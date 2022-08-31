ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rian Johnson and Editor Bob Ducsay to Receive Variety’s Creative Collaborators Award at Middleburg Film Festival

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1018xO_0hcUVeFZ00

Academy award nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson and his frequent collaborator and editor Bob Ducsay will receive the inaugural Variety Creative Collaborators award at the Middleburg Film Festival in October.

The award will celebrate their collaboration on films such as “Looper,” ” Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Variety on this award and have the opportunity to celebrate the creative collaborations that are such an essential part of what makes great cinema. Rian Johnson and Bob Ducsay are the perfect team to receive the inaugural award for their many years of collaboration, most recently on the highly anticipated ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ which we are pleased to be screening during our festival,” said executive director of the festival Susan Koch.

Festival founder and board chair Sheila C. Johnson added, “From the beginning, the Middleburg Film Festival has been committed to showcasing behind-the-scenes artisans — whose craft and dedication are critical to bringing a director’s vision to the screen. This year, we’re delighted to join Variety in honoring two fantastic creative collaborators, who together have given us some very memorable films.”

The conversation will be held on Oct. 14 with Johnson and Ducsay in attendance.

Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay will moderate the career retrospective talk. Johnson and Ducsay will also be discussing “Glass Onion,” their highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel.

While this year’s slate and featured guests have yet to be announced, past festival honorees include Kenneth Branagh, Noah Baumbach and Damien Chazelle.

The festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will run over four days from Oct. 13 -16.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cate Blanchett Says ‘Tár’ Has ‘Lots of Hot-Button Topics’ but She’s ‘Not Interested in Agitprop,’ Director Todd Field Says He Made Film for Actor

“Tár” is going to get people talking, but its star Cate Blanchett has made clear that she’s “not interested in agitprop.” The Oscar winner is in Venice for the world premiere of the Todd Field-directed movie, and was in good spirits as she addressed journalists at a Thursday press conference. The Focus Features pic stars Blanchett as fictional Lydia Tár, a globally renowned, gay and sometimes tyrannical conductor of a German orchestra, who finds herself in the crosshairs of a perilous #MeToo scandal. The film is Field’s first movie in 16 years, following the acclaimed “Little Children” (2006) and his...
MOVIES
Variety

Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger to Attend World Premiere of San Sebastian Closer ‘Marlowe’

Neil Jordan’s “Marlowe,” which stars Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger, is set to close the San Sebastian Festival next month. It will be the film’s world premiere. Jordan, who is known for writing features including “The Crying Game” (for which he won an Oscar) and directing “Interview with the Vampire,” which featured Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, will be in attendance at the Kursaal Auditorium on Sept. 24 for the “Marlowe” premiere alongside the film’s stars. Based on John Banville’s novel “The Black Eyed Blonde,” “Marlowe” is set in 1930s Los Angeles where private eye Philip Marlowe (played by Neeson) is tasked...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘Causeway’ With Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ as Streamer Hits TIFF With Five Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“Causeway,” a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. The streaming service also announced that “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” a documentary about one of the founding fathers of jazz, will hit Apple TV+ on Oct. 28. Both films are world premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the company is screening five features, the largest number of Apple Originals to debut at a single film festival. The Canada-bound Apple lineup also includes “Sidney,” a documentary about Oscar-winning actor and...
MOVIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett’s ‘Tár’ Earns Ecstatic 6-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice, Generating Instant Oscar Buzz

The 79th Venice Film Festival officially kicked off the fall Oscar race on Thursday afternoon with Todd Field’s “Tár,” a drama starring Cate Blanchett as a famous composer embroiled in a public scandal. The film was showered with an ecstatic six-minute standing ovation as the audience inside the Sala Grande Theatre kept chanting “Bravo!“  Clutching the hand of festival chief Alberto Barbera, Blanchett took a bow — but the clapping continued and even grew louder. When the applause finally ended, a misty-eyed Blanchett turned to someone on her team and said: “Let’s get a drink.” Indeed, Blanchett’s work in “Tár” will likely...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Rian Johnson’s New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Isn’t Dead Yet: Director Still Meets With Lucasfilm Boss and Says ‘It’d Break My Heart’ If It Goes Unmade

It’s been nearly five years since Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opened in theaters to rave reviews from critics (many of whom called it one of the best “Star Wars” movies ever made) and a far more divisive response from the fandom. Just before the film opened in theaters, Lucasfilm announced Johnson would be sticking with the studio to develop a brand new “Star Wars” trilogy with fresh characters, but it’s been radio silence on the plan ever since. Fans have speculated that the controversial reception to “The Last Jedi” killed Johnson’s chances of making another trilogy, but...
MOVIES
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Donna Langley Celebrate Ava DuVernay as a ‘Path Breaker’ and ‘Change Maker’ at DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton and Universal’s Donna Langley praised U.S. director, producer and social justice activist Ava DuVernay for being “a path breaker, a change maker, a historical filmmaker,” as Clinton put it, during the 13th DVF Awards. The gala was held Thursday on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women.  “Her visionary works about Black histories and experiences are more relevant today than ever,” Clinton said of DuVernay, who is among this year’s DVF honorees. She went on to further praise DuVernay for “opening doors not just for herself, but for so many...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.” Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show. The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to watch their favorite scripted dramas and comedies on demand, “SNL”...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Academy Award#Collaborators#Film Star
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Aquaman’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Acting in Movies Like ‘Aquaman’ Is ‘Clown Work’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s career thus far has included an Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Watchmen,” awards buzz for playing Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and movies like “Candyman,” “Aquaman” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” Such an eclectic balance of film and TV projects is the result of Abdul-Mateen’s curation, as he’s made it a priority to balance out comic book tentpoles like “Aquaman” with more serious dramatic fare. The actor recently told Vulture that acting in a movie like “Aquaman” is “clown work,” so it’s important for him to flex his acting muscles in other projects. “Everything should be...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘She-Hulk’ Got Megan Thee Stallion to Twerk With Tatiana Maslany: ‘That Was the Highlight of My Life’

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot developments in Episode 3 of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” currently streaming on Disney+. Roughly two weeks before shooting the third episode of Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” head writer Jessica Gao pulled aside star Tatiana Maslany — who plays lawyer Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) — to tell her who the show had cast for a crucial cameo in the episode. Jennifer’s former colleague at the D.A.’s office, chronic mansplainer Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), sues an Asgardian shapeshifter for fraud, after she tricked him into dating her by transforming into a massive celebrity that Dennis...
TV SERIES
Variety

Top News Agencies Up in Arms Against Venice Film Festival Over New Red Carpet Footage Restrictions — Will The Festival Budge?

Top international news agencies, including the Associated Press and Reuters, are up in arms against the Venice Film Festival over what they claim are restrictions to access footage of the fest’s star-studded red carpet activities and press conferences. In past years, the agencies have been able to give their clients more or less unlimited amounts of Venice footage, excluding live feeds. Upon arrival on the Lido this year, with no forewarning, agency video teams collected their red carpet accreditation on opening day and were then handed a form to sign telling them there is a 90-second limit, the groups allege. The 90-second...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Shia LaBeouf Joins Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

The cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming $100 million epic feature “Megalopolis” is shaping up — and it includes Shia LaBeouf. Reports surfaced earlier this month indicating that the controversial actor was circling a leading role in Coppola’s passion project. Now, with production slated to begin this fall, LaBeouf’s casting has been confirmed. Also set to join the picture — which already boasts an all-star lineup including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne — are Talia Shire, Coppola’s sister who starred in his “Godfather” films; “The French Dispatch” actor Jason Schwartzman (Shire’s son); Grace VanderWaal...
MOVIES
Variety

Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan, Paul Dano to Star in GameStop Stock Market Film ‘Dumb Money’

Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson will lead the cast of “Dumb Money,” an upcoming film about last year’s GameStop stock market explosion. Based on the nonfiction book “The Antisocial Network” by Ben Mezrich, “Dumb Money” is directed by Craig Gillespie, from a script penned by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum. Gillespie previously collaborated with Stan on his 2017 film “I, Tonya” and directed him and Rogen in several episodes of this year’s Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.” Gillespie produces with Teddy Schwarzman and Ryder Picture Company. “Dumb Money” focuses on the January 2021 “short...
MOVIES
Variety

Travis Fimmel and Simon Baker Head Cast of Netflix Series ‘Boy Swallows Universe’

Travis Fimmel (“Vikings,” “Warcraft”), Simon Baker (“The Mentalist,” “Breath”) and Phoebe Tonkin head the adult cast of “Boy Swallows Universe,” an Australia-set fantasy-drama series. Production has now begun in Brisbane, Queensland. The eight-part limited series is an adaptation of Trent Dalton’s international best-selling novel “Boy Swallows Universe” and is being produced by Brouhaha Entertainment, together with Anonymous Content and Chapter One, for streaming platform Netflix. “Boy Swallows Universe” follows working-class Brisbane teenager Eli Bell in a whirlwind story about drug addiction, ex-cons, poverty, violence and the discovery of hope through the power of love. Dalton has pitched the story as involving “a boy...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Bones and All’ Producer Park Takes Offbeat Path in Picking Projects

Becoming Nicholas Sparks’ literary agent and then film production president might not seem like the best preparation for making a romantic drama about cannibalism, but Per Capita Prods. founder Theresa Park is transitioning to a wider, edgier range of projects with ease.  Park is producing an animated children’s show based on Michael Buckley’s bestselling fantasy novel series “The Sisters Grimm” for Apple TV+. And she arrives in Venice for the Sept. 2 world premiere of “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s novel about a couple (Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell) whose tastes run more towards hand eating than...
MOVIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Going to Toronto Film Festival With ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift is about to become the hottest ticket at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The singer and songwriting star will appear in conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and introduce her short film, “All Too Well,” at the annual celebration of movies. “In Conversation With… Taylor Swift” will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at TIFF Bell Lightbox, so start lining up now (only kind of joking). The event will mark the first-ever screening of “All Too Well” on 35mm. “We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Threatens to Top Summer Holdovers in Sluggish Labor Day Weekend

Hey, North America, today is supposed to be National Cinema Day — didn’t you get the memo? The domestic box office is looking so slow this Labor Day weekend that a re-release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — a superhero film that first hit theaters almost nine months ago — may make a return to the top of the charts. Though the third Tom Holland-led Spidey film debuted in theaters in December 2021, Sony is releasing the “More Fun Stuff Version” in 3,935 theaters over the holiday weekend, hoping to lure devoted fans back to the big screen with its promise...
MOVIES
Variety

Laura Linney, Maggie Smith Make a Pilgrimage to Lourdes in ‘The Miracle Club’ – First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety can reveal a first look at Maggie Smith and Laura Linney in the new drama “The Miracle Club,” which has wrapped production in Ireland and is now in post. The Dublin-shot film, which also stars Kathy Bates, centers on four Dublin women who come together on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Lourdes in France, where they discover the solidarity in their friendship and unveil their own personal miracles. Directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, “The Miracle Club” wrapped over the summer at Ardmore Studios in Dublin. The film also features Oscar nominee Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game,” “The Usual Suspects”)...
MOVIES
Variety

Alejandro G. Iñárritu Gets Teary-Eyed as Three-Hour ‘Bardo’ Nabs Four-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Will “Bardo” be Alejandro González Iñárritu’s third best director Oscar in a row following “Birdman” and “The Revenant” wins? It’s a question many were asking heading into the Venice Film Festival, where the Netflix-backed “Bardo” world premiered in competition.  They had plenty of time to contemplate their answer as the three-hour-film wrapped at 12:15 a.m. Venice time, and earned a standing ovation of just over four minutes at the Sala Grande. A number of audience members began leaving before the movie ended given the extremely late hour, but the vast majority showed up for the helmer and stayed to applaud him...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy