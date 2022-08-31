Rian Johnson and Editor Bob Ducsay to Receive Variety’s Creative Collaborators Award at Middleburg Film Festival

Academy award nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson and his frequent collaborator and editor Bob Ducsay will receive the inaugural Variety Creative Collaborators award at the Middleburg Film Festival in October.

The award will celebrate their collaboration on films such as “Looper,” ” Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Variety on this award and have the opportunity to celebrate the creative collaborations that are such an essential part of what makes great cinema. Rian Johnson and Bob Ducsay are the perfect team to receive the inaugural award for their many years of collaboration, most recently on the highly anticipated ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ which we are pleased to be screening during our festival,” said executive director of the festival Susan Koch.

Festival founder and board chair Sheila C. Johnson added, “From the beginning, the Middleburg Film Festival has been committed to showcasing behind-the-scenes artisans — whose craft and dedication are critical to bringing a director’s vision to the screen. This year, we’re delighted to join Variety in honoring two fantastic creative collaborators, who together have given us some very memorable films.”

The conversation will be held on Oct. 14 with Johnson and Ducsay in attendance.

Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay will moderate the career retrospective talk. Johnson and Ducsay will also be discussing “Glass Onion,” their highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel.

While this year’s slate and featured guests have yet to be announced, past festival honorees include Kenneth Branagh, Noah Baumbach and Damien Chazelle.

The festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will run over four days from Oct. 13 -16.