 world premiere of “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s novel about a couple (Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell) whose tastes run more towards hand eating than...
MOVIES
Variety

Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger to Attend World Premiere of San Sebastian Closer ‘Marlowe’

Neil Jordan’s “Marlowe,” which stars Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger, is set to close the San Sebastian Festival next month. It will be the film’s world premiere. Jordan, who is known for writing features including “The Crying Game” (for which he won an Oscar) and directing “Interview with the Vampire,” which featured Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, will be in attendance at the Kursaal Auditorium on Sept. 24 for the “Marlowe” premiere alongside the film’s stars. Based on John Banville’s novel “The Black Eyed Blonde,” “Marlowe” is set in 1930s Los Angeles where private eye Philip Marlowe (played by Neeson) is tasked...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix, European Producers Club Reveal Series Pitch Contest Winners at Venice

Netflix and the European Producers Club (EPC) have revealed the winners of a pitch contest for fictional series at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The pitch contest is a joint initiative by EPC and Netflix to help create new opportunities for European women producers. It was launched at Series Mania in March, and open to EPC producers working for women-owned companies. Following a selection process by an independent jury, composed of Cia Edstrom, Francine Raveney and Olivier Kohn, the competition finalists pitched their projects to the Netflix content team. Anna Mannion of Tri Moon Films, Ireland, won the first prize of €50,000...
TV SERIES
Variety

Amazon’s Delay for ‘The Rings of Power’ Reviews on Prime Video Part of New Initiative to Filter Out Trolls (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon has introduced a new weapon in the battle against internet trolls: delays. Starting around the time of the launch of the distaff baseball dramedy “A League of Their Own,” which premiered its full first season on Aug. 12, Amazon Prime Video quietly introduced a new 72-hour delay for all user reviews posted to Prime Video, a representative for the streamer confirmed to Variety. Each critique is then evaluated to determine whether it’s genuine or a forgery created by a bot, troll or other breed of digital goblin. The practice caught notice after the premiere of the first two episodes of “The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘History of a Pleasure Seeker’ Pilot Not Moving Forward at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

The “History of a Pleasure Seeker” pilot is not moving forward and will not be be picked up to series at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively. The show was first ordered to pilot at the streaming service back in March 2022. It was based on the Richard Mason novel of the same name. Per the official logline, the show was a musical drama “set in Amsterdam in 1907, a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.” The cast for the pilot included Carla Woodcock, Callum Kerr, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Olumide Olorunfemi, and Bebe...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lifetime Announces Three New Holiday Movies, Reuniting ‘Dr. Quinn’ Stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando (EXCLUSIVE)

Lifetime is reuniting “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando in a holiday movie this year, Variety can exclusively announce. The duo will star in “A Christmas Spark,” executive produced by Toni Braxton. Variety can also reveal that the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup will also feature two more films on its 2022 slate: “Merry Swissmas,” starring Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon; and “Kirk Franklin’s the Night Before Christmas,” starring Naturi Naughton and Luke James. “A Christmas Spark,” written by Eirene Tran Donohue, produced by Lighthouse Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, follows recently widowed Molly...
MOVIES
Variety

Freeform’s ‘Everything’s Trash’ Casts ‘The Outpost’ Alum Anand Desai-Barochia (EXCLUSIVE)

“Everything’s Trash” at Freeform has cast Anand Desai-Barochia in a guest star role, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on Phoebe Robinson’s book “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.” Robinson stars in the series as Phoebe, described as a “30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her ‘perfect’ older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ.” Desai-Barochia will play Gael, the CEO of Limelight Media, which is a major podcast venture. The official character description says he is “charismatic and globetrotting. He is...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy